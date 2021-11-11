Outlook on the Go Kart Global Market to 2030 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Go Kart Market by Type, Application, and Seating Capacity: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Go kart is a specially designed racing kart, which is smaller in size & height, and exhibits the potential to gain high speed in a shorter time span.



The increase trend of small track & indoor racing and inclination toward recreational activities are expected to create numerous opportunities for the growth of the global go kart market. Moreover, key players operating in the global market are offering numerous products, which are efficient in operations and simultaneously exhibit high performance. For instance, the human-powered go karts were replaced by gasoline-based vehicles, which were further replaced by electric & solar charging vehicles.



The go kart market has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to increasing trend of advanced recreational vehicles followed by the introduction of fuel cell based green fueled vehicles.



The go kart market is segmented into type, application, seating capacity, and region. Depending on type, the global market is categorized into electric, gasoline, and others. On the basis of application, it is segregated into rental and racing. By seating capacity, it is bifurcated into single and double seater. Region wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in the global go kart market include Anderson-CSK, Birel ART, BIZ Karts, CRG, Margay Racing, OTL Kart, Praga Kart, RiMO Germany, Sodikart and TAL-KO Racing.



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.3.1. Low-to-high bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Low-to-high threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Low-to-high threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Moderate-to-high intensity of rivalry

3.3.5. Moderate-to-High bargaining power of buyers

3.4. Key player positioning, 2020 (%)

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in population along with rapid globalization & rise in purchasing power

3.5.1.2. Increase in number of race courses & country club

3.5.1.3. Growth in inclination toward solar powered go karts

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High initial maintenance & purchasing cost

3.5.2.2. Low overall drive range

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Reduction in cost of fuel cells & batteries

3.5.3.2. Technological advancements in go karts

3.6. Impact of COVID-19 on the market

3.6.1. Evolution of outbreaks

3.6.1.1. SARS

3.6.1.2. COVID-19

3.6.2. Micro-economic impact analysis

3.6.2.1. Consumer trend

3.6.2.2. Technology trends

3.6.2.3. Regulatory trend

3.6.3. Impact on the Go Kart industry analysis

3.7. Competitive landscape

3.7.1. Competitive dashboard

3.7.2. Competitive heat map

3.7.3. Value chain analysis



CHAPTER 4: GO KART MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Electric

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. Gasoline

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. Others

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: GO KART MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.2. Rental

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market size and forecast for rental by seating capacity

5.2.4. Market analysis by country

5.3. Racing

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market size and forecast for racing by seating capacity

5.3.4. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: GO KART MARKET, BY SEATING CAPACITY

6.1. Overview

6.2. Single

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. Double seater

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: GO KART MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. Anderson-CSK

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Company snapshot

8.1.3. Product portfolio

8.2. Birel ART

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Company snapshot

8.2.3. Product portfolio

8.3. BIZ Karts

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Company snapshot

8.3.3. Product portfolio

8.4. CRG Srl

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Company snapshot

8.4.3. Product portfolio

8.5. Margay Racing, LLC.

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Company snapshot

8.5.3. Product portfolio

8.6. OTL ITALIA S. R. L.

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Company snapshot

8.6.3. Product portfolio

8.7. Praga Export s. r. o

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Company snapshot

8.7.3. Product portfolio

8.8. RiMO GERMANY GmbH & Co. KG

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Company snapshot

8.8.3. Product portfolio

8.9. SODIKART

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Company snapshot

8.9.3. Product portfolio

8.10. TAL-KO Racing Ltd.

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Company snapshot

8.10.3. Product portfolio



