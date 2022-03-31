Outlook on the Immune Health Products Global Market to 2027- Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Illness is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Immune Health Products Market, By Source, By Processed State, By Type, By Form, By Function, By Distribution Channel, Estimation & Forecast, 2017 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global immune health products market held a market value of USD 15,607.6 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 28,996.3 million by the year 2027. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

Immune health products boost the immunity of an individual by providing the necessary vitamins, mineral, and micronutrients to the body. The immune health products market is significantly increasing owing to the increasing acceptance of immune boosters, rising efforts by the prominent players in developing nutrient-rich immunity products, and the increasing research activities by public and private agencies.



The rising prevalence and incidence rates of chronic illnesses across the world, coupled with the rise in ecommerce sales and acceptance is driving the growth of the immune health products at a substantial rate.



In contrast to that, the immune health products market is likely to get curbed due to an increase in the number of counterfeit drugs sold in the industry. Also, the increasing gray market for medicines and supplements is hindering the market growth. For instance, the international trade in counterfeit and pirated products accounted to around USD 464 billion in 2019, with e-commerce proliferating the sale of fake goods in the digital age to a high rate.



Growth Influencers:

Increasing prevalence of chronic illness



The rise in chronic illnesses, such as diabetes, cancer, arthritis, chronic pain, sciatica, and other nervous disorders push the demand for immune health supplements. For instance, according to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, and the Public Health Foundation of India in 2019, 72 million Indians suffer from Type-2 diabetes, and this statistic is projected to nearly double to 134 million by 2025, provided the current unhealthy dietary trends continue. In addition to that, the International Diabetes Federation states that the number of diabetic populations worldwide was 463 million in 2019. Thus, such high statistics aid in the market growth of the immune health products.



Rise in number of online shopping, internet penetration has led to growth in demand for immune products



A number of stakeholders, such as distributors, associations, end users, are gearing up to create strategic alliances and product launches to increase their sustainability in the market. Such prominent players are keen on incorporating innovative and trending methods to reach their target audience. One of the ways is the incorporation of ecommerce in their businesses. The tech-savvy population is fixated at means such as online shopping owing to the internet age. In light of this, companies are building ecommerce websites, as well as utilizing third party sources to commercialize and increase demand for their immune health products.

Competitive Landscape

The chief companies operating in the global immune health products market include Amway Corp, Ad Veda, Banyan Botanicals, Bayer AG, Food ARC, Glanbia, Plc, GNC Holdings, Herbalife Nutrition, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Natural Immunogenics, Nature's Way Products, NOW Foods, Nutramarks Inc, NutriGold Inc, Source Naturals, the Himalayan Drug Company, among others.



The top 11 players in the market hold approximately 61% of the market share. These market players are investing in product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions to sustain in the market. For instance, in November 2020, Nature's Way, an industry-leading dietary supplement provider, introduced a new line of Nature's Way Sambucus products, which includes Sleep + Immune Gummies, a unique nighttime supplement for adults.



The global immune health products market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Immune health products market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Pricing Analysis: Pricing analysis of various metals and other components used in the manufacturing of immune health products

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components in immune health products, cost analysis of immune health products

The global immune health products market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the global immune health products market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the global immune health products market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the global immune health products market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the global immune health products market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the global immune health products market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the global immune health products market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the global immune health products market?

