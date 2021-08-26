Outlook on the Melamine Formaldehyde Global Market to 2026 - by Product Type, Grade, Application, End-use Industry and Region

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Melamine Formaldehyde Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global melamine formaldehyde market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Melamine formaldehyde refers to a white, odorless and tasteless thermosetting plastic that hardens and strengthens upon heating. It is manufactured by the polymerization of formaldehyde with melamine and exhibits resistance against scratches, impact, moisture, heat and chemicals. In comparison to other thermoplastics, such as acetate, once melamine sets, it does not soften or melt and can retain its strength and shape upon reheating. It is commonly used in the production of laminates for surface walls, cabinets, sanitary ware, counters and household crockery items, such as cups, glasses, bowls and plates. It can also be converted into a foam with distinctive pore structures and used as an insulating and soundproofing material.



Rapid industrialization across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, a significant increase in the demand for melamine formaldehyde from various industries, such as construction, automotive, furniture, chemical and packaging, is providing a boost to the market growth. In line with this, in the construction industry, melamine formaldehyde is used for saturating decorative papers that are laminated under high heat and pressure. Owing to its various advantageous properties, such as thermal insulation and chemical resistance, it is also being used for manufacturing automobile interiors in the form of decorative laminates and surface coatings, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, along with the utilization of melamine formaldehyde and bamboo mixture for producing environment-friendly products, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global melamine formaldehyde market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Allnex Netherlands B.V., BASF SE, Borealis AG, Chimica Pomponesco S.p.A (Gruppo Frati S.p.A), Eurotecnica Contractors and Engineers S.p.A. (Proman Holding AG), Hexza Corporation Berhad, Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC, Ineos Chemicals, Mitsui Chemicals, Hexion Inc. (Formerly-Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC), Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd., etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Melamine Formaldehyde Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Methylated Formaldehyde

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Non-Methylated Formaldehyde

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Grade

7.1 Industrial Grade

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Reagent Grade

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Laminates

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Molding Powder

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Paints

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Surface Coatings

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Adhesives

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Thermal Insulation Foams

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

9.1 Construction and Building

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Packaging

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Electronics

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Wood and Furniture

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Automotive

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Chemicals

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Market Trends

9.7.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Allnex Netherlands B.V.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.2 BASF SE

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Borealis AG

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Chimica Pomponesco S.p.A (Gruppo Frati S.p.A)

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.5 Eurotecnica Contractors and Engineers S.p.A. (Proman Holding AG)

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.6 Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7 Hexion Inc. (Formerly- Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC)

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 Hexza Corporation Berhad

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 INEOS Capital Limited.

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.10 Mitsui Chemicals

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd.

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

