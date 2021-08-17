Outlook on the Healthcare Satellite Connectivity Global Market to 2028 - by Component, Application, Connectivity, End-user and Geography
Aug 17, 2021, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Satellite Connectivity Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Component, Application, Connectivity, End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report the healthcare satellite connectivity market is expected to grow from US$ 6,797.22 million in 2021 to US$ 10,105.21 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving its growth. The market growth is mainly attributed to factors such as the government initiatives for promotion and development of satellite connectivity-based solutions in healthcare and rising adoption of e-Health. However, concerns regarding data privacy hinder the market growth.
Countries across the world are experiencing late demographic and epidemiological transition. For instance, in mid-2014, the average age in the UK exceeded 40 for the first time. By 2040, nearly one in seven people is projected to be aged over 75. The rising aging population is likely to be accompanied by an increase in the prevalence of chronic conditions, multi-morbidities, cognitive impairments, and long-term frailty. Therefore, developing a healthcare delivery system that can be responsive to the future challenges of an aging population has become a priority in high-income countries. e-Health helps in improving quality, safety, and cost associated with the delivery of health care. According to a new study, eHealth adoption in primary healthcare in the EU has increased from 2013 to 2018, but there are significant differences between the countries surveyed. Compared to 2013, the group of General Practitioners (GPs) who are enthusiastic about e-Health has doubled. Countries with the highest level of adoption, such as Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Spain, Sweden, and the UK, show that eHealth is routine among GPs. Moreover, during the Obama administration, the federal government supplied billions of dollars to boost the adoption of electronic health records. As a result, in the US, 96% of hospitals and 86% of physician offices have adopted them.
Satellites play a significant role in the support and welfare of humankind by monitoring the climatic changes and calamities. In eHealth, satellite communications (SatCom) combined with information technology play a vital and significant role. Satellite communication is beneficial for providing medical benefits to remote and inaccessible areas. Mostly people in rural and tribal regions face the fundamental issue of receiving timely medical advice and diagnostic facilities. Satellite-based communication offers a feasible solution to this issue and is being looked at for medical support. In remote locations or places without access to traditional Internet infrastructure, satellite communication can provide educational services. The medical personnel can use this to improve their skills and patients to educate themselves.
Geographically, the healthcare satellite connectivity market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (SCAM). Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2021. In Asia Pacific, India is the largest market for healthcare satellite connectivity. The market growth in Asia Pacific is mainly attributed to factors such as the government initiatives for promotion and development of satellite connectivity-based solutions in healthcare and rising adoption of e-Health. However, concerns regarding data privacy hinder the market growth in India.
Inmarsat Global Limited; Hughes Network Systems; SES S.A.; X2nSat; Expedition Communications; Globalstar; EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS SA; AT&T Intellectual Property; DISH Network L.L.C.; and Ligado Networks are among leading companies operating in the healthcare satellite connectivity market.
