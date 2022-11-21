Outlook on the Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market Growth, Size & Share 2022 - 2028 | Estimated to Achieve a Revenue of $6.45 Billion With a CAGR 20.1% - Industry Trends, Demand, Value & Forecast Report by ZMR

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global autonomous underwater vehicles market size was worth around USD 1.81 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 6.45 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 20.1% between 2022 and 2028.

Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market: Overview

An autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) is a robot body that is immersed in water to perform functions without the requirement of a manual operator. They are a part of the larger group of independent vehicles called unmanned underwater vehicles. This classification includes all automobiles falling under remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROVs) that are controlled from the surface via remote controls.

In military segments, AUVs are referred to as unmanned undersea vehicles (UUV). The product was first developed in 1957 in the US in a research laboratory. The first AUV was used to study acoustic transmission, diffusion, and submarine wakes deep inside the water. In the last 5 decades, the global market has witnessed a high development rate in the AUV segment but there are only some companies that have made a mark and sold in large quantities owing to the safety concerns associated with the vehicle.

For the international market, there are approximately 10 companies only that sell a product that is widely accepted. AUVs differ in size from small-diameter vehicles to ones with large diameters depending on the final goal aimed with the use of AUVs. There are some companies that benefit from selling the products in the domestic market as compared to international regions.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/autonomous-underwater-vehicles-market

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

175 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes an Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research methodology

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global autonomous underwater vehicles market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 20.1% over the forecast period (2022-2028)

In terms of revenue, the global autonomous underwater vehicles market size was valued at around USD 1.81 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 6.45 billion , by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate

in 2021 and is projected to reach , by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate Based on application type segmentation, the defense was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on the payload segmentation, the inertial navigation system was the leading payload in 2021

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market By Application (Defense, Research, and Oil & Gas), By Type (Large, Medium, and Small), By Payload (Sensors, Camera, Inertial Navigation System, and Others), By Propulsion System (Mechanical, Electrical, and Hybrid), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market: Growth Drivers

Growing demand for deep-sea exploration to propel market demand

The global autonomous underwater vehicles market is projected to grow owing to the growing investments in deep-sea exploration. Although technology has reached new levels, there are still a lot of segments of deep-sea unexplored which is one the major reasons why mankind and world leaders are focusing more on understanding the way the sea and oceans function. As per estimates, more than 80% of the ocean is left unmapped, and unexplored.

They are not even seen by humans. However, with the help of technology, mankind now has the capacity to undertake such explorational activities to learn more about the Earth and its impact on the future. Deep-sea explorations have helped mankind understand and study marine hazards, biological resources, tectonics, and other forms of ecosystems. As per the 2022 report, the Indian government has already allocated a budget of INR 4,077 to be used over the next five years for the ambitious Deep Ocean Mission (DOM) under the guidance of the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market: Restraints

Uncertainty of performance to restrict market expansion.

The global autonomous underwater vehicles market is projected to face restrictions owing to the unreliability of the performance quality of the device. Since AUVs are installed with multiple sensors, cameras, and other equipment while they operate without any human intervention but since the underwater space is an unexplored area and various uncertainties are associated with such regions, there could be instances where the product may malfunction or not provide accurate results.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/autonomous-underwater-vehicles-market

Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market: Opportunities

Growing applications in the oil & gas sector to provide growth opportunities.

In the commercial segment, AUVs are being used extensively in the oil & gas sector for the mapping of the seafloor. This is required before any business starter builds structures to avoid any mishaps. Subsea completions, pipelines, or any other structure can only be constructed for optimum results only after the sea surface has been carefully examined. Since AUVs allow for conducting precise surveys, many hydrophobic companies invest heavily in AUVs as their main assets. In 2021, Russia produced more than a billion cubic meters of natural gas.

Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market: Challenges

Use for illegal purposes, a major challenge for market players.

Many AUVs with built-in global positioning systems are generally made by illegal drug traffickers. Since small AUVs may sometimes go undetected they have become one of the preferred ways drug dealers transport their products across the border. Distinguishing between the legal and illegal applications of AUVs is a major concern for global players since it can impact brand value and give rise to unwanted situations.

Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market: Segmentation

The global autonomous underwater vehicles market is segmented based on application, type, payload, propulsion system, and region.

Based on application, the global market is segmented into defense, research, and oil & gas. The global market witnessed the highest growth in the defense segment in 2021 owing to the rising undertakings by the government and related agencies to enhance underwater surveillance, and improve the country's intelligence along with growing investments in the nation's submarine numbers and naval strength.

The US Navy boasts more than 50,000 non-combat vehicles, 480 ships, and 3,900 manned aircraft. However, the research segment may also grow at a high CAGR. In July 2022, the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization, the national science agency of Australia joined the exploration program in the Pacific ocean. The growing number of exploration licenses may also help the segment generate high revenue.

Based on payload, the global market is divided into sensors, camera, inertial navigation system, and others. The global market witnessed the highest return in the inertial navigation system. In this process, the equipment is used for demining, or conducting oceanographic surveys, along with data collection during the bathymetric survey. The global market may witness high growth in the sensors segment due to the high application of advanced sensors that can provide real-time information.

Get More Insight before [email protected]: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/autonomous-underwater-vehicles-market

List of Key Players in Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market:

Bluefin Robotics

Graal Tech

Atlas Elektronik Gmbh

Boston Engineering Corporation

Hydromea Sa

Eca Group

Bae Systems

Fugro

Boeing

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market Industry?

What segments does the Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 1.81 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 6.45 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 20.1% 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By Payload and By Propulsion System Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Bluefin Robotics, Graal Tech, Atlas Elektronik Gmbh, Boston Engineering Corporation, Hydromea Sa, Eca Group, Bae Systems, Fugro, and Boeing. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/1108

Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/autonomous-underwater-vehicles-market

Recent Developments

In June 2022 , the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) announced a partnership with Oceano Aero to help KAUST deploy artificial-intelligence-driven underwater vehicles. The move will help the research institute investigate the Red Sea area

the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) announced a partnership with Oceano Aero to help KAUST deploy artificial-intelligence-driven underwater vehicles. The move will help the research institute investigate the Red Sea area In November 2022 , Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. unveiled a new unmanned underwater vehicle called the REMUS 620. The new product falls in the medium range and is inspired by REMUS 300 which was recently selected by the US Navy

Regional Dominance:

North America to dominate market growth during the projection period.

The global autonomous underwater vehicles market is projected to witness the highest growth in North America. In 2021, the regional market contributed more than 0.38 billion to the global market share. The high CAGR is expected to be influenced due to the US and Canada owing to high spending on strengthening naval forces along with research & development activities. The US Navy is the world's strongest navy with high funds equipped with some of the most advanced forms of naval technologies. Asia-Pacific is projected to generate higher revenue owing to the growing interest of research institutes in undertaking exploration activities in the Pacific ocean. China could contribute heavily to the regional market growth as China's Navy strength is extremely close to that of the US. The growing application of AUVs for other reasons may also help generate more revenue. For instance, AUV Bluefin-21 was used to investigate the air crash of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370.

Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market is segmented as follows:

Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Defense

Research

Oil & Gas

Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Large

Medium

Small

Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market: By Payload Outlook (2022-2028)

Sensors

Camera

Inertial Navigation System

Others

Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market: By Propulsion System Outlook (2022-2028)

Mechanical

Electrical

Hybrid

Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release For Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-autonomous-underwater-vehicles-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Power Monitoring System Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global power monitoring system market size was worth around USD 4 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 6 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 5.64% between 2022 and 2028.

The global power monitoring system market size was worth around in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 5.64% between 2022 and 2028. Melting Point Apparatus Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global melting point apparatus market size was worth around USD 21.2 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 32.1 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.2% over the forecast period.

The global melting point apparatus market size was worth around in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.2% over the forecast period. Marine Electronics Market - Global Industry Analysis: The global Ammonia Market accrued earnings worth approximately 55.4 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 89.4 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 5.8% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Semiconductor & Electronics Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, and company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +13479038971

USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605489/Zion_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Zion Market Research