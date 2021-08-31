Outlook on the Fencing Global Market to 2028 - Players Include Betafence, Gregory Industries and Ply Gem Holdings Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fencing Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the global fencing market is estimated to progress at a CAGR of 2.34% over the estimated phase 2021-2028.



Factors such as the growing need for security & safety, illegal cross-border movement, and surge in consumer purchasing power are driving the growth of the studied market. Additionally, improvement expectations in the construction sector and anticipated growth in renovation activities are opening new avenues for the fencing market.



However, the economic slowdown, coupled with unstable material costs, is restricting the global market's overall growth.



The global fencing market comprises the Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.

Globally, the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate in the fencing market over the forecast period. The market's strong growth can be attributed to various factors, such as a high population base and the growing number of industries. In addition, the advancements in the construction sector, coupled with the upsurge in the number of users, are driving the market's growth. Additionally, the region has observed a substantial increase in the renovation of several old residences and commercial spaces, adding to the fencing market's growth.



The key companies thriving in the fencing market are Ameristar Fence Products Incorporated, Allied Tube and Conduit, Poly Vinyl Creations Inc, Jerith Manufacturing Company Inc, Betafence NV, Gregory Industries Inc, Ply Gem Holdings Inc, Animex Fencing and Mitigation Solutions, Associated Materials LLC, Bekaert, Certainteed Corporation, and Long Fence Company Inc.

Bekaert is engaged in providing steel wire transformation and coating technologies. Its product line includes filter and fiber media products, heating cable and cords, various wires, control cables, power springs, field fences, coatings, and rubber track reinforcement products. Moreover, the company provides measuring devices for on-site quality control, steel fibers, industrial floors, and residential applications. Bekaert has operations spread across the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and North America.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Fencing Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Scope

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Metal is Predominantly Used as a Fencing Material

2.2.2. Energy and Power Industry is Rapidly Adopting Fencing for the Protection of Assets

2.2.3. Residential Users Are the Largest User Type Segment in the Fencing Market

2.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Market Drivers

2.6.1. Growing Need for Security & Safety

2.6.2. Illegal Cross-Border Movement

2.6.3. Boost in Consumer Purchasing Power

2.7. Market Challenges

2.7.1. Economic Slowdown

2.7.2. Unstable Material Prices

2.8. Market Opportunities

2.8.1. Improvement Expectations in the Construction Sector

2.8.2. Rise in Renovation Acitivities

2.9. Key Strategic Developments

2.9.1. Merger & Acquisitions

2.9.2. Product Launch & Developments

2.9.3. Partnership, Contract/Agreement, & Collaboration

2.9.4. Business Expansion

2.10. Impact of Coronavirus on Fencing Market



3. Global Fencing Market Outlook - by Material

3.1. Metal

3.2. Wood

3.3. Plastic & Composite

3.4. Concrete



4. Global Fencing Market Outlook - by User

4.1. Residential

4.2. Agricultural

4.3. Military & Defense

4.4. Government

4.5. Petroleum & Chemicals

4.6. Mining

4.7. Energy & Power

4.8. Warehouse

4.9. Other Users



5. Global Fencing Market Outlook - by Product

5.1. Fixed Fencing

5.2. Temporary Fencing



6. Global Fencing Market Outlook - by Distribution Channel

6.1. Offline Channel

6.2. Online Channel



7. Global Fencing Market Outlook - by Installation

7.1. Contractor

7.2. Diy



8. Global Fencing Market - Regional Outlook

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Certainteed Corporation

9.2. Bekaert

9.3. Associated Materials LLC

9.4. Ameristar Fence Products Incorporated

9.5. Allied Tube and Conduit

9.6. Poly Vinyl Creations Inc

9.7. Ply Gem Holdings Inc

9.8. Betafence Nv

9.9. Jerith Manufacturing Company Inc

9.10. Long Fence Company Inc

9.11. Gregory Industries Inc

9.12. Animex Fencing and Mitigation Solutions



10. Research Methodology & Scope

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xcht53

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

