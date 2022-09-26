Outlook on the Laptop Carry Case Global Market to 2028 - Featuring ACCO Brands, Belkin International. Samsonite International and Targus Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Laptop Carry Case Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), By Product (Backpack, Messenger Bags, Sleeves, Briefcase, and Rollers), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Laptop Carry Case Market size is expected to reach $2.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.6% CAGR during the forecast period.



A laptop bag is useful for protecting laptops from dust and is portable. Additionally, it features various storage areas for the mouse, speakers, and other equipment. It comes in a variety of materials, making it strong and fashionable. Additionally, it contains padding to act as a cushion to protect the laptop as anything can hit it. A laptop bag comes in a variety of styles, sizes, and colors. It is stylish & made of water-resistant material to prevent the laptop from becoming wet. Some businesses sell laptop backpacks that include the laptop as a necessary extra. A laptop bag also offers a person a professional appearance, which can enhance perceptions among company managers.



The growing popularity of carry cases as a means of protecting laptops and tablets from damage while traveling is anticipated to positively affect market growth. Additionally, customers are predicted to use fashionable and useful laptop carry cases with associated convenience features, including bottle holders and charging connections, as their fashion and tech awareness grows.



Shipments of personal computers (PCs) have grown as a result of higher demand since the ongoing coronavirus pandemic began. Consumer demand for computers is increasing significantly as a result of technical improvements, which is expected to boost sales of laptop accessories including carrying cases and sleeves.



Due to the convenience & style they provide, women are increasingly choosing backpacks over handbags or plain laptop sleeves. Laptop bags are the height of functionality & adaptability for the workplace and home. In recent years, the popularity of laptop backpacks among women has been boosted by the accessibility of a wide range of well-designed backpacks that meet contemporary needs. Younger consumers who are concerned about placing too much weight on one shoulder & prefer to appropriately distribute the weight of the bag on both shoulders, are increasingly in demand for hands-free bags. As a result, women are now purchasing more laptop bags.



The COVID-19 outbreak has had an impact on the laptop carry case business. As a result of being an outdoor item, the market for laptop bags is declining. Even though the number of people working from home has increased & several businesses offer free laptop bags with a laptop, COVID-19 has only one supplier for purchasing bags. The production of laptop carry cases has also been put on hold due to a decrease in both demand and raw material supply. Import-export has also had a significant impact on how corporations conduct their business.



Increase in the demand for laptop

One of the main elements fostering a favorable outlook for the market is the significant growth of the information technology (IT) sector across the world. High-performance laptops are becoming more & more necessary across a variety of industries, including education, automotive, manufacturing, & medicine, as a result of rising digital convergence. Bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trends are being increasingly adopted by businesses to streamline operations, which is fueling the growth of the laptop carry case market.



The Rise In Demand For Laptop Bags For Travelers

Presence Of Counterfeit Goods

One of the most valuable and vulnerable possessions for people is their computers. These devices, whether they are a powerful laptop designed for gaming or a little Chromebook that makes it easier for people to take notes in class, are crucial components of their daily life. While fashionable cases come with appealing designs, a carry case is required that can serve both the needs of fashion as well as function. It is crucial for people to understand whether they are purchasing an authentic carry case or a knockoff of it.

