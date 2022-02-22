Outlook on the Mercury Analyzer Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Advanced Holdings, AMETEK and Buck Scientific Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mercury Analyzer Market (2021-2026) by Type, End-Use Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Mercury Analyzer Market is estimated to be USD 310.0 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 463.99 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.4%.



The Global Mercury Analyzer Market increasing awareness among public and healthcare bodies related to environmental implications due to pollution and increasing rules and regulations related to the environment are driving the market's growth. Additionally, government participation, initiatives, and funding associated with environmental monitoring, testing, and controlling, such as the use of mercury analyzer for environmental monitoring applications for sampling air, water, and soil, and rising focus towards high-quality food products are some of the crucial factors driving the growth of the market. On the other hand, the high cost of systems used for mercury analysis, such as mass spectrometry systems and barriers in exporting environmental technologies in developing countries, restrict the market's growth.



Furthermore, highly rigid or lack of flexibility in complying with guidelines imposed by certified authorities are significant challenges for the market and negatively affect the market's growth. Moreover, increasing industrialization will allow the market to grow in the forecasted period.



The Global Mercury Analyzer Market is segmented based on Type, End-Use Type, and Geography.



