Outlook on the Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Global Market to 2027 - Increasing Launches of Drugs are Driving Growth

May 09, 2022, 08:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global generic oncology sterile injectable market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11.3% during 2021-2027. This report on global generic oncology sterile injectable market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global generic oncology sterile injectable market by segmenting the market based on size, product type, disease indication, distribution channel, and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the generic oncology sterile injectable market are provided in this report.
Market Drivers
- Increasing Launches of Drugs
- Rising Prevalence of Cancer
Market Challenges
- Stringent Rules and Regulations for Manufacturing
- High Operational Costs
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2020
- Historical Period: 2016-2019
- Forecast Period: 2021-2027
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Key Insights
3. Global Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Market
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Drivers
3.3. Market Challenges
4. Global Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Market Analysis
4.1. Market Portraiture
4.2. Market Size
4.3. Market Forecast
4.4. Impact of COVID-19
5. Global Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Market by Product Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Chemotherapy
5.2.1 Alkylating Agents
5.2.2 Antimetabolites
5.2.3 Plant Alkaloids
5.2.4 Antitumor Antibiotics
5.2.5 Others
5.3 Monoclonal Antibodies
5.4 Cytokines
5.5 Peptide Hormones
6. Global Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Market by Disease Indication
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Ovarian Cancer
6.3 Breast Cancer
6.4 Lung Cancer
6.5 Pancreatic Cancer
6.6 Others
7. Global Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Market by Distribution Channel
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Hospital Pharmacies
7.3 Retail Pharmacies
7.4 Online Pharmacies
8. Global Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Market by Region
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Europe
8.2.1 Germany
8.2.2 United Kingdom
8.2.3 France
8.2.4 Italy
8.2.5 Spain
8.2.6 Russia
8.2.7 Netherlands
8.2.8 Rest of the Europe
8.3 North America
8.3.1 United States
8.3.2 Canada
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 South Korea
8.4.5 Australia
8.4.6 Indonesia
8.4.7 Rest of the Asia Pacific
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Mexico
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Argentina
8.5.4 Rest of Latin America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 Turkey
8.6.3 Iran
8.6.4 United Arab Emirates
8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
9. SWOT Analysis
10. Porter's Five Forces
11. Market Value Chain Analysis
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. Competitive Scenario
12.2. Company Profile
12.2.1. Baxter International Inc.
12.2.2. Biocon Ltd.
12.2.3. Eli Lilly & Company
12.2.4. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC
12.2.5. Mylan N.V.
12.2.6. Pfizer Inc.
12.2.7. Sandoz International GmbH
12.2.8. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x00f33
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article