Outlook on the Lending and Payments Global Market to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

DUBLIN, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lending and Payments Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global lending and payments market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global lending and payments market is expected to grow from $6708.1 billion in 2020 to $7662.19 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $9770.89 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the lending and payments? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Lending And Payments market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider lending and payments market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The lending and payments market section of the report gives context. It compares the lending and payments market with other segments of the financial services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, lending and payments indicators comparison.

Major companies in the lending and payments market include Industrial and Commercial Bank of China; Agricultural Bank of China; Bank of China; JP Morgan and Wells Fargo.



The lending and payments market consists of sales of lending and payments services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are engaged in lending and payments related activities such as lending, payments and money transfer services. The lending and payments industry is categorized on the basis of the business model of the firms present in the industry. Some firms offering lending services may offer other services, financial or otherwise. Revenues from lending and payments services include interest on loans, margins or commissions charged on transactions, and not the loan or repayment values themselves. The lending and payments market is segmented into lending; and cards & payments.



Western Europe was the largest region in the global lending and payments market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 28% of the global lending and payments market. Africa was the smallest region in the global lending and payments market.



Alternative lending is gaining traction as it gives loans to individuals and businesses who cannot access loans through traditional banking platforms. Alternative lending is becoming popular mainly because offering commercial loans to small businesses is deemed unprofitable by traditional banks. Alternative lenders rely on advanced technologies such as big data to obtain data-driven insights, which can be used to quicken the overall lending process. This allows alternative lenders to earn profits on loans which are conventionally considered unprofitable by traditional lenders. Examples of alternative lenders include Lending Club and OnDeck.



Artificial Intelligence is gaining prominence in payments sector due to its various applications allowing the businesses in synthesizing data to improve customer experience. Artificial Intelligence refers to the development of computer systems which are able to perform tasks using human intelligence. AI enables payment companies to improve their operational efficiency such as reducing processing times, error free insights and increased automation. Many banking and non-banking institutions are using AI application to monitor payment transactions from the point of payment message to payment gateway. For example, AI enabled application chatbots are being adopted by payment firms as they are able to understand customer language and respond to customer queries on real-time basis.AI machine learning is significantly used to improve fraud detection and reduce false transactions. For Instance, in 2018, Pega conducted a survey on AI in payments industry. According to the survey, 72% of payment industry executives have understood the importance of AI and 28% felt uncomfortable with use of AI.



