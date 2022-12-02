Outlook on the Liposuction Surgery Device Global Market to 2027 - United States Holds the Largest Share by Country

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liposuction Surgery Device Market, Size, Global Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed analysis of Liposuction Surgery Devices Market. The Liposuction Surgery Devices Market will reach US$ 3,467.8 Million by 2027.

Liposuction, is also called lipoplasty, involves a cosmetic surgery that reshapes and slims specific body parts by removing excess fat deposits and improving body proportion and contours. This procedure breaks up and 'sucks' fat from different parts like buttocks, hips, thighs, waist, abdomen, cheeks, neck, chin, upper and back of the arms, chest area, inner knee, calves, and back.

The fat is removed through a hollow device called a cannula inserted under the skin. Liposuction avoids obesity and, thus, helps get free from associated diseases. Modern liposuction started with a presentation in 1982 by Dr. Yves-Gerard Illouz, a French surgeon. However, liposuction was invented in 1972 by two Italian-American surgeons- Doctors Giorgio and Arpad Fischer.



Liposuction Surgery Devices Market Size is likely to expand at a CAGR of 12.30% during 2022 - 2027:



The increasing incidence of men, especially women, who want to remove excess fat from their bodies and be in proper shape, is becoming the critical driving force of liposuction surgery devices. Nowadays, fat can also be used as a natural filler, where fat is taken from one part of the body, cleaned, and injected into another part of the body. As a result, liposuction surgeries are generally safe. Thus, resulting in rising the growth of the liposuction surgery devices market.



By Type Insights



Based on type, the industry is differentiated into standalone and portable liposuction surgery devices. The portable liposuction surgery devices market dominates the market owing to the ease of use of these products. In addition, rising technological advancements and reasonable rates will also encourage market growth in the forecast period.



United States holds the largest share by country



The Liposuction Devices market in the United States holds the largest market share and will continue to dominate the market in the forecast period due to the rise in beauty conscious population and increasing demand for liposuction procedure. Brazil, Mexico, India and Turkey are among the other noteworthy geographic markets.



Impact of COVID-19 on Liposuction Surgery Devices Market:



The COVID-19 pandemic had negatively impacted the Liposuction Surgery Devices market. Although stay-at-home orders and restrictions on movement helped reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus, these created barriers in the manufacturing of medical devices as the supply chain got disrupted due to restrictions on borders. Also, a focus shift from the liposuction surgery device market to medical devices used during COVID-19 was seen, disrupting the liposuction surgery device market.



Key Players:



Bausch Health Companies, Inc., Inmode Inc., Hologic Inc., Hamilton Thorne, Inc, Cutera Inc., Abbvie, Bruker Corporation and Carl Zeiss Meditec AG are the leading competitors in the Liposuction Surgery Devices Market. Further, these organizations employ various techniques to drive their company portfolio worldwide, including innovative product releases and R&D.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenge



5. Liposuction Surgery Device Market



6. Liposuction Surgery Device Market-Share Analysis

6.1 By Type

6.2 By Countries



7. Type - Liposuction Surgery Device Market

7.1 Stand Alone

7.2 Portable Liposuction Surgery Device



8. Countries - Liposuction Surgery Device Market

8.1 USA

8.2 Brazil

8.3 Germanys

8.4 Mexico

8.5 India

8.6 Turkey

8.7 Columbia

8.8 Argentina

8.9 Italy

8.10 Spain

8.11 Rest of World



9. Porters Five Forces

9.1 Overview

9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

9.4 Degree of Competition

9.5 Threat of New Entrants

9.6 Threat of Substitutes



10. Key Players Analysis

10.1 Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

10.1.1 Business Overview

10.1.2 Sales Analysis

10.1.3 Recent Development

10.2 Inmode Inc.

10.2.1 Business Overview

10.2.2 Sales Analysis

10.2.3 Recent Development

10.3 Hologic Inc.

10.3.1 Business Overview

10.3.2 Sales Analysis

10.3.3 Recent Development

10.4 Hamilton Thorne, Inc

10.4.1 Business Overview

10.4.2 Sales Analysis

10.4.3 Recent Development

10.5 Cutera Inc.

10.5.1 Business Overview

10.5.2 Sales Analysis

10.5.3 Recent Development

10.6 Abbvie

10.6.1 Business Overview

10.6.2 Sales Analysis

10.6.3 Recent Development

10.7 Bruker Corporation

10.7.1 Business Overview

10.7.2 Sales Analysis

10.7.3 Recent Development

10.8 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

10.8.1 Business Overview

10.8.2 Sales Analysis

10.8.3 Recent Development

