Outlook on the Global Healthcare Payer Services Market Size, Share & Growth 2022 - 2028 | Estimated to Achieve a Revenue of $87.7 Billion with Growing at a CAGR 7.50% - Industry Trends, Demand, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by ZMR

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global healthcare payer services market size was worth USD 56.8 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 87.7 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.50% over the forecast period.

Healthcare Payer Services Market: Overview

The vendors of healthcare payer services assist healthcare insurers, public & private payers, as well as members in managing claims, member engagement, audits, medical records, and customer relations. These companies have specialized divisions that enhance the performance of the entire healthcare system by optimizing care quality, cutting costs, enhancing patient satisfaction and care provider effectiveness, utilizing unique competencies in data & analytics, pharmacy care services, population health, healthcare delivery, and healthcare operations. Healthcare payer services providers assist their clients in increasing operational effectiveness and lowering operational costs by offering all these services. Healthcare insurance payers and providers employ a variety of outsourcing options to streamline their operations and provide better customer service. Outsourcing has become a feasible business strategy to reduce administrative, logistical, procurement & other obligations, and create cost-effective company operations. The rise in healthcare system costs and the desire to reduce wasteful expenditure are the main reasons driving the market growth for healthcare payer services. However, it is projected that the rise in data breaches, loss of confidentiality, and linguistic and cultural obstacles will restrain the market's expansion.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/healthcare-payer-services-market

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

206 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes an Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research methodology

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Healthcare Payer Services Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Healthcare Payer Services Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 7.50 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Healthcare Payer Services Market was valued at approximately USD 56.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly USD 87.7 billion by 2028.

billion in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly billion by 2028. The FDI cap in insurance was raised from 49 to 74 % as part of the Union Budget of 2021, and state-owned general insurance businesses received an infusion of USD 413.13 million to help them become more financially stable.

to help them become more financially stable. Healthcare businesses might overestimate the amount of work done by BPO providers, which could lead to greater overall expenditures than anticipated.

North America dominated the global healthcare payer services market in 2021 because significant businesses in the region provide healthcare payer services and a considerable need for healthcare payer solutions.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Healthcare Payer Services Market By Service (BPO Services, ITO Services, and KPO Services), By Application (Claims Management Services, Integrated Front Office Service & Back Office Operations, Member Management Services, Provider Management Services, Billing & Accounts Management Services, Analytics & Fraud Management Services, and HR Services), By End-Use (Private Payers and Public Payers), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Healthcare Payer Services Market: Growth Drivers

Increase in insurance coverage among the population is likely to pave the way for market growth.

The global population's rising insurance coverage is driving the demand for healthcare payer services. Due to favorable government policies, it is also projected that developing nations like India will see a rise in health insurance coverage. For instance, the FDI cap in insurance was raised from 49 to 74 % as part of the Union Budget of 2021, and state-owned general insurance businesses received an infusion of USD 413.13 million to help them become more financially stable. Additionally, the substantial losses from the rise in healthcare frauds enhance the demand for healthcare payer services, fueling the global market expansion. A noticeable increase in health insurance enrollment has been noted, which benefits the global healthcare payer services market's development.

Healthcare Payer Services Market: Restraints

The hidden cost of healthcare payer services may hamper the global market growth.

The market's main obstacle is the unadvertised expenses of outsourcing healthcare payer services. Healthcare businesses might overestimate the amount of work done by BPO providers, which could lead to greater overall expenditures than anticipated. Additionally, if there are any issues between the healthcare provider and service provider, the likelihood of legal fees for using BPO services increases. Other factors include variations in the caliber of the work and excessive reliance on the provider of healthcare payer services.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/healthcare-payer-services-market

Healthcare Payer Services Market: Challenges

Rising data security concerns are likely to limit the global market growth.

Working with healthcare payer servicing firms greatly increases the danger of security breaches and data leaks. Extremely sensitive and legally protected information such as patient contact information, medical history, insurance plans, and illnesses can have a significant negative impact on demand. The healthcare provider could suffer significantly due to a breach or leak of this data because it would undermine patient confidence.

Global Healthcare Payer Services Market: Segmentation

The global healthcare payer services market is segregated on the basis of service, application, end-use, and region.

By service, the market is divided into BPO services, ITO services, and KPO services. Among these, the ITO services segment dominates the market and accounted for 51.1% of the overall revenue share in 2021. The primary growth factors include increased demand for novel and advanced technologies, more investment in AI technology, conveniently accessible information, and increased engagement in healthcare decisions.

By application, the market is divided into claims management services, integrated front office service & back office operations, member management services, provider management services, billing & accounts management services, analytics & fraud management services, and HR services. Over the forecast period, the claims management services segment is expected to grow significantly. It accounted for 29.9% of the overall revenue share in 2021. The presence of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and rising overall healthcare spending are two critical factors influencing the number of people registered in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The most data-intensive procedures are claims processing services, which account for most of the payer's effort.

By end-use, the market is classified into private payers and public payers. The private payers segment dominates the market and accounts for 52.1% of the overall revenue share. This is due to expanding government assistance to encourage private investment in the healthcare sector and increased private investment in the healthcare payer vertical.

Get More Insight before [email protected]: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/healthcare-payer-services-market

List of Key Players in Healthcare Payer Services Market:

Congziant

EXL

HGS Ltd.

Accenture

Xerox Corporation

Concentric Corporation

HCL Technologies

Genpact

WIPRO Ltd.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Healthcare Payer Services Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Healthcare Payer Services Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Healthcare Payer Services Market Industry?

What segments does the Healthcare Payer Services Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Healthcare Payer Services Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 56.8 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 87.7 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 7.50 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, And By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Congziant, EXL, HGS Ltd., Accenture, Xerox Corporation, Concentric Corporation, HCL Technologies, Genpact, and WIPRO Ltd. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/5479

Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/healthcare-payer-services-market

Recent Developments

In March 2022 , the collection, aggregation, dissemination, and reporting of healthcare data became the focus of a new service from IMAT Systems, a pioneer in real-time healthcare data management and population health reporting solutions. Its new clustering and SaaS-based solutions, as well as the business's new Data Aggregator Validation (DAV) designation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance, will help payers, state-wide organizations, and Health Information Exchanges (HIEs) (NCQA).

, the collection, aggregation, dissemination, and reporting of healthcare data became the focus of a new service from IMAT Systems, a pioneer in real-time healthcare data management and population health reporting solutions. Its new clustering and SaaS-based solutions, as well as the business's new Data Aggregator Validation (DAV) designation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance, will help payers, state-wide organizations, and Health Information Exchanges (HIEs) (NCQA). In August 2020 , Holy Cross Health and Oscar, a tech-based health insurance provider, jointly unveiled a Medicare Advantage Plan. With the help of the new plan, Oscar's highly tailored member experience may be combined with the broad physician network of Holy Cross Health and Memorial Healthcare System. A premier provider of healthcare services, Memorial Healthcare Systems and Holy Cross Health are institutions conducting research and education.

Regional Dominance:

Rising number of people signing up for health insurance likely to help North America dominate the global market.

North America dominated the global healthcare payer services market in 2021 because significant businesses in the region provide healthcare payer services and a considerable need for healthcare payer solutions. Currently, the United States is the leading driver of healthcare payer services. This is due to the expanding number of people signing up for health insurance, and a useful reimbursement mechanism. High national healthcare spending will result in increased healthcare payer services and fuel market expansion.

Global Healthcare Payer Services Market is segmented as follows:

Healthcare Payer Services Market: By Service Outlook (2022-2028)

BPO Services

ITO Services

KPO Services

Healthcare Payer Services Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Claims Management Services

Integrated Front Office Service and Back Office Operations

Member Management Services

Provider Management Services

Billing and Accounts Management Services

Analytics and Fraud Management Services

HR Services

Healthcare Payer Services Market: By End-use Outlook (2022-2028)

Private Payers

Public Payers

Healthcare Payer Services Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release For Healthcare Payer Services Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-healthcare-payer-services-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Skin Care Products Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global skin care products market size was worth around USD 914.1 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 1,719.1 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11.1 percent over the forecast period.

The global skin care products market size was worth around in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11.1 percent over the forecast period. Gel Implants Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global gel implants market size was worth around USD 1.35 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 1.87 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 3.35% between 2022 and 2028.

The global gel implants market size was worth around in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 3.35% between 2022 and 2028. Syringe Labels Market - Global Industry Analysis: The global syringe labels market size was worth around USD 10 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 40 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 10.5% between 2022 and 2028.

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Healthcare Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, and company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605489/Zion_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Zion Market Research