Outlook on the Marine Composites Global Market to 2025 - Impact of COVID-19

The global marine composites market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Marine composites refer to a mixture of fibers and resin materials that are used to shape and reinforce marine components. Ferrocement, glass-reinforced plastic, wood fibers, carbon composites and aramid fiber are some of the most commonly used marine components. They are usually manufactured using polyester, vinyl ester, epoxy, thermoplastic, acrylic and phenolic resins. They are also used for manufacturing gratings, ducts, shafts, piping and hull shells. These composite-based parts are used for assembling powerboats, sailboats and cruise ships as they offer advantageous properties, such as high mechanical strength, fuel efficiency, reduction in the overall weight, corrosion resistance, and customizability.



One of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market is the significant growth in the maritime industry across the globe. Furthermore, the growing demand for high speed, power and luxury boats and yachts is also providing a boost to the market growth. Marine composites are extensively used for manufacturing recreational boats that have a high strength-to-weight ratio, fuel-efficiency, improved noise damping features and lower magnetic signature. In line with this, increasing marine transportation activities and cargo movement across borders is contributing to the market growth. Composites, such as fiber-reinforced composites, are being increasingly used as they can withstand extreme pressures from winds, waves and tides and maintain their physical properties when submerged in saltwater.



Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of marine composites using renewable materials and vacuum infusion, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. These composites provide additional stiffness, vibration damping, water repellency and impact and abrasion resistance. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global marine composites market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being 3A Composites GmbH (Schweiter Technologies), E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, GMS Composites, Gurit AG, Hexcel Corporation, Hyosung Marine Co. Ltd., Owens Corning, Solvay SA, SGL Carbon SE, Teijin Limited, Zoltek Corporation (Toray Industries), etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global marine composites market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global marine composites market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the composite type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the fiber type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the resin type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vessel type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global marine composites market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Marine Composite Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Composite Type

6.1 Metal Matrix Composite (MMC)

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC)

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Polymer Matrix Composite (PMC)

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Fiber Type

7.1 Glass Fiber

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Carbon Fiber

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Aramid Fiber

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Natural Fiber

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Resin Type

8.1 Polyester

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Vinyl Ester

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Epoxy

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Thermoplastic

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Phenolic

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Acrylic

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Vessel Type

9.1 Power Boats

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Sailboats

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Cruise Ships

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.1.2 Market Forecast

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.2.1 Market Trends

10.1.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 Market Trends

10.2.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2.3 India

10.2.3.1 Market Trends

10.2.3.2 Market Forecast

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.4.1 Market Trends

10.2.4.2 Market Forecast

10.2.5 Australia

10.2.5.1 Market Trends

10.2.5.2 Market Forecast

10.2.6 Indonesia

10.2.6.1 Market Trends

10.2.6.2 Market Forecast

10.2.7 Others

10.2.7.1 Market Trends

10.2.7.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Market Trends

10.3.1.2 Market Forecast

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Market Trends

10.3.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3.3 United Kingdom

10.3.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.3.2 Market Forecast

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Market Trends

10.3.4.2 Market Forecast

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Market Trends

10.3.5.2 Market Forecast

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.6.1 Market Trends

10.3.6.2 Market Forecast

10.3.7 Others

10.3.7.1 Market Trends

10.3.7.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.1.1 Market Trends

10.4.1.2 Market Forecast

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.2.1 Market Trends

10.4.2.2 Market Forecast

10.4.3 Others

10.4.3.1 Market Trends

10.4.3.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

10.5.3 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 3A Composites GmbH (Schweiter Technologies)

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.2 E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.3 GMS Composites

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 Gurit AG

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Hexcel Corporation

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Hyosung Marine Co. Ltd.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7 Owens Corning

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Solvay SA

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 SGL Carbon SE

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 Teijin Limited

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 Zoltek Corporation (Toray Industries)

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 SWOT Analysis



