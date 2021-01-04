Outlook on the Microbiome Sequencing Services Global Market to 2025 - Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market (2020-2025) by Technology, Application, Research Type, Laboratory Type, End-Users, Geography and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Microbiomes are a group of micro-organisms living on a human body. They live on the skin, eyes, saliva, mouth, and the gastrointestinal tract. The human microbiome contains thousands of bacterial species/microbes in diverse communities, along with their genes, proteins, and metabolites. An imbalance of these microbes can lead to life-threatening diseases. The study of Microbiome sequencing and its techniques relates to the study of the microbial composition of the human gut and to understand the resulting impact on health and disease development.



Microbiome sequencing is usually done to understand this microflora residing on the human body and further study human microbes and their role in related diseases. This study can also be helpful while analyzing the patient's response to a particular treatment. Effective understanding and application of microbiome sequencing services would help in the commercialization of personalized medicine and diet. Hence, the market is extensively driven by research-based communities, especially in the developed economies like the US, which has the presence of NHGRI (National Human Genome Research Institute) supporting the growth of the market.



Due to advancements in technology, there has been a rise in the NGS (Next-Gen Sequencing) to generate microbiome data. Besides, techniques such as novel high-throughput sequencing and new software tools are transforming microbiome studies by providing service at high quality, speed, and high cost. Many companies are additionally concentrating on novel exome sequencing and RNA sequencing applications in niche market segments.



The Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market is estimated to be USD 1.02 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2.31 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.8%.



Specific factors that have led to the growth of this market are the rising use of microbiome in genomics, along with the reduced cost of sequencing. However, other factors such as the lack of expertise in the data analysis for the microbiomes with advanced tools shall hinder the growth of this market.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Increased Focus on Human Microbiome Therapy

Reduction in the Cost of Sequencing

Human Microbiome as a New Validated Target for Drug Development

Human Microbiome Used as an Aid for Early Disease Detection and Diagnosis

Increasing Demand for NGS

Restraints

Lack of Skilled Professionals for Microbiome Sequencing Services

Lack of Awareness Among Physicians and Scientist about Advanced Tools for Data Analysis

Barriers in Proving the Causal Link Between Dysbiosis and Disease

Opportunities

Investigational New Drug (IND) Requirements for Fecal Microbiota

Increasing Collaborations Create Growth Opportunities

Increasing Research Investments and Technological Advancements

Segments Covered



By Technology, Shotgun Metagenomic Sequencing Technology is anticipated to witness the largest growth in the microbiome sequencing market. This growth can be attributed to the advantages offered by shotgun sequencing over other technologies, the rising adoption of shotgun metagenomic sequencing among researchers and healthcare professionals, and the increasing number of metagenomic sequencing-based research activities and investments.



By Products & Services, Reagents & Consumables accounted for the largest share of the market owing to the increasing requirement of sequencing reagents by end-users and the development & commercialization of high-quality reagents & kits.



By End Users, the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Company segment is likely to grow fast due to the high fund allocation by the Government as well as the venture capitalist towards the research and development involved in the microbiome sequencing market.



By Geography, North America is anticipated to lead the market. It is mainly attributed to the factors such as the evolving sequencing technology taking place in the region with the US being considered as the most active eco-systems for genomic study. The factors like high funding and research by the Government in the genomic studies and availability of commercial solutions for Next Generation Sequencing data analysis are also propelling the growth of the market in North America.



The market is segmented further based on Technology, Application, Research Type, Laboratory Type, End-Users, and Geography



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are Clinical Microbiomics A/S, Baseclear B.V., Metabiomics Corp., Microbiome Insights Inc., Microbiome Therapeutics, Llc., MR DNA, Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation, Ubiome, Inc., Zymo Research Corp., Second Genome, Rancho Biosciences, and others.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Lions: Represents companies with a strong foothold in the market, with the highest market share, large investments in technologies, new products.

Bulls: Companies that are medium in size competing with their USPs, growing companies with proven market share.

Rabbits: Small companies but growing rapidly, constantly improving their offerings in the market.

Tortoise: Companies which are slow in growth, having a long legacy and stable or negative in performance.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Shareholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Sequencing By Synthesis (SBS)

6.3 Sequencing By Ligation (SBL)

6.4 Pyrosequencing

6.5 Sanger Sequencing

6.6 Shotgun Sequencing

6.7 Targeted Gene Sequencing

6.8 RNA Sequencing

6.9 Other Technologies



7 Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market, By Products & Services

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Reagents & consumables

7.3 Instruments

7.4 Services

7.5 Analysis & data interpretation solutions



8 Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Gastrointestinal Diseases

8.3 Infectious Diseases

8.4 CNS Diseases

8.5 Oncology

8.6 Other Applications



9 Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market, By Research Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Outsourced

9.3 Internal



10 Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market, By Laboratory Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Wet Labs

10.3 Dry Labs



11 Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market, By End Users

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

11.3 Academia/Research Institutes

11.4 Others



12 Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.3 Mexico

12.3 South America

12.3.1 Brazil

12.3.2 Argentina

12.4 Europe

12.4.1 UK

12.4.2 France

12.4.3 Germany

12.4.4 Italy

12.4.5 Rest of Europe

12.5 Asia-Pacific

12.5.1 China

12.5.2 Japan

12.5.3 India

12.5.4 Australia

12.5.5 Rest of APAC

12.6 Middle East and Africa



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Quadrant

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Competitive Scenario

13.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

13.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships

13.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

13.3.4 Investments & Fundings



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Baseclear B.V.

14.2 Clinical-Microbiomics A/S

14.3 Molzym GmbH & Co. Kg

14.4 Zymo Research Corp.

14.5 Rancho Biosciences

14.6 Microbiome Therapeutics, LLC.

14.7 Microbiome Insights Inc.

14.8 Openbiome

14.9 Resphera Biosciences, LLC.

14.10 MR DNA (Molecular Research LP)

14.11 Shanghai Realbio Technology Co., Ltd

14.12 Diversigen, Inc.

14.13 Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation

14.14 Metabiomics Corp.

14.15 Second Genome

14.16 LOCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC,

14.17 BioSpherex LLC



15 Appendix

15.1 Questionnaire



