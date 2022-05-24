Outlook on the Genomics Global Market to 2027 - Adoption of Genomics in Specialized/Personalized Medicine is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Genomics Market By Product & Service, By Application, By End User, By Technology, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Genomics Market size is expected to reach $68.9 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 17.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

A genome is an organism's genetic material. It includes genes, noncoding DNA, mitochondrial DNA, and chloroplast DNA, among other things. Genomic refers to the science and study of genomes. Because of its applicability in numerous fields of study, such as intragenomic phenomena such as epistasis, pleiotropy, heterosis, and other interactions between loci and alleles inside the genome, genomics is gaining massive traction in the market.



According to the National Cancer Institute, the number of new cancer cases is expected to rise to 29.5 million by 2040, and the number of cancer-related fatalities will rise to 16.4 million per year. The requirement for vast amounts of DNA data to be stored, sequenced, and analyzed has opened the way for novel goods and software. In recent years, the aforementioned factors have played a crucial role in propelling the industry.



The increasing government funding for genomics projects, the rising incidence of cancer and increasing applications of NGS in cancer research, the entry of new players and start-ups into the genomics market, and the growing application areas of genomics are the major factors driving the market's growth.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the burden on healthcare sector. The imposition of restrictions like complete or partial lockdown, temporary ban on manufacturing units and ban on imports & exports has negatively impacted various sectors of the business domain. The Covid-19 pandemic has drastically transformed the healthcare business as a whole, with the pandemic's effects felt in all areas of healthcare.



Both the government and commercial pharmaceutical and biotechnological businesses have intensified their research efforts and investments in order to create an effective or new COVID-19 treatment. The coronavirus genome sequence can be used to trace the spread of infection and its influence on the human genome. This information can subsequently be used to create an efficient infection treatment.



Market Growth Factors:

Innovative Product Launch and Technological Advancements

Several new products and services have emerged as a result of the trend toward individualized medications and lower sequencing costs due to the launch of NGS technology. With new competitors entering the market, the market is becoming increasingly competitive, and enterprises are responding by developing innovative products and services to strengthen their positions.



Adoption of genomics in specialized/personalized medicine

Personalized medicine research is becoming more popular among pharmaceutical corporations. Personalized medicine allows doctors to pinpoint a patient's specific needs and then prescribe medications and treatments to meet those needs. This method ensures improved treatment outcomes. In addition, advances in the field of gene therapy are projected to enable doctors to treat a problem by inserting a gene into a patient's cell, potentially replacing existing medications and operations.



Marketing Restraining Factor:

Growing concerns about Privacy

Genome sequencing not only offers information about the procedure's subject but also about those who are closely related to it. As a result, genomic data may have an impact on connections with other family members. Other family members may not want to know such details, or the client may choose to keep some information private. However, such knowledge may have significant ramifications for family members' well-being, and the client may be left with the difficult problem of determining what information to reveal and what information to keep hidden.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 KBV Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2017-2021)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Acquisitions and Mergers: 2017, Jan - 2021, Dec) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Genomics Market by Product & Service

4.1 Global Consumables Market by Region

4.2 Global Systems & Software Market by Region

4.3 Global Services Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Genomics Market by Application

5.1 Global Drug Discovery & Development Market by Region

5.2 Global Diagnostics Market by Region

5.3 Global Agriculture & Animal Research Market by Region

5.4 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Genomics Market by End User

6.1 Global Hospitals & Clinics Market by Region

6.2 Global Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes Market by Region

6.3 Global Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Market by Region

6.4 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Genomics Market by Technology

7.1 Global Sequencing Market by Region

7.2 Global PCR Market by Region

7.3 Global Nucleic Acid Extraction & Purification Market by Region

7.4 Global Microarray Market by Region

7.5 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Genomics Market by Region



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 Creative Biogene

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Financial Analysis

9.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.2.4 Research & Development Expense

9.2.5 Recent strategies and developments

9.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

9.2.6 SWOT Analysis

9.3 Illumina, Inc.

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Financial Analysis

9.3.3 Regional Analysis

9.3.4 Research & Development Expense

9.3.5 Recent strategies and developments

9.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

9.3.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.4 Bio-Rad laboratories, Inc.

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Financial Analysis

9.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.4.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.4.5 Recent strategies and developments

9.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

9.4.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

9.4.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.5 Danaher Corporation

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Financial Analysis

9.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.5.4 Research & Development Expense

9.5.5 Recent strategies and developments

9.5.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.6 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Financial Analysis

9.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.6.4 Research & Development Expense

9.6.5 Recent strategies and developments

9.6.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

9.6.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

9.6.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.7 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Financial Analysis

9.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.7.4 Research & Development Expense

9.7.5 Recent strategies and developments

9.7.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

9.7.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

9.7.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.8 Eurofins Scientific Group

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Financial Analysis

9.8.3 Regional Analysis

9.8.4 Recent strategies and developments

9.8.4.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.9 Qiagen N.V.

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Financial Analysis

9.9.3 Regional Analysis

9.9.4 Research & Development Expense

9.9.5 Recent strategies and developments

9.9.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

9.9.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

9.9.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.10. New England BioLabs, Inc.

9.10.1 Company Overview

9.10.2 Recent strategies and developments

9.10.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions

