Outlook on the In-Person Learning Global Market to 2027 - Featuring IXL Learning, Kaplan and BSC Education Among Others

The Global In-Person Learning Market size is expected to reach $44.08 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 12.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

In-person learning can be described as any form of teaching and learning that involves physical interaction among the teachers and their students or students with their peers, in real-time. In-person learning is the process which has been utilized from a time when no internet and technologies were developed. During in-person learning, teachers and students undergo educational interactions in physical classes with the purpose of improvised and interactive learning.

With in-person learning, teachers and professional trainers nourish knowledge in their students through physically communicating with them. In-person learning is assumed to impart more knowledge and values in students as it enables the freedom of expressions and gestures, thereby enhancing the overall personality of the students.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

In 2020, the In-person learning market went through a tremendous fall due to the outbreak of one of the most hazardous viruses of the century. The contagious covid-19 ran on its peak and affected the markets and industries across the world. The government guidelines to restrict the spread of the coronavirus led all the factories, offices, retailers, and other services to a pause.

Educational institutes such as schools, colleges, and coaching centers were all closed. Covid-19 deprived the students of physical learning opportunities. In such conditions of the educational infrastructure across the world, the in-person learning market faced a giant downfall. All the institutes across the world shifted to online learning patterns. Moreover, all of the schools and colleges conducted online exams for their students.

Market Growth Factors:

The flexible way of learning that fits in every learning style

In-person learning is a format that fits in different learning methods as every child carries a different base for understanding. Generally, learning styles are of four types viz. Visual, auditory, reading/writing, and kinetic. Visual learners are better at understanding the concepts through visual information such as expressions, gestures, and demonstrations. These learners have the ability to retain information better by watching the demonstration of the concept. Auditory learners carry better listening skills, auditory learners can understand the ideas or topics better through narration.

Opportunities to perform extra-curricular activities

Extra-curricular activities are an important part of learning. They offer the students, an opportunity to move further toward their hobbies and passions. Also, they help them in developing their skills and interests and allow them to pursue their ambitions. These days, a lot of educational institutes, offer the facilities of sports clubs, cultural clubs, and various other activities to their students. These activities further enhance the mental health of the students as well. Extracurricular activities allow the students to widen their thinking potentials by utilizing their innovation as well as their social skills.

Market Restraining Factor:

Rising Preference for online learning due to Covid-19

In 2020, the world was suffering through one of the most hazardous pandemics of history, coronavirus. The government was forced to shut down the industries and all the service sectors except for necessary services. The closure included the education sector as well. All the schools, colleges, universities, and other educational institutes were shut for a very long duration. The closure of the education sector provided a massive popularity to the online learning. During the pandemic, every educational institute conducted their classes and exams through the internet.

Course Type Outlook

Based on the Course Type, the In-Person Learning Market is segregated into academics, sports, arts, and other types. Sports segment is a promising segment of the in-person learning market. Fitness is the latest trend of the new generation as numerous schools, colleges, and universities are providing sports lessons to their students. Moreover, there are numerous sports academies intending to promote and enhance the skills of any sports in their students and allow them to play from zonal to international level.

Application Outlook

Based on the Application, the In-Person Learning Market is bifurcated into At-home Teaching, and Cram School. At home teaching offers a convenient way to students to learn while staying at their homes. This method is commonly preferred by students with disabilities or students who are weak in academics or any other education and require special attention from the educator. It is also a convenient practice for teachers to provide more personalized learning to the students either their own home or the student's home.

End User Outlook

Based on End User, the In-Person Learning Market is segmented into College Students High School Students, Middle School Students, and Pre-School Children. The pre-school segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate in the in-person learning market in forecasting years. One of the key reasons for the increased growth of this segment is the rising concern of the parents to grow basic skills in their kids before they step into the real world.

Regional Outlook

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. APAC acquired a significant revenue share of the overall market. One key factor that drives growth of the regional market is an engaging and interactive atmosphere.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Sylvan Learning, LLC (Franchise Group, Inc.), IXL Learning, Inc., Kaplan, Inc. (The Graham Holdings Company), INSEAD, BSC Education Ltd. (British Study Centres), Triumphant Institute Of Management Education Pvt. Ltd., ITS Education Asia, All A's Academy, and Eurocentres (Bayswater College Ltd.)

