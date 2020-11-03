Outlook on the Healthcare/Medical Simulation Global Market to 2025 - Featuring 3D Systems, Kyoto Kagaku & Limb Things Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market - Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth And Forecast 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research report on the medical simulation market provides detailed analysis of the global market and helps in understanding the driving forces for the growth of this market. The report also provides analysis of major segments such as human patient simulators, surgical simulators, endovascular simulators, medical supplies, virtual environments, learning management systems, task trainers, ancillary products, task trainers, imaging simulation, and simulation training services. Market size estimates and forecasts for the period 2013 to 2018 has been given for each segment and its sub-segment, in terms of USD million, calculating growth rates from 2013 to 2018, considering 2012 as the base year for calculations.

The market has been segmented by geography as North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW). Market size and forecast is provided for each of these regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of the factors responsible for driving and restraining growth of the medical simulation market and future opportunities are provided in the report.

Competitive landscape for each of the product types is highlighted and market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. Market shares of the key players for 2012 are provided. The prominent players profiled in this report are Laerdal Medical (U.S.), CAE Healthcare (Canada), Gaumard (U.S.), Mentice Ab (Sweden), Surgical Science (Sweden) and others. The report contains the most detailed and in-depth segmentation of the Medical simulation market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market - Overview

1.1 Definitions and Scope



2. Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market - Executive summary

2.1 Market Revenue, Market Size and Key Trends by Company

2.2 Key Trends by type of Application

2.3 Key Trends segmented by Geography



3. Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market

3.1 Comparative analysis

3.1.1 Product Benchmarking - Top 10 companies

3.1.2 Top 5 Financials Analysis

3.1.3 Market Value split by Top 10 companies

3.1.4 Patent Analysis - Top 10 companies

3.1.5 Pricing Analysis



4. Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market Forces

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Constraints

4.3 Challenges

4.4 Porters five force model

4.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining powers of customers

4.4.3 Threat of new entrants

4.4.4 Rivalry among existing players

4.4.5 Threat of substitutes



5. Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market -Strategic analysis

5.1 Value chain analysis

5.2 Opportunities analysis

5.3 Product life cycle

5.4 Suppliers and distributors Market Share



6. Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market - By Product Type(Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

6.1 Healthcare Anatomical Model

6.1.1 Patient Simulator

6.1.2 Task Trainer

6.1.3 Interventional/Surgical Simulator

6.1.4 Endovascular Simulator

6.1.5 Ultrasound Simulator

6.1.6 Dental Simulator

6.1.7 Eye Simulator

6.2 Web Based Simulator

6.3 Healthcare Simulation Software

6.4 Simulation Training Service



7. Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market - By End-User(Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

7.1 Academic Institute

7.2 Hospital

7.3 Military Organization

7.4 Research And Development



8. Healthcare/Medical Simulation - By Application Type(Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

8.1 Segment type Size and Market Share Analysis

8.2 Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

8.3 Application Segment Analysis by Type



9. Healthcare/Medical Simulation- By Geography (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

9.1 Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market - North America Segment Research

9.2 North America Market Research (Million / $Billion)

9.2.1 Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

9.2.2 Revenue and Trends

9.2.3 Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

9.2.4 Company Revenue and Product Analysis

9.2.5 North America Product type and Application Market Size

9.2.5.1 U.S

9.2.5.2 Canada

9.2.5.3 Mexico

9.2.5.4 Rest of North America

9.3 Healthcare/Medical Simulation- South America Segment Research

9.4 South America Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

9.4.1 Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

9.4.2 Revenue and Trends

9.4.3 Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

9.4.4 Company Revenue and Product Analysis

9.4.5 South America Product type and Application Market Size

9.4.5.1 Brazil

9.4.5.2 Venezuela

9.4.5.3 Argentina

9.4.5.4 Ecuador

9.4.5.5 Peru

9.4.5.6 Colombia

9.4.5.7 Costa Rica

9.4.5.8 Rest of South America

9.5 Healthcare/Medical Simulation- Europe Segment Research

9.6 Europe Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

9.6.1 Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

9.6.2 Revenue and Trends

9.6.3 Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

9.6.4 Company Revenue and Product Analysis

9.6.5 Europe Segment Product type and Application Market Size

9.6.5.1 U.K

9.6.5.2 Germany

9.6.5.3 Italy

9.6.5.4 France

9.6.5.5 Netherlands

9.6.5.6 Belgium

9.6.5.7 Denmark

9.6.5.8 Spain

9.6.5.9 Rest of Europe

9.7 Healthcare/Medical Simulation - APAC Segment Research

9.8 APAC Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

9.8.1 Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

9.8.2 Revenue and Trends

9.8.3 Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

9.8.4 Company Revenue and Product Analysis

9.8.5 APAC Segment - Product type and Application Market Size

9.8.5.1 China

9.8.5.2 Australia

9.8.5.3 Japan

9.8.5.4 South Korea

9.8.5.5 India

9.8.5.6 Taiwan

9.8.5.7 Malaysia

9.8.5.8 Hong kong

9.8.5.9 Rest of APAC

9.9 Healthcare/Medical Simulation - Middle East Segment and Africa Segment Research

9.10 Middle East & Africa Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

9.10.1 Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

9.10.2 Revenue and Trend Analysis

9.10.3 Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

9.10.4 Company Revenue and Product Analysis

9.10.5 Middle East Segment Product type and Application Market Size

9.10.5.1 Israel

9.10.5.2 Saudi Arabia

9.10.5.3 UAE

9.10.6 Africa Segment Analysis

9.10.6.1 South Africa

9.10.6.2 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10. Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market - Entropy

10.1 New product launches

10.2 M&A s, collaborations, JVs and partnerships



11. Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market Company Analysis

11.1 Market Share, Company Revenue, Products, M&A, Developments

11.2 3D Systems, Inc

11.3 Canadian Aviation Electronics, Ltd

11.4 Gaumard Scientific Company, Inc

11.5 Kyoto Kagaku Co, Ltd

11.6 Laerdal Medical A

11.7 Limb Things, Ltd

11.8 Mentice Ab

11.9 Simulab Corporation

11.10 Simulaids, Inc

11.11 Surgical Science Ab



11.13 Company 12 & More



12. Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market - Appendix

12.1 Abbreviations

12.2 Sources



13. Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market - Methodology

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Company Expert Interviews

13.1.2 Industry Databases

13.1.3 Associations

13.1.4 Company News

13.1.5 Company Annual Reports

13.1.6 Application Trends

13.1.7 New Products and Product database

13.1.8 Company Transcripts

13.1.9 R&D Trends

13.1.10 Key Opinion Leaders Interviews

13.1.11 Supply and Demand Trends



