Outlook on the Flexitanks Global Market to 2026 - by Product, Application and Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flexitanks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flexitanks market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Flexitanks are storage pouches or bags that assist in the bulk transportation of non-hazardous liquids in a dry shipping container. They are made using multiple layers of polyethylene, lined with corrugated paper or cardboard, and covered using woven polypropylene. They are thin, safe, and cost-effective and offer high operational efficiency and protection against contamination compared to intermodal containers.

Consequently, they are widely used for shipping oils, beer, wine, molasses, beverages, fruit concentrates, and egg products. They can also be utilized to export water, latex, glycerin, biodiesel, chemicals, pharmaceutical items, and others.



At present, there is a substantial increase in international trade due to the growing global population, continuously escalating demand for food and declining arable land area. This represents one of the significant factors strengthening the growth of the flexitanks market.

Moreover, stringent guidelines set by governing agencies of numerous countries for the shipment of food-grade products, non-hazardous chemicals, and pharmaceutical materials are positively influencing the demand for flexitanks to facilitate high volume transportation with reduced costs. Apart from this, due to the rising environmental concerns, leading players are collaborating with other companies to develop flexitanks from recycled and renewable materials. They are also investing in research and development (R&D) projects to enhance yielding strength and durability of these products for safe transportation. This, in confluence with the growing popularity of imported alcoholic beverages, is anticipated to stimulate the market growth in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Braid Logistics UK, Bulk Liquid Solutions (P) Ltd, Buscherhoff Packaging Solutions GmbH, Full-Pak, Hengxin Plastic Co. Ltd., JF Hillebrand, MY FlexiTank, SIA Flexitanks, TRUST Flexitanks and Yunjet Plastic Packaging.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global flexitanks market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global flexitanks market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global flexitanks market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Flexitanks Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Single-Trip

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Multi-Trip

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Food

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Wine and Spirits

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Chemicals

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Oils

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Pharmaceutical Goods

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis

10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Braid Logistics UK

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2 Bulk Liquid Solutions (P) Ltd

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3 Buscherhoff Packaging Solutions GmbH

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4 Full-Pak

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5 Hengxin Plastic Co. Ltd.

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6 JF Hillebrand

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7 MY FlexiTank

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8 SIA Flexitanks

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.9 TRUST Flexitanks

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10 Yunjet Plastic Packaging

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b5n22y

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

