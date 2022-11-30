Outlook on the Home Security Solutions Global Market to 2030 - Players Include Johnson Controls, Nortek Security & Control, Honeywell International and Assa Abloy Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Security Solutions Market By Type, By Solutions, By Installation, By End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the home security solutions market was valued at $48.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $121.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.56% from 2022 to 2030.



Home security solutions refers to a system that assists people in protecting their houses from invaders. Installing home security systems looks to be the most effective method of safeguarding your home and family against intruders, robbery, theft, fire, and poisons. Home security systems include video surveillance, access control, fire alarms, motion detectors, and other devices.



The global home security solutions market is segmented on the basis of type, solutions, installation, end use, and region. Based on type, the market has been divided into hardware, software/platform, service, and others. Based on solutions, the analysis has been divided into video surveillance system, alarm system, access control system, and others. Based on installation, the analysis has been divided into professionally installed and do-it-yourself (DIY). Based on end-use, the analysis has been divided into independent home, condominium, and apartments. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The report focuses on the global home security solutions market size and the major types & applications, where home security solutions such as wise home solutions, home video surveillance, and home video surveillance cameras are utilized. It further highlights numerous factors that influence the home security solutions market trends, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and roles of different key players that shape the market.

The report focuses on the overall home security solutions market analysis, in terms of market forecast in various countries, presenting data in terms of value. The home security solutions market share is calculated by proliferating the market value by region-specific prices, considering the region-wise differentiated prices, and home security solutions market growth.

Key Findings of the Study

By type, software or platform type sub-segment is predicted to have the maximum market share in the forecast period

By solution, access control system sub-segment is anticipated to show the fastest growth during the forecast period.

By installation, do-it-yourself (DIY) sub-segment is anticipated to have the fastest growth during the forecast period.

By end use, independent homes sub-segment is predicted to be the most dominant sub-segment owing to increased security concerns for residential places, due to rapidly increasing cases of theft in independent homes.

By region, LAMEA region is projected to remain the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

3.7.Regulatory Guidelines

3.8.Value Chain Analysis

3.9.Market Share Analysis

3.10.Key Regulation Analysis

3.11.Patent Landscape



CHAPTER 4: HOME SECURITY SOLUTIONS MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Hardware

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Software or Platform

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Service

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: HOME SECURITY SOLUTIONS MARKET, BY SOLUTIONS

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Video Surveillance System

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Alarm System

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Access Control System

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country

5.5 Others

5.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: HOME SECURITY SOLUTIONS MARKET, BY INSTALLATION

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Professionally Installed

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Do-It-Yourself (DIY)

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: HOME SECURITY SOLUTIONS MARKET, BY END USE

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market size and forecast

7.2 Independent Homes

7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3 Market analysis by country

7.3 Condominium

7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3 Market analysis by country

7.4 Apartment

7.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 8: HOME SECURITY SOLUTIONS MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Top winning strategies

9.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

9.5. Competitive Heatmap

9.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1 Johnson Controls, Inc. (Tyco Security Products)

10.1.1 Company overview

10.1.2 Company snapshot

10.1.3 Operating business segments

10.1.4 Product portfolio

10.1.5 Business performance

10.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.2 Nortek Security & Control LLC

10.2.1 Company overview

10.2.2 Company snapshot

10.2.3 Operating business segments

10.2.4 Product portfolio

10.2.5 Business performance

10.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.3 Honeywell International Inc

10.3.1 Company overview

10.3.2 Company snapshot

10.3.3 Operating business segments

10.3.4 Product portfolio

10.3.5 Business performance

10.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.4 Assa Abloy

10.4.1 Company overview

10.4.2 Company snapshot

10.4.3 Operating business segments

10.4.4 Product portfolio

10.4.5 Business performance

10.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.5 United Technologies Corporation

10.5.1 Company overview

10.5.2 Company snapshot

10.5.3 Operating business segments

10.5.4 Product portfolio

10.5.5 Business performance

10.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.6 Robert Bosch GmbH

10.6.1 Company overview

10.6.2 Company snapshot

10.6.3 Operating business segments

10.6.4 Product portfolio

10.6.5 Business performance

10.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.7 Alarm.com

10.7.1 Company overview

10.7.2 Company snapshot

10.7.3 Operating business segments

10.7.4 Product portfolio

10.7.5 Business performance

10.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.8 Allegion Plc

10.8.1 Company overview

10.8.2 Company snapshot

10.8.3 Operating business segments

10.8.4 Product portfolio

10.8.5 Business performance

10.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.9 Control4 Corporation

10.9.1 Company overview

10.9.2 Company snapshot

10.9.3 Operating business segments

10.9.4 Product portfolio

10.9.5 Business performance

10.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.10 Brinks Home

10.10.1 Company overview

10.10.2 Company snapshot

10.10.3 Operating business segments

10.10.4 Product portfolio

10.10.5 Business performance

10.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ct5079

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets