Outlook on the Marketing Analytics Software Global Market to 2026 - Industry Analysis and Forecasts

The global marketing analytics software market size is expected to reach $6.8 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 16.9% CAGR during the forecast period. The marketing analytics software provides a multilateral analysis of a market and consumer behavior. And therefore, organizations are able to assess all the important methods and mediums of marketing and recognize the effectiveness of various marketing efforts. Thus, marketing analytics software products play an important role in improving the marketing strategies of companies, especially for those consumers who are connected to the digital ecosystem over online forums and social media networks and it is easy to analyze purchase-related behavior.



One of the major driving factors for the global market of a marketing analytics platform is the huge increase in the number of people enthusiastically participating in various social media activities. The large bulks of consumer-related data acquired from popular social media platforms have immense potential to uncover trends that can be used to making expansion related decisions. The increasing awareness among companies regarding the benefits of marketing analytics software and the increasing array of application areas of analytics software is also boosting the market.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Social Media Marketing, E-mail Marketing, Search Engine Marketing, Content Marketing and Others. The social media marketing segment had the largest revenue share of the market in 2019. This can be accredited to the increasing use of social media platforms in developing countries, such as Indonesia, India, and Brazil. The accessibility of affordable internet packages has helped the internet to reach places enabling marketers to understand people's needs and opt for suitable marketing campaigns.



Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into Cloud and On-premise. The on-premise segment had a significant revenue share in 2019 due to control and higher security offered by on-premise datacenters. The on-premise deployment of marketing analytics software increases data accessibility for marketing teams, thus assisting to fit the results on the basis of end-users. Deployment of an on-premise analytics platform is encouraging companies to hire specialized talent, therefore high-quality output is ensured.



Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. The large enterprises' segment had the largest revenue share of the market in 2019. Large enterprises practice exhaustive marketing plans and run various marketing campaigns. Online and offline campaigns are endorsed by brands and agencies across different channels to generate large data belong to ad effectiveness, consumer behavior data, and audience preferences. The usage of marketing analytics software is helpful for the marketers to gain useful insights from these data, thus make necessary modifications in their marketing campaigns, can easily track revenue growth, and improve service offerings.



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Consumer Goods, Industrial, Media & Communication, Healthcare, Retail, BFSI and Others. The media and communication segment had a significant revenue share in 2019 due to the increase in the adoption of connected ecosystems and smart devices that lead to the creation of a demanding customer base. Vendors in the media and communication sector must understand the type of content across several screens and channels and the nature of audience interaction. This data is then processed via analytics platforms for holistic, and quick views of the content-viewing patterns and preferences of the customers to strategize effective marketing campaigns.



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific had a significant revenue share of the market in 2019. This can be accredited to the dynamic AI development hubs in Vietnam, Singapore, and Malaysia. The new startups that offer AI-enabled analytics services are also boosting the regional market. Moreover, the swift deployment of digital government initiatives in China and Singapore has resulted in the emergence of various startups that offer services on the basis of analytics and advanced technologies thereby driving the regional market growth.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches and Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Accenture PLC, Adobe, Inc., IBM Corporation, and Oracle Corporation are some of the forerunners in the Marketing Analytics Software Market. Companies such as Teradata Corporation, Experian PLC, Wipro Limited, Harte Hanks, Inc., SAS Institute, Inc., and Pegasystems, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Adobe, Inc., Accenture PLC, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Wipro Limited, Experian PLC, Pegasystems, Inc., Teradata Corporation, Harte Hanks, Inc., and SAS Institute, Inc.



