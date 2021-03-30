Outlook on the Hydropower Generation Global Market to 2027 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

DUBLIN, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydropower Generation Market by Capacity, Medium Hydro Power Plant and Large Hydro Power Plant: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hydropower generation market was valued at $202.4 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $317.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027.



Hydropower is the electricity produced from generators driven by turbines that convert the potential energy of falling or fast-flowing water into mechanical energy. The hydro power generation is highly capital-intensive mode of electricity generation but being renewable source of energy with no consumables involved, there is very little recurring cost and hence no high long-term expenditure. It is cheaper as compared to electricity generated from coal and gas fired plants. It also reduces the financial losses due to frequency fluctuations and it is more reliable as it is inflation free due to no usage of fossil fuel.



The global hydropower generation market is primarily driven by the growing demand for reliable and continuous electricity from the industrial sector. Increase in supply-demand gap has been a prime concern for utilities which led to the significant investments toward the development of sustainable power generation sources including hydro power. Growing investments toward the replacement of traditional power generating technologies with advanced sustainable and clean solutions is expected to drive the growth of the market. For instance, regulators across European Union has set target to reduce carbon emissions by 20.0% by 2020 from 1990 levels, by promoting the utilization of renewable resources such as hydropower.



However, requirement of high capital and operational expenditures, along with long gestation periods restrains the growth of the global hydropower generation market. Furthermore, growth in demand for renewable power and surge in hydropower install capacity across the developing economies such as China and India are expected to provide new growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.



The global hydropower generation market size is segmented on the basis of capacity and region. Based on capacity, the market is fragmented into small hydro power plant (up to 1MW), medium hydro power plant (1MW-10MW), and large hydro power plant (above 10MW). Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The major key players operating in the global hydropower market include Andritz Hydro USA Inc., GE Energy, CPFL Energia S.A., Sinohydro Corporation, IHI Corporation, Alstom Hydro, China Hydroelectric Corporation, China Three Gorges Corporation, ABB Ltd, and Gerdau S.A.



COVID-19 analysis:

The production of hydropower is expected to hamper during and after the lockdown due to halted development of hydro power projects due to non-availability of workers and limited liquidity. According to the UNIDO (United Nations Industrial Development Organization), 30.0%-70.0% of pre-COVID-19 workforce working on development of hydro power projects has migrated back to their hometowns due to uncertainties and loss of income during the lockdown. This non-availability or less availability of workforce will directly affect the annual production of hydropower due to halted development of power plants.



Key Benefits for Stakeholders

Porter's five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

The report outlines the current trends and future scenario of the global hydropower generation market from 2019 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

The key drivers, restraints & opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are explained in the global hydropower generation market study.

The profiles of key players and with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the global hydropower generation market report.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.5. Analyst tools and models



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Pricing analysis

3.4.1. Pricing analysis, by capacity, 2019-2027

3.4.2. Pricing analysis, by region, 2019-2027

3.5. Patent analysis

3.6. Impact of government regulations on the global hydropower generation market

3.7. Market dynamics

3.7.1. Drivers

3.7.1.1. Surge in demand for electricity across the developing economies

3.7.1.2. Increasing demand for clean energy across the globe

3.7.2. Restraint

3.7.2.1. High capital and operational expenditures

3.7.3. Opportunity

3.7.3.1. Growing demand for renewable power and surge in hydropower install capacity across the globe

3.8. Impact of COVID-19 on the global hydropower generation market



CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL HYDROPOWER GENERATION MARKET, BY CAPACITY

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Small Hydro Power Plant (Up to 1MW)

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market share analysis, by country

4.3. Medium Hydro Power Plant (1MW - 10MW)

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market share analysis, by country

4.4. Large Hydro Power Plant (Above 10MW)

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market share analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL HYDROPOWER GENERATION MARKET, BY REGION

5.1. Overview

5.2. North America

5.3. Europe

5.4. Asia-Pacific

5.5. LAMEA

CHAPTER 6: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1. Introduction

6.1.1. Market player positioning, 2019

6.2. Top winning strategies

6.2.1. Top winning strategies, by year

6.2.2. Top winning strategies, by development

6.2.3. Top winning strategies, by company

6.3. Product mapping of top 10 player

6.4. Competitive dashboard

6.5. Competitive heatmap

6.6. Key developments

6.6.1. Expansions

6.6.2. Collaboration

6.6.3. Agreement



CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. Andritz Hydro USA Inc.

7.1.1. Company overview

7.1.2. Company snapshot

7.1.3. Operating business segments

7.1.4. Product portfolio

7.1.5. Business performance

7.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.2. GE Energy

7.2.1. Company overview

7.2.2. Company snapshot

7.2.3. Operating business segments

7.2.4. Product portfolio

7.2.5. Business performance

7.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.3. CPFL Energia S. A.

7.3.1. Company overview

7.3.2. Company snapshot

7.3.3. Operating business segments

7.3.4. Product portfolio

7.3.5. Business performance

7.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.4. Sinohydro Corporation

7.4.1. Company overview

7.4.2. Company snapshot

7.4.3. Operating business segments

7.4.4. Product portfolio

7.4.5. Business performance

7.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.5. IHI Corporation

7.5.1. Company overview

7.5.2. Company snapshot

7.5.3. Operating business segments

7.5.4. Product portfolio

7.5.5. Business performance

7.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.6. Alstom Hydro

7.6.1. Company overview

7.6.2. Company snapshot

7.6.3. Operating business segments

7.6.4. Product portfolio

7.6.5. Business performance

7.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.7. China Hydroelectric Corporation

7.7.1. Company overview

7.7.2. Company snapshot

7.7.3. Operating business segments

7.7.4. Product portfolio

7.7.5. Business performance

7.8. China Three Gorges Corporation

7.8.1. Company overview

7.8.2. Company snapshot

7.8.3. Product portfolio

7.8.4. Key strategic moves and developments

7.9. ABB Ltd

7.9.1. Company overview

7.9.2. Company snapshot

7.9.3. Product portfolio

7.9.4. Business performance

7.10. Tata Power Corporation

7.10.1. Company overview

7.10.2. Company snapshot

7.10.3. Operating business segments

7.10.4. Product portfolio

7.10.5. Business performance

7.10.6. Key strategic moves and developments



