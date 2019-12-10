Outlook on the Global Context Aware Computing Market, 2019-2025: Device Manufacturers, CSPs, Web Service Providers, and More

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Context Aware Computing Market By Type (Device Manufacturers, CSPs, Web Service Providers, and Others), By Vertical (BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Energy & Utilities, Telecom & IT, and Others), By Region - Global Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report predicts that the global context aware computing market will grow at a CAGR of more than 30% during the forecast period 2019-2025.

The market for context aware computing is determined by the increased interest among consumers to use feature-rich applications in mobile devices, which provide real-time analytics for users.



Context aware computing is changing the mobile usability for consumers and field service agents. With a focus on analytics, IoT, and AI, context aware computing solutions are leveraging the power of sensoric data to offer situation- and usage-based information display for users.



Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors



The report covers and analyzes the global context aware computing market. The key players in the context aware computing market are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, and few other strategies to be in a strong position in the market.



Key Vendors

Amazon

Apple

Autodesk

Facebook

Microsoft

There are few other vendors that have been studied based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D for analysis of the entire ecosystem.



Market Segmentation By Type

Device Manufacturers

CSPs

Web Service Providers

Others

The device manufacturers segment is the major contributor to the context aware computing market growth. CSPs are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2025.



Segmentation By Vertical

BFSI

Consumer Goods and Retail

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Telecom and IT

Others

The consumer goods and retail segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2019, and it is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2025.



Research Benefits



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global context aware computing market. Context aware computing combines various technologies for improving, improvising, and offer better results for consumers and enterprises to use mobile devices for various services as well as safety.



It analyzes customer usages, environment, and priority levels to offer best-in-class features for the users that help in getting notified about important characteristics of place, environment, and preferences. The overall ecosystem is improving with mobile device providers offering features, along with refined sensor computing and network communications for better optimum use of installed features.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Synopsis of Key Findings



2 Industry Outlook

2.1 Industry Snapshot

2.1.1 Industry Overview

2.1.2 Industry Trends



3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market

3.2.1 PEST Analysis

3.2.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.3 Related Markets (IoT Monetization, Field Service Management)



4 Market Characteristics

4.1 Market Evolution (eCommerce, Environment Analytics)

4.1.1 Ecosystem

4.2 Market Trends and Impact

4.3 Market Segmentation

4.4 Market Dynamics

4.4.1 Market Drivers

4.4.2 Market Restraints

4.4.3 Market Opportunities

4.4.4 DRO - Impact Analysis



5 By Type - Market Size and Analysis

5.1 Overview

5.2 Device Manufacturers

5.3 CSPs

5.4 Web Service Providers

5.5 Others



6 By Vertical - Market Size and Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 BFSI

6.3 Consumer Goods & Retail

6.4 Manufacturing

6.5 Transportation & Logistics

6.6 Energy & Utilities

6.7 Telecom & IT

6.8 Others



7 By Geography - Market Size and Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 France

7.3.4 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 China

7.4.2 Australia

7.4.3 Japan

7.4.4 India

7.4.5 Rest of APAC

7.5 Middle East Africa

7.5.1 South Africa

7.5.2 UAE

7.5.3 Rest of MEA

7.6 Latin America

7.6.1 Brazil

7.6.2 Mexico

7.6.3 Rest of Latin America



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitor Analysis

8.2 Product/Offerings Portfolio Analysis

8.3 Market Developments

8.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Expansions, and Partnerships

8.3.2 Business Restructuring

8.3.3 Product Launches & Exhibitions



9 Vendor Profiles

9.1 Amazon

9.2 Apple

9.3 Autodesk

9.4 Facebook

9.5 Microsoft

9.6 Samsung

9.7 Verizon Communications

9.8 Intel

9.9 Proxomo

9.10 Baidu



