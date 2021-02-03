Outlook on the Land Survey Equipment Global Market to 2027 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Land Survey Equipment Market by Product, Industry, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The land survey equipment market was valued at $6,314.3 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $8,662.1 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027. The land survey equipment market products, such as GNSS systems, total stations & theodolites, levels, 3D laser/laser scanners, and unmanned aerial vehicles, are used in industries, including construction, oil & gas, agriculture, mining, and disaster management for inspection & monitoring, volumetric calculations, and layout points.



Use of drones has risen globally for videography and photography. They can be remotely operated through computers and smart devices. They are used for surveying and surveillance mainly in the commercial and defense sectors. The land survey equipment market is also driven by urbanization and industrialization in developing countries, where several smart cities are being planned. Land survey is an integral part of the initial planning stage of these cities. It would need surveying and inspection activities before its planning and actual construction process. Therefore, this factor acts as a driver for growth of the land survey equipment market during the forecast period. Moreover, land surveying equipment saves a lot of time in its application process and gives accurate output, owing to its simultaneous data processing in software.



However, many small scale companies offer rental and leasing services on land equipment products, which restrict the direct end-user to buy their own equipment. Leasing & renting of land surveying equipment is a cost-effective option as some end-users need the equipment for a limited time and also save its maintenance cost. In addition, the land survey equipment market needs skilled manpower and technical knowledge about operating the equipment and its software. However, there is lack of such skilled operators in the market. Moreover, data collection and upgraded data management systems using advanced software and equipment are expected to boost the land survey equipment market during the forecast period.



Furthermore, the land survey equipment market is segmented into product, industry, and application. On the basis of product, the market is divided into GNSS systems, total stations & theodolites, levels, 3D laser/laser scanners, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and others. Depending on industry, it is classified into construction, oil & gas, agriculture, mining, disaster management, and others. Based on application, it is segregated into inspection & monitoring, volumetric calculations, and layout points.



Competition Analysis



The major players profiled in the land survey equipment market include Hexagon, Hi-Target, Hudaco Industries Limited, Kolida Instrument Co., Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Shanghai Huace Navigation Technology Ltd. (CHC Navigation), Stonex, Suzhou Foif Co., Ltd., Topcon Corporation, and Trimble Inc. For instance, in August 2020, Hexagon launched the new GNSS RTK rover, which functions with Leice's GS18 T. It has a powerful visual positioning technology for best land survey.



Major companies in the market have adopted strategies, such as business development, acquisition, and product launch, to offer better services to customers in the land survey equipment market.



Key Benefits

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging land survey equipment market trends and dynamics.

In-depth analysis of the land survey equipment market is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

The key market players operating in the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Primary Research

1.2.2. Secondary Research

1.2.3. Analyst Tools and Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. CXO Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Forces Shaping Land Survey Equipment Industry

3.3. Key Findings

3.3.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Focus on Developing Smart Cities

3.4.1.2. Increase in Drone Usage

3.4.1.3. Advantage in Time and Accuracy

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. Rental and Leasing Service Providers for Land Survey Equipment

3.4.2.2. Lack of Skilled Manpower and Technical Knowledge

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Upgrading Data Management Systems in Surveys

3.5. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4: Land Survey Equipment Market, by Product

4.1. Market Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Product

4.2. Global Navigation Satellite System (Gnss)

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.3. Total Stations & Theodolites

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.4. Levels

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.5.3D Laser / Laser Scanners

4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.6. Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (Uav)

4.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.7. Others

4.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.7.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Land Survey Equipment Market, by Industry

5.1. Market Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Industry

5.2. Construction

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.3. Oil & Gas

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.4. Agriculture

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.5. Mining

5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.6. Disaster Management

5.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.7. Others

5.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.7.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Land Survey Equipment Market, by Application

6.1. Market Overview

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

6.2. Inspection & Monitoring

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

6.3. Volumetric Calculations

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

6.4. Layout Points

6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 7: Land Survey Equipment Market, by Region

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA



Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape

8.1. Introduction

8.1.1. Market Player Positioning, 2019

8.2. Top Winning Strategies

8.2.1. Top Winning Strategies, by Year

8.2.2. Top Winning Strategies, by Development

8.2.3. Top Winning Strategies, by Company

8.3. Key Developments

8.3.1. Product Launch

8.3.2. Business Expansion

8.3.3. Partnership



Chapter 9: Company Profiles

9.1. Hexagon

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Key Executives

9.1.3. Company Snapshot

9.1.4. Operating Business Segments

9.1.5. Product Portfolio

9.1.6. R&D Expenditure

9.1.7. Business Performance

9.1.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.2. Hi-Target

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Key Executives

9.2.3. Company Snapshot

9.2.4. Product Portfolio

9.3. Hudaco Industries Limited (V. I Instruments)

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Key Executives

9.3.3. Company Snapshot

9.3.4. Operating Business Segments

9.3.5. Product Portfolio

9.3.6. Business Performance

9.4. Kolida Instrument Co. Ltd.

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Key Executives

9.4.3. Company Snapshot

9.4.4. Product Portfolio

9.5. Robert Bosch GmbH (Cst/Berger)

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Key Executives

9.5.3. Company Snapshot

9.5.4. Operating Business Segments

9.5.5. Product Portfolio

9.5.6. R&D Expenditure

9.5.7. Business Performance

9.6. Shanghai Huace Navigation Technology Ltd. (Chc Navigation)

9.6.1. Company Overview

9.6.2. Key Executives

9.6.3. Company Snapshot

9.6.4. Product Portfolio

9.6.5. Business Performance

9.6.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.7. Stonex

9.7.1. Company Overview

9.7.2. Key Executive

9.7.3. Company Snapshot

9.7.4. Product Portfolio

9.8. Suzhou Foif Co. Ltd.

9.8.1. Company Overview

9.8.2. Key Executives

9.8.3. Company Snapshot

9.8.4. Product Portfolio

9.8.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.9. Topcon Corporation

9.9.1. Company Overview

9.9.2. Key Executives

9.9.3. Company Snapshot

9.9.4. Operating Business Segments

9.9.5. Product Portfolio

9.9.6. R&D Expenditure

9.9.7. Business Performance

9.10. Trimble Inc.

9.10.1. Company Overview

9.10.2. Key Executives

9.10.3. Company Snapshot

9.10.4. Operating Business Segments

9.10.5. Product Portfolio

9.10.6. R&D Expenditure

9.10.7. Business Performance

9.10.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments



