Outlook on the Laser Cleaning Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Coherent, Trumpf and Laserax Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Laser Cleaning Market (2021-2027) by Laser Type, Application, Power, Component, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Laser Cleaning Market is estimated to be USD 606 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 766.34 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.99%.
The key factor driving the growth of the global laser cleaning market is increased inclination to Laser cleaning over the traditional approach. The burgeoning demand for Laser cleaning in various applications such as industrial use, conservation, and restoration contributes to the growth of the market. The exponentially growing automotive industry is the vital factor fuelling the market growth, also rising use of laser cleaning systems in art restoration and conservation is escalating the demand for laser cleaning.
However, the growth of the global Laser cleaning market is being hindered by high costs and a lack of technical skills worldwide. Nonetheless, the increasing use of Laser cleaning for different applications will generate high revenue opportunities for target market players.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Commercial & Automotive Industries
- More Efficient than Traditional Methods
- Increasing Use of Laser Cleaning Systems in Art Restoration and Conservation
Restraints
- High Procedure Cost
- Lack of Technical Expertise
Opportunities
- Increasing Demand in Various Applications
- Increasing Need for Industrial and Archaeological Cleaning and Restoration
Challenges
- Low-Profit Margins during Covid-19 crisis
- Technical Complexities in High-Powered Lasers
The Global Laser Cleaning Market is segmented based on Laser Type, Application, Power, Component, and Geography.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Coherent, Trumpf, IPG Photonics, Clean Laser systems, Advanced Laser Technology (ALT), General Lasertronics, Laserax, White Lion Dry Ice & Laser Cleaning Technology, Anilox Roll Cleaning Systems, Laser Photonics, etc.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.4 Challenges
4.3 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Laser Cleaning Market, By Laser Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Gas Lasers
6.2.1 CO2 Laser
6.2.2 Excimer Lasers
6.3 Solid Lasers
6.3.1 Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (YAG) Laser
6.3.2 Fiber Laser
7 Global Laser Cleaning Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Conservation and Restoration
7.2.1 Art and Heritage Restoration
7.2.1.1 Antique Collections
7.2.1.2 Art Galleries and Museums
7.2.2 Infrastructure
7.2.2.1 Heritage Buildings
7.2.2.2 Non-Heritage Properties
7.3 Cleaning Process
7.3.1 Automotive Parts
7.3.2 Aerospace and Aircraft
7.4 Industrial Usage
7.4.1 Nuclear Plant
7.4.2 Refineries
7.4.3 Power Plant Parts
8 Global Laser Cleaning Market, By Power
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Low Power
8.3 Mid Power
8.4 High Power
9 Global Laser Cleaning Market, By Component
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hardware
9.3 Software
9.4 Services
10 Global Laser Cleaning Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 South America
10.3.1 Brazil
10.3.2 Argentina
10.4 Europe
10.4.1 UK
10.4.2 France
10.4.3 Germany
10.4.4 Italy
10.4.5 Spain
10.4.6 Rest of Europe
10.5 Asia-Pacific
10.5.1 China
10.5.2 Japan
10.5.3 India
10.5.4 Indonesia
10.5.5 Malaysia
10.5.6 South Korea
10.5.7 Australia
10.5.8 Russia
10.5.9 Rest of APAC
10.6 Rest of the World
10.6.1 Qatar
10.6.2 Saudi Arabia
10.6.3 South Africa
10.6.4 United Arab Emirates
10.6.5 Latin America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Quadrant
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Competitive Scenario
11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
11.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships
11.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
11.3.4 Investments & Fundings
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Coherent Inc.
12.2 Trumpf
12.3 IPG Photonics
12.4 Clean Lasersysteme
12.5 Advanced Laser Technology (ALT)
12.6 General Lasertronics
12.7 Laserax
12.8 White Lion Dry Ice & Laser Cleaning Technology
12.9 Anilox Roll Cleaning Systems
12.10 Laser Photonics
12.11 SPI Lasers
12.12 P-Laser
12.13 Laserax
12.14 LASCAM
12.15 Allied Scientific Pro (ASP)
12.16 Andritz Powerlase
13 Appendix
