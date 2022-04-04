Outlook on the Magnetic Drive Pumps Global Market to 2028 - Increasing Production of Biodiesel Globally Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Magnetic Drive Pumps Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Flow Rate, Material, Application, and Pump Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The magnetic drive pumps market is expected to reach US$ 1,584.37 million by 2028 from US$ 933.25 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2028.

The overall market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America. In APAC, the magnetic drive pumps market is growing due to the increasing large-scale industrialization. Countries such as China, South Korea, and Thailand have discovered new oil and gas reserves. Further, China and India have a more significant number of chemical industries. Hence, the consumption of magnetic drive pumps is increasing with the growth of industries in the region. Another reason behind the strong growth of the magnetic drive pumps market over the years is the presence of many market players in the region.

Some of the key players in the APAC magnetic drive pumps market include Kirloskar Brothers Limited (India); TEIKOKU ELECTRIC MFG. CO., LTD. (Japan); NIKKISO EIKO Co., Ltd. (Japan); Zhejiang Yonjou Technology Co., Ltd (China).



In order to reduce emissions, there is a growing focus on the adoption of green technology. Magnetic drive pumps are 100% emission-free, and their demand is increasing due to strict emission norms for industrial operations. The growing financial sector, easy availability of business loans, and reducing rate of interest are giving a boost to the new water processing, chemical processing, and food processing plants. This is accelerating the requirement for respective magnetic drive pumps. Owing to distinct rules, regulations, norms, and policies of different countries, trade barriers in this market may act as a restraining factor to a certain extent.



The use of magnetic drive pumps has increased in the renewable energy sector for the last few years. Biodiesel is a kind of liquid fuel produced from renewable sources like new and used vegetable oils and animal fats. Biodiesel is a much cleaner-burning replacement for various petroleum-based fuels. This is the reason for the growing demand for petroleum in various parts of the world. Magnetic drive pumps are designed and manufactured for optimum application in biodiesel production. These pumps are highly recommended for chemical transfer and chemical recirculation. This is expected to boost the magnetic drive pump market in the upcoming years.



The growth of the North America magnetic drive pumps market can be attributed to many magnetic drive pumps market players, including Sundyne LLC, Dickow Pump Company, Flowserve Corporation, and Gould Pumps. Moreover, the number of chemical and petrochemicals industries, pharmaceuticals plants, oil refineries, and water treatment plants in the region is rising, thereby increasing the use of magnetic drive pumps.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Magnetic Drive Pumps Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South America - PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Magnetic Drive Pumps Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Expansion of Food & Beverages Processing Sector Worldwide

5.1.2 Less Maintenance Requirement of Magnetic Drive Pumps

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Limited Solid Handling Capabilities

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Production of Biodiesel Globally

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Green Technologies for Industrial Applications

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Magnetic Drive Pumps - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Magnetic Drive Pumps Market Global Overview

6.2 Global Magnetic Drive Pumps Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning - Top 5 Vendors



7. Magnetic Drive Pumps Market Analysis - By Flow Rate

7.1 Overview

7.2 Magnetic Drive Pumps Market, By Flow Rate (2020 and 2028)

7.3 Upto 80 m3/hr

7.4 - 200 m3/hr

7.5 - 500 m3/hr

7.6 Above 500 m3/hr



8. Magnetic Drive Pumps Market Analysis - By Material

8.1 Overview

8.2 Magnetic Drive Pumps Market, By Material (2020 and 2028)

8.3 Polypropylene

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Polypropylene: Magnetic Drive Pumps Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Polyvinylidene Fluoride

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Polyvinylidene Fluoride: Magnetic Drive Pumps Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 Stainless Steel

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Stainless Steel: Magnetic Drive Pumps Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.6 Nickel Alloys

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Nickel Alloys: Magnetic Drive Pumps Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.7 PFA

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 PFA: Magnetic Drive Pumps Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.8 ETFE

8.8.1 Overview

8.8.2 ETFE: Magnetic Drive Pumps Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Magnetic Drive Pumps Market Analysis - By Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Magnetic Drive Pumps Market, By Application (2020 and 2028)

9.3 Chemical Processing

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Chemical Processing: Magnetic Drive Pumps Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4 Water Treatment

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Water Treatment: Magnetic Drive Pumps Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.5 Surface Treatment

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Surface Treatment: Magnetic Drive Pumps Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.6 Food Processing

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Food Processing: Magnetic Drive Pumps Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.7 Oil & Gas

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.2 Oil & Gas: Magnetic Drive Pumps Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.8 Renewable Energies

9.8.1 Overview

9.8.2 Renewable Energies: Magnetic Drive Pumps Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



10. Magnetic Drive Pumps Market Analysis - By Pump Type

10.1 Overview

10.2 Magnetic Drive Pumps Market, By Pump Type (2020 and 2028)

10.3 Side Channel Pump

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Side Channel Pump: Magnetic Drive Pumps Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10.4 Centrifugal Pump

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Centrifugal Pump: Magnetic Drive Pumps Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10.5 Others

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Others: Magnetic Drive Pumps Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



11. Magnetic Drive Pumps Market - Geographic Analysis



12. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Magnetic Drive Pumps Market

12.1 Overview

12.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.4 APAC: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.5 MEA: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.6 SAM: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



13. Industry Landscape

13.1 Market Initiative

13.2 New Development



14. Company Profiles

14.1 Flowserve Corporation

14.1.1 Key Facts

14.1.2 Business Description

14.1.3 Products and Services

14.1.4 Financial Overview

14.1.5 SWOT Analysis

14.1.6 Key Developments

14.2 Sulzer Ltd

14.2.1 Key Facts

14.2.2 Business Description

14.2.3 Products and Services

14.2.4 Financial Overview

14.2.5 SWOT Analysis

14.2.6 Key Developments

14.3 KSB SE & Co. KGaA

14.3.1 Key Facts

14.3.2 Business Description

14.3.3 Products and Services

14.3.4 Financial Overview

14.3.5 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Key Developments

14.4 Sundyne

14.4.1 Key Facts

14.4.2 Business Description

14.4.3 Products and Services

14.4.4 Financial Overview

14.4.5 SWOT Analysis

14.4.6 Key Developments

14.5 Klaus Union

14.5.1 Key Facts

14.5.2 Business Description

14.5.3 Products and Services

14.5.4 Financial Overview

14.5.5 SWOT Analysis

14.5.6 Key Developments

14.6 Dickow Pump Company

14.6.1 Key Facts

14.6.2 Business Description

14.6.3 Products and Services

14.6.4 Financial Overview

14.6.5 SWOT Analysis

14.6.6 Key Developments

14.7 ITT Goulds Pumps

14.7.1 Key Facts

14.7.2 Business Description

14.7.3 Products and Services

14.7.4 Financial Overview

14.7.5 SWOT Analysis

14.7.6 Key Developments

14.8 Finish Thompson Inc.

14.8.1 Key Facts

14.8.2 Business Description

14.8.3 Products and Services

14.8.4 Financial Overview

14.8.5 SWOT Analysis

14.8.6 Key Developments

14.9 CDR Pumps

14.9.1 Key Facts

14.9.2 Business Description

14.9.3 Products and Services

14.9.4 Financial Overview

14.9.5 SWOT Analysis

14.9.6 Key Developments

14.10 OPTIMEX

14.10.1 Key Facts

14.10.2 Business Description

14.10.3 Products and Services

14.10.4 Financial Overview

14.10.5 SWOT Analysis

14.10.6 Key Developments

14.11 HERMETIC-Pumpen GmbH

14.11.1 Key Facts

14.11.2 Business Description

14.11.3 Products and Services

14.11.4 Financial Overview

14.11.5 SWOT Analysis

14.11.6 Key Developments

14.12 CP Pumpen AG

14.12.1 Key Facts

14.12.2 Business Description

14.12.3 Products and Services

14.12.4 Financial Overview

14.12.5 SWOT Analysis

14.12.6 Key Developments

14.13 IWAKI CO., LTD.

14.13.1 Key Facts

14.13.2 Business Description

14.13.3 Products and Services

14.13.4 Financial Overview

14.13.5 SWOT Analysis

14.13.6 Key Developments



15. Appendix

