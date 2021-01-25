Outlook on the Healthcare Staffing Global Market to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Staffing Market Research Report by Service Type (Allied Healthcare, Locum Tenens, Per diem Nurse, and Travel Nurse), by End User (Clinics, Hospitals, and Nursing homes) - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report categorizes the Healthcare Staffing to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Service Type, the Healthcare Staffing Market is examined across Allied Healthcare, Locum Tenens, Per diem Nurse, and Travel Nurse.

Based on End User, the Healthcare Staffing Market is examined across Clinics, Hospitals, and Nursing homes.

Based on Geography, the Healthcare Staffing Market is examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas region surveyed across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , South Korea , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. This helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.



The Global Healthcare Staffing Market is expected to grow from USD 28,545.73 Million in 2020 to USD 38,879.13 Million by the end of 2025. The Global Healthcare Staffing Market is expected to grow from EUR 25,029.43 Million in 2020 to EUR 34,089.96 Million by the end of 2025. The Global Healthcare Staffing Market is expected to grow from GBP 22,251.22 Million in 2020 to GBP 30,306.05 Million by the end of 2025. The Global Healthcare Staffing Market is expected to grow from JPY 3,046,552.83 Million in 2020 to JPY 4,149,389.41 Million by the end of 2025. The Global Healthcare Staffing Market is expected to grow from AUD 41,452.19 Million in 2020 to AUD 56,457.68 Million by the end of 2025.

The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Healthcare Staffing Market including Accountable Healthcare Staffing, Inc., AMN Healthcare, Aureus Medical Management Services, LLC, Aya Healthcare, CHG Management, Inc., Cross Country Healthcare, Inc, Envision Healthcare Corporation, Favorite Healthcare Staffing Inc., Healthcare Staffing Services, HealthTrust Workforce Solutions, InGenesis, Inc., Jackson Healthcare, LLC, Maxim Healthcare Services, Inc., Medical Solutions, L.L.C., Soliant Health, Supplemental Health Care, Syneos Health, TeamHealth, Trustaff, and Vista Staffing Solutions.



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:



COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Healthcare Staffing Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



Key Topics Covered:



13. Appendix



