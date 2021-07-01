Outlook on the Healthcare-Acquired Infection Global Market to 2026 - Key Factors Driving Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare-Acquired Infection: Devices, Pharmaceuticals, and Environmental Products: 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report focuses on select drugs (antimicrobials), environment treatment (disinfectants, sterilization systems etc.) and provisions in medical devices (e.g., catheters, patient ventilation devices, sterile IV filters) that prevent the occurrence of nosocomial infections.



Within each type of treatment, regional analyses will focus on the Americas (i.e., Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Central America and South America), EMRA (i.e., Europe, the Middle East, Russia and Africa) and Asia-Pacific (i.e., Japan, China, India, other Western Pacific countries such as Australia and New Zealand, and other Southeast Asian countries).



The Report Includes:

72 tables

An updated review of the global healthcare-acquired infection (HCAI)-control market

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Highlights of select antimicrobials drugs and environment sterilization/disinfection products currently used or under development for treatment of healthcare-associated infections

Market outlook and forecast trends of pharmaceutical treatment (antimicrobials and vaccines), environment treatment (disinfectants, sterilization systems etc.) and provisions in medical devices (catheters, patient ventilation devices, sterile intravenous [IV] filters) that prevent the occurrence of nosocomial infections

Estimation of the market size and revenue forecasts for HCAI-control market, and corresponding market share analysis by key market segments - technology type, application, and geography

Discussion of the key market dynamics, industry structure, regulatory approval, market deterrents, unmet needs and other factors driving opportunities in microbiology research

A look at the pipeline products for antimicrobial resistance (AMR), hospital surveillance methods and tools used to control HCAI infections

Review of the U.S. patent grants for innovations in infectious diseases control and viral infections

Profile descriptions of the leading industry players including 3M , Merck, Novartis', Pfizer, Roche, and Sanofi

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Overview

Healthcare-Acquired Infections

Types of Infections

Central-Line-Associated Bloodstream Infections

Surgical Site Infections

Catheter-Associated Urinary Tract Infections

Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia

Diseases and Infectious Agents in Healthcare Settings

Acinetobacter

Burkholderia Cepacia

Clostridium Difficile

Clostridium Sordellii

Enterobacteriaceae (Carbapenem-Resistant)

Gram-Negative Bacteria

Hepatitis

HIV/AIDS

Influenza

Klebsiella

Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus

Mycobacterium Abscessus

Norovirus

Pseudomonas Aeruginosa

Staphylococcus Aureus

Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci

Incidence and Prevalence

Risk Factors

Prevention Strategies

Basic Infection Prevention and Control

Antibiotics and Multidrug-Resistant Organisms

Device-Associated Infection Control

Procedure-Associated Guidelines

Setting Specific Guidelines

WHO Guidelines

Surveillance Systems

Chapter 4 Market Summary and Analysis

Global Market for Infection Control

Regional Analysis

Market Drivers

Antimicrobial Resistance

Increasing Population and Demographic Changes

Emerging Markets

New Technologies

Vaccine Coverage

Increase in Focus on HCAIs

Market Deterrents

Cost-Effectiveness of Newer Methods

Unmet Needs

Effective Treatment for "Superbugs"

Chapter 5 Pharmaceuticals

HCAI Pharmaceutical Market

Antibiotics

Mechanism of Action

Antibiotic Resistance

Mechanisms of Antibiotic Resistance

Reasons for Antibiotic Resistance

Antimicrobial Resistance (Antibiotics): Incidence

Antibiotic Resistance: Hospitals and Healthcare Settings

Davos Declaration for Combating Antimicrobial Resistance

Antibiotics for Bacterial HCAIs

Select Marketed Antibiotics

Global Market for Antibiotics

Antifungal Drugs

Antifungals for HCAI

Select Marketed Antifungals

Global Market for Antifungals

Antivirals and Vaccines

Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C

Influenza

Chapter 6 Environmental Treatment

HCAI: Environmental Treatment Market

Disinfectants

Types

Key Marketed Hospital-Use Disinfectants

Patient Skin Preparation

Key Marketed Patient Skin Preparation Antiseptics

Patient Skin Preparation Market

Environment Sterilization

Air Treatment

Room Filtration Systems

Room Pressurization

UV Light Disinfection

Water Treatment

Equipment/Facility Sterilization

Heat Sterilization

Chemical Sterilization

Radiation-Based Sterilization

Environment Sterilization Market

Chapter 7 Medical Devices

HCAI Medical Device Market

Antimicrobial Coatings

Catheters

Patient Ventilation Devices

Types

Treatments and Devices

IV Filters

IV Filter Market

Chapter 8 Industry Structure

Industry Structure for Healthcare Infection Prevention

Suppliers

Customers

Consumers

Chapter 9 Research and Opportunities

New Technologies

Hand Hygiene

Patient Tracing

Self-Disinfecting Surfaces

Automated Decontamination Technologies

Smart Systems and Predictive Analytics

Other Technologies

Antibiotics Pipeline

Viral Infection Pipeline: Hepatitis B Treatments

Pipeline of Viral Infection Influenza Treatments

Fungal Infection Treatment Pipeline

Chapter 10 Patent/Patent Application Analysis

Pharmaceuticals

Antibiotics

Hepatitis B Treatments

Hepatitis C Treatments

Influenza Treatments

Antifungal Treatments

Environment Sterilization

Disinfectants

Patient Skin Preparation Treatments

Air Treatment Technologies

Water Treatment Technologies

Medical Devices

Catheters and Endotracheal Tubes

IV Filters (In-Line)

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Pharmaceutical Companies

Gilead Sciences

Merck

Novartis

Pfizer

Roche

Sanofi Pasteur

Seqirus

Companies In Sterilization/Disinfection Industry

3M Healthcare

Healthcare Advanced Sterilization Products

Becton, Dickinson And Company

Belimed

The Clorox Company

Sterigenics

Xenex Disinfection Services

Medical Device Companies

Bactiguard

Teleflex

Chapter 12 Appendix

