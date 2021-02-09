Outlook on the Genomic Data Analysis and Interpretation Global Market to 2030 - Analysis and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Genomic Data Analysis and Interpretation Market: Focus on Products, Genomic Platforms, Applications, End Users, Country Data (15 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Healthcare experts at BIS have found genomic data analysis and interpretation industry to be one of the most rapidly evolving and dynamic markets and the global market for Genomic data analysis and interpretation is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 10.21% over the forecast period of 2020-2030.



The market is driven by certain factors, which include decreasing cost of sequencing, global increase in cancer prevalence, and increasing number of population genomics initiative, among others, are fueling the growth of the global genomic data analysis and interpretation market.

The market is favored by the developments in the field of genomics and bioinformatics. Currently, the genomic data analysis and interpretation industry is witnessing an upsurge due to the growing number of genomic research initiatives being undertaken by the developing and developed countries coupled with the decreasing cost of sequencing, resulting in the high demand for software solutions for genomic data analysis. Additionally, high adoption of sequencing instruments by the researchers and clinicians, coupled with the growing prevalence of complex diseases, such as cancer, are some of the critical factors expected to bolster the market growth.

Furthermore, biotechnology companies are focusing on the development of robust genomic data analysis software solutions for a wide range of clinical applications to support clinicians in conducting an in-depth analysis.

Within the research report, the market is segmented on the basis of product, genomic platform, application, end users, and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.

Competitive Landscape

The exponential rise in the number of cases associated with cancer has created a buzz among the biotechnology companies to further invest in the development of reliable genomic software solutions for data analysis, further aiding clinicians to offer precision oncology treatments. Due to the presence of a diverse product portfolio and intense market penetration, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has been a pioneer in this field and has been a significant competitor in this market.

On the basis of region, North America holds the largest share of the genomic data analysis and interpretation market due to high infusion of funding from the government organizations for conducting research on genomics and bioinformatics, rising prevalence of cancer, growing awareness about precision medicine, and decreasing cost of sequencing, among others. Apart from this, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, 2020-2030.

Key Companies Profiled

10x Genomics, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., ASURAGEN INC., Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) Genomics Co., Ltd, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., DNASTAR, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Golden Helix, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Partek Inc., QIAGEN N.V., SoftGenetics LLC, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How is genomic data analysis and interpretation revolutionizing the field of research and diagnostics?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global genomic data analysis and interpretation market?

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global genomic data analysis and interpretation market?

How the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the genomic data analysis and interpretation landscape?

What are the key development strategies which are being implemented by the major players in order to sustain in the competitive market?

What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions pertaining to genomics?

What are the potential entry barriers expected to be faced by the companies willing to enter in a particular region?

How is each segment of the market expected to grow during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030, and what is the anticipated revenue to be generated by each of the segments? Following are the segments:

Product Type (Software and Services)



Genomic Platform (NGS, PCR, Microarray, and Others)



Application (Research and Clinical)



End User (Research and Academic Institutions, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Corporate Research Organizations, Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, Forensic Laboratories, and Others)

Region ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , and Rest-of-the-World)

, , , , and Rest-of-the-World) What are the growth opportunities for the companies in the region of their operation?

Who are the leading players with significant offerings to the global genomic data analysis and interpretation market? What is the expected market dominance for each of these leading players?

Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future and why?

What are the current unmet needs that are being faced?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Product Definition

2 Market Scope

3 Research Methodology

4 Market Overview

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Market Footprint and Growth Potential, $Million, 2019-2030

4.3 COVID-19 Impact on Global Genomic Analysis and Interpretation Market

5 Industry Analysis

5.1 Overview

5.2 Legal Requirements and Framework in U.S.

5.3 Legal Requirements and Framework in Europe

5.4 Legal Requirements and Framework in Asia-Pacific

5.4.1 China

5.4.2 Japan

6 Market Dynamics

6.1 Overview

6.2 Iceberg Analysis - Global Genomic Data Analysis and Interpretation Market

6.3 Impact Analysis

6.4 Market Drivers

6.4.1 Decreasing Cost of Sequencing

6.4.2 Global Increase in Cancer Prevalence

6.4.3 Increasing Number of Population Genomics Initiatives

6.5 Market Restraints

6.5.1 Lack of High Complexity Genomic Testing Centers in High Potential Markets

6.5.2 Challenges Pertaining to Genomic Data Storage

6.5.3 Scarcity of Knowledge Dissemination Pertaining to Advanced Diagnostic Capabilities

6.6 Market Opportunities

6.6.1 Massive Scope for Adoption of Genomic Data Analysis Software in Emerging Nations

6.6.2 Novel Diagnostic Applications

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Product Launch and Upgrades

7.2 Synergistic Activities

7.3 Acquisitions

7.4 Market Share Analysis, by Company, 2018-2019

7.5 Growth Share Analysis

7.5.1 Growth Share Analysis (by Company)

7.5.2 Growth Share Analysis (by Application)

8 Global Genomic Data Analysis and Interpretation Market (by Product Type)

8.1 Overview

8.2 Software

8.3 Services

8.3.1 Licenses

8.3.2 Maintenance

9 Global Genomic Data Analysis and Interpretation Market (by Genomic Platform)

9.1 Overview

9.2 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

9.3 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

9.4 Microarray

9.5 Other Genomic Platforms

10 Global Genomic Data Analysis and Interpretation Market (by Application)

10.1 Overview

10.2 Research Applications

10.2.1 Omics-Data Analysis

10.2.1.1 Transcriptomics

10.2.1.2 Microbiomics

10.2.1.3 Proteomics

10.2.1.4 Other Omics-Data Analysis

10.2.2 Population Genomics

10.2.3 Annotation and Gene Expression

10.2.4 Other Research Applications

10.3 Clinical Applications

10.3.1 Oncology

10.3.2 Rare Diseases

10.3.3 Infectious Diseases

10.3.4 Sexual and Reproductive Health

10.3.5 Other Clinical Applications

11 Global Genomic Data Analysis and Interpretation Market (by End User)

11.1 Overview

11.2 Research and Academic Institutions

11.3 Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Companies

11.4 Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

11.5 Contract Research Organizations

11.6 Forensic Laboratories

11.7 Other End Users

12 Global Genomic Data Analysis and Interpretation Market (by Region)

12.1 Overview

12.2 North America

12.2.1 U.S.

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.3 North America Genomic Data Analysis and Interpretation Market (by Application), 2019-2030

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.2 U.K.

12.3.3 France

12.3.4 Italy

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.6 Netherlands

12.3.7 Rest-of-Europe

12.3.8 Europe Genomic Data Analysis and Interpretation Market (by Application), 2019-2030

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.4.1 China

12.4.2 Japan

12.4.3 India

12.4.4 Australia

12.4.5 South Korea

12.4.6 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

12.4.7 Asia-Pacific Genomic Data Analysis and Interpretation Market (by Application), 2019-2030

12.5 Latin America

12.5.1 Brazil

12.5.2 Mexico

12.5.3 Rest-of-Latin-America

12.5.4 Latin America Genomic Data Analysis and Interpretation Market (by Application), 2019-2030

12.6 Rest-of-the-World

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Overview

13.2 10x Genomics, Inc.

13.2.1 Company Overview

13.2.2 Role of 10x Genomics, Inc. in the Global Genomic Data Analysis and Interpretation Market

13.2.3 Financials

13.2.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

13.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.2 Role of Agilent Technologies, Inc. in the Global Genomic Data Analysis and Interpretation Market

13.3.3 Financials

13.3.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4 ASURAGEN, INC.

13.4.1 Company Overview

13.4.2 Role of ASURAGEN, INC. in the Global Genomic Data Analysis and Interpretation Market

13.4.3 SWOT Analysis

13.5 Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) Genomics Co., Ltd

13.5.1 Company Overview

13.5.2 Role of Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) Genomics Co., Ltd in the Global Genomic Data Analysis and Interpretation Market

13.5.3 SWOT Analysis

13.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

13.6.1 Company Overview

13.6.2 Role of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. in the Global Genomic Data Analysis and Interpretation Market

13.6.3 Financials

13.6.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7 DNASTAR

13.7.1 Company Overview

13.7.2 Roles of DNASTAR in the Global Genomic Data Analysis and Interpretation Market

13.7.3 SWOT Analysis

13.8 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

13.8.1 Company Overview

13.8.2 Role of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. in the Global Genomic Data Analysis and Interpretation Market

13.8.3 Financials

13.8.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9 Golden Helix, Inc.

13.9.1 Company Overview

13.9.2 Role of Golden Helix, Inc. in the Global Genomic Data Analysis and Interpretation Market

13.9.3 SWOT Analysis

13.1 Illumina, Inc.

13.10.1 Company Overview

13.10.2 Role of Illumina, Inc. in the Global Genomic Data Analysis and Interpretation Market

13.10.3 Financials

13.10.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.11 Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Inc.

13.11.1 Company Overview

13.11.2 Role of Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Inc. in the Global Genomic Data Analysis and Interpretation Market

13.11.3 SWOT Analysis

13.12 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

13.12.1 Company Overview

13.12.2 Role of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. in the Global Genomic Data Analysis and Interpretation Market

13.12.3 Financials

13.12.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

13.12.5 SWOT Analysis

13.13 Partek Inc.

13.13.1 Company Overview

13.13.2 Role of Partek Inc. in the Global Genomic Data Analysis and Interpretation Market

13.13.3 SWOT Analysis

13.14 QIAGEN N.V

13.14.1 Company Overview

13.14.2 Role of QIAGEN N.V. in the Global Genomic Data Analysis and Interpretation Market

13.14.3 Financials

13.14.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

13.14.5 SWOT Analysis

13.15 SoftGenetics, LLC.

13.15.1 Company Overview

13.15.2 Role of SoftGenetics, LLC in the Global Genomic Data Analysis and Interpretation Market

13.15.3 SWOT Analysis

13.16 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

13.16.1 Company Overview

13.16.2 Role of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. in the Global Genomic Data Analysis and Interpretation Market

13.16.3 Financials

13.16.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

13.16.5 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wcz7jvand the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

