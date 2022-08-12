Outlook on the Gas Chromatography Global Market to 2028 - Increasing Usage of Gas Chromatography in Food and Beverage Industry is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Gas Chromatography Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Company, Food & Beverage Company, Academic & Research Institutes, and Others), By Product, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Gas Chromatography Market size is expected to reach $3.7 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period.



The method of separating specific compounds from compositions of volatile organic molecules is known as gas chromatography. Starting with a low oven temperature and progressively raising the temperature in a certain duration to dissolve the high-boiling point constituents is how components with a varied range of boiling points are extracted.



The rise in adoption of gas chromatography chromatography techniques in the drug discovery process, and also growth in uses of gas chromatography in different fields like environmental testing laboratories, chemical & food industry, pharmaceutical industries, and forensic science, are some of the factors driving the gas chromatography market growth. Additionally, the adoption of hyphenated chromatography techniques like GC-MS is boosting the market size for gas chromatography. Developments in gas chromatography techniques for petrochemical applications, on the other hand, is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players.



For drug detection, explosives investigation, identifying unknown substances, environmental analysis, and fire investigation, gas chromatography has been integrated with mass spectrometry (GC-MS). Gas chromatography is expected to witness a considerable upsurge in the near future due to its wide range of applications. Governments all around the world are investing in the development of sophisticated chromatographic technologies. A variety of cooperation among academic institutes and research laboratories were seen around the world in recent years. Furthermore, gas chromatography testing has become a requirement for drug approval.



With rising GDP and rising healthcare spending due to a big population base, emerging economies have a higher development potential for the global gas chromatography industry. Micro gas chromatographs are becoming increasingly popular, which is a big market development. The majority of businesses are focusing on the usage of small instruments, reducing space, and making large investments. In addition, micro gas chromatographs include advantages such as quicker results acquisition times, lower energy usage, fewer sample gas volumes needed, procedure precision and accuracy, and better operational reliability.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on health-care workflows all around the world. Various industries, along with numerous sub-domains of health care, have been forced to temporarily close their doors because to the disease.

In addition, the gas chromatography industry is expected to then experience a period of short-term negative growth in 2020, that can be contributed to factors like a decrease in product demand from main end, limited operations in most industries, insufficient funding for research & academic institutes, temporary closure of top research institutes, disrupted supply chain, and challenges in providing essential/post-sales services.



Market Growth Factors

Rising improvements in gas chromatography columns for numerous petrochemical applications

In the petroleum industry, gas chromatography is one of the most often utilized analytical procedures. Its great sensitivity to volatile components is the reason behind this. The use of specialized gas chromatography columns in petroleum analysis is increasing, and the industry continues to demand better columns that increase overall analytical performance and chromatographic efficiency. Aside from that, numerous businesses and academic institutions are spending heavily in various segregation techniques and methodologies.



Increase in the usage of gas chromatography in Food and Beverage industry

Gas chromatography is used in the food industry for a variety of applications, including quantitative and qualitative food analysis, food additive analysis, flavor and aroma component analysis, and the detection and analysis of contaminants like environmental pollutants, fumigants, pesticides and naturally occurring toxins. Additionally, the expansion of food industry due to the growing population is increasing the chances of food adulteration and hence, creating the requirement for gas chromatography method.



Market Restraining Factors

Huge cost of gas chromatography instruments

Chromatography instruments contain a variety of complex functionality and features, resulting in a hefty price tag. The price of these instruments, however, varies depending on the application. These instruments are also used in the pharmaceutical industry since they use capillary columns to separate chemicals like hydrogen, oxygen, and methane. Small and medium-sized businesses in industries such as food and beverage, oil and gas, biotech and pharmaceuticals, as well as research and academic institutions, are requesting more of these systems for their procedures. As a result, the amount of money being spent on these systems has expanded significantly.

