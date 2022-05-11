Outlook on the Global Compressor Services Market to 2025 - Featuring Atlas Copco, Ingersoll Rand, BOGE Compressed Air Systems and Hitachi's Sullair Among Others

DUBLIN, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Compressor Services Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the compressor services value chain as most countries restricted the movement of personnel, affecting compressor servicing to a certain degree. This study on the global compressor services market provides an overview of key market trends, total and regional revenues, and growth areas until 2025.

The study covers the market share of leading participants, growth, and action items for vendors to retain and increase their market shares. The study also highlights the latest technology trends, market opportunities, and requirement changes in various end-user markets in the COVID-19 era, analyzing the roles of the industrial internet of things and digital transformation, maintenance, and energy efficiency needs. Key vendors in the oil-free compressor market include Atlas Copco, Ingersoll Rand, BOGE Compressed Air Systems, Hitachi's Sullair, Kaeser Kompressoren, and ELGi Equipments.



The regions covered in this research service include North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Competition among leading vendors has always been stiff as most suppliers realize the importance of compressor services in generating revenue; some companies have already implemented initiatives to capitalize on servicing opportunities.

The study's target audience includes compressor manufacturers seeking to understand the factors (drivers and restraints) affecting market growth and distributors targeting vital industries for new projects. End-user sectors covered in the study include oil and gas, chemicals and petrochemicals, power generation, food and beverage, and life sciences.



Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Compressor Services Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

Growth Environment

Scope of Analysis

Definition of Services

Definition of End Users

Market Segmentation by Region

Key Competitors

Competitive Landscape - Breakdown

Company Profiles - Compressor Manufacturers

Company Profiles - Local Service Providers and Distributors

Company Profiles - Pure Play Service Providers

Company Profiles - Others

Key Attributes of Compressor Servicing Companies/System Integrators

Key Trends

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Factors Influencing Compressor Services Costs

Repair Services

Maintenance Services

Diagnostic Data and Connectivity

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Percentage by Service Type

Revenue Forecast by Service Type

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Type

Revenue Percentage by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Percentage by End User

Revenue Forecast by End User

Revenue Forecast Analysis by End User

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis, North America

Key Growth Metrics for North America

Revenue Forecast for North America

Revenue Forecast Analysis for North America

Revenue Forecast by End User for North America

Revenue Forecast Analysis by End User for North America

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Latin America

Key Growth Metrics for Latin America

Revenue Forecast for Latin America

Revenue Forecast Analysis for Latin America

Revenue Forecast by End User for Latin America

Revenue Forecast Analysis by End User for Latin America

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Europe

Key Growth Metrics for Europe

Revenue Forecast for Europe

Revenue Forecast Analysis for Europe

Revenue Forecast by End User for Europe

Revenue Forecast Analysis by End User for Europe

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Middle East and Africa

Key Growth Metrics for the Middle East and Africa

and Revenue Forecast for the Middle East and Africa

and Revenue Forecast Analysis for the Middle East and Africa

and Revenue Forecast by End User for the Middle East and Africa

and Revenue Forecast Analysis by End User for the Middle East and Africa

and Growth Opportunity Analysis, Asia-Pacific

Key Growth Metrics for Asia-Pacific

Revenue Forecast for Asia-Pacific

Revenue Forecast Analysis for Asia-Pacific

Revenue Forecast by End User for Asia-Pacific

Revenue Forecast Analysis by End User for Asia-Pacific

PESTLE Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Success Factors for Compressor Service Providers

Success Factors for Compressor Service Providers

Key Factors Influencing Decision-Making

Fixed Versus Status-based Maintenance

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Monitoring Compressors in Real-Time for Improved Preventive Maintenance

Growth Opportunity 2 - Capitalizing on Pharmaceuticals to Capture Future Growth

Growth Opportunity 3 - Matching Operator Requirements with Vendor Priorities for Effective Operations

Recommendations

Selected Quotes from Primary Research



Companies Mentioned

Atlas Copco

Ingersoll Rand

BOGE Compressed Air Systems

Hitachi's Sullair

Kaeser Kompressoren

ELGi Equipments

