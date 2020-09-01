Outlook on the Hepatitis Diagnostic Test Market, 2020-2025: Opportunities and Future Trends

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hepatitis Diagnostic Test Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The major shift from conventional technologies to molecular diagnostics has amplified the competence of procedures and has to pull down the dispatch time for results. Molecular diagnostics used in hepatitis testing involve genetic tests to confirm the exact strain of the causative virus. The nucleic acid assays used include HCV RNA and HBV DNA analysis tests. Hence, the availability of such advanced detection techniques is spurring the overall market growth.



Furthermore, the high prevalence of hepatitis is also expected to fuel market growth. According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, in 2018, most adults in their 20s and 30s made up 36.5% of newly reported chronic hepatitis C infections and this is expected to increase in the forecast period. Along with these other factors, such as increasing awareness regarding the disease may lead to the further growth of the market.



Key Market Trends



Immunoassay Segment Expected to Show Good Growth Over the Forecast Period



Immunoassays are bioanalytical methods, in which the quantitation of the analyte depends on the reaction of an antigen and an antibody. Compared to conventional tests, immunoassays have been proven to provide highly accurate results even with very small samples. The versatile applications and ease of diagnosis have made immunoassay quite popular in recent years. Also, with the rising cases of hepatitis, the market is expected to show better growth. According to WHO, in 2019, Hepatitis B prevalence is highest in the WHO Western Pacific region and the WHO African region, where 6.2% and 6.1% of the adult population is infected respectively. Hence, owing to the aforementioned factors, along with rising technological advancements are expected to further drive the market growth.



North America Expected to Retain the Largest Market Share Over the Forecast Period



North America dominated the market with the largest revenue share. The availability of advanced diagnostic tools and high awareness regarding these products are the key factors driving the growth of the market in North America. The accelerated growth in the Canadian market can be attributed to the initiatives of the government and non-government organizations. For instance, the Public Health Agency of Canada organized the World Hepatitis Day in order to increase awareness regarding hepatitis detection. Thereby, leading to a demand surge for hepatitis detection in the country.



Competitive Landscape



The market is dominated by few global players which compete primarily on the basis of technological innovations. Key market players include Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, BioMerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Diasorin S.p.A, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Hologic Inc, MedMira Inc, Qaigen Inc, and Siemens Healthineers.



