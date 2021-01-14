Outlook on the Maritime Satellite Communication Global Market to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Maritime Satellite Communication - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the Global Maritime Satellite Communication market accounted for $2.19 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $4.31 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for broadband connections and VSAT connectivity, and high-throughput satellites to unlock cloud and IoT services are the major factors propelling market growth. However, lack of awareness about advanced maritime satellite services is hampering market growth.



Satellite communication technologies help to track the ships and cargo through the globe. VSAT terminals are communication terminals that allow transmitting and receiving text, audio, and video data using satellite broadband Internet services. These terminals operate as geostationary satellites on Ku, Ka, and C bands



Based on the end user, the commercial vessel segment is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rising in trade activities using commercial vessels. Maritime trade continues to expand and bringing benefits for consumers across the globe through competitive logistics costs. With rising manufacturing and global trade, there has been a rise in the number of marine vessels added to the existing fleet. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period due to high demands, specifically in the oil and gas, merchant shipping, mining, and passenger shipping verticals. The APAC region is implementing maritime satellite communication solutions significantly.



Some of the key players profiled in the Maritime Satellite Communication Market include Globecomm Systems Inc, Harris Caprock Communications Inc, Hughe Network Systems LLC, Inmarsat Group Limited, Iridium Communications Inc, KVH Industries Inc, MTN Group Limited, Navarino Telecom SA, Network Innovation Inc, NSSL Global Limited, Singapore Telecommunications Limited, Speedcast International Limited, Thuraya Telecommunications Company, Viasat Inc and VT Idirect Inc.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Maritime Satellite Communication Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Detectors

5.3 Surveillance and Tracking



6 Global Maritime Satellite Communication Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.3 Solution

6.3.1 Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT)

6.3.1.1 Ku-band

6.3.1.2 C-band

6.3.1.3 Ka-band

6.3.2 Mobile Satellite Service (MSS)

6.4 Service

6.4.1 Tracking and Monitoring

6.4.2 Video

6.4.3 Data

6.4.4 Voice



7 Global Maritime Satellite Communication Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Perioperative Care

7.3 Intensive Care Units

7.4 Neurological Care Units

7.5 Coronary Care Units

7.6 Acute/Critical Care



8 Global Maritime Satellite Communication Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Coastal Security Services

8.3 Construction

8.4 Government

8.5 Fishing

8.6 Manufacturing

8.7 Leisure Vessel

8.8 Merchant Shipping

8.9 Naval Forces

8.10 Offshore Oil Rigs and Support Vessels

8.11 Passenger Ships

8.12 Commercial Ship

8.13 Naval Vessel

8.14 Commercial Vessels



9 Global Maritime Satellite Communication Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Globecomm Systems Inc

11.2 Harris Caprock Communications Inc

11.3 Hughes Network Systems LLC

11.4 Inmarsat Group Limited

11.5 Iridium Communications Inc

11.6 KVH Industries Inc

11.7 MTN Group Limited

11.8 Navarino Telecom SA

11.9 Network Innovation Inc

11.10 NSSL Global Limited

11.11 Singapore Telecommunications Limited

11.12 Speedcast International Limited

11.13 Thuraya Telecommunications Company

11.14 Viasat Inc

11.15 VT Idirect Inc



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a6lpd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

