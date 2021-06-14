Outlook on the Military Communications Systems Global Market to 2029 - North America is Expected to Dominate the Industry

DUBLIN, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Military Communications Systems - Market and Technology Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market revenue for Global Military Communications Market accounted for U$D 28.50 billion in the year 2020 and it is anticipated to reach a value of around U$D 39.72 billion by the year 2029. The market growth dynamics account for a CAGR of around 3.38% over the forecast period, 2020-2029.

In recent wars forces have used a variety of satellite applications, including remote sensing, communications systems, and GPS, to aid and support their military and intelligence gathering. As a result of technological issues as accessibility and security, the forces and their respective governments have continued to concentrate on both innovating their technology and developing new ways to use current military and civilian technologies, such as satellite applications, to facilitate and improve operations.

The Global Military Communications Market is evolving at a rapid pace. Moreover, ongoing military modernization programs in nations around the world, advancements in communication information technology, 5G integration, and integrated and interoperable BLOS communication capabilities is further expected to boost the growth of the market. Factors such as defense budget priorities, and integration of conventional platforms, however, hinder the growth of the market to some extent. Interoperability, limited bandwidth and latency, and cybersecurity have created certain challenges for the global military communications market to grow.

North America is expected to dominate the Global Military Communications Market in 2029 with a market value of around U$D 11.3 billion owing to the ongoing military modernization programs in the nation. The rising global investments in the procurement of advanced tactical communications systems to replace the old and conventional systems in North America, Europe, and the APAC region is another factor that is expected to fuel the growth of the Global Military Communications Market. Europe is expected to be the second-largest market with a value of around U$D 9.2 billion. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period with a CAGR of around 3.73%.



The report is aimed at:

The key drivers, restraints, and challenges which are expected to shape the Global Military Communications Market are covered in detail in the report.

The key technologies which could have an impact on the Global Military Communications Market have been covered in detail.

The top eighteen countries have been analyzed in detail concerning its spending by force, and % of total budget vs communication budget.

The Porter's Five Forces and the PEST Analysis of the Global Military Communications Market have been covered in the report.

The high growth markets have been identified in the Opportunity Analysis Chapter.

The market has been forecasted from 2020- 2029 considering all the factors, which are expected to impact the market.

The Scenario Analysis Chapter covers the key scenarios and their impacts on the forecast chapter.

Reasons to Buy

The new players in the Global Military Communications Market and the potential entrants into this market can use this report to understand the key market trends that are expected to shape the market in the next few years.

The Market Analysis Chapter covers the Key Drivers, Restraints, and Challenges of the Global Military Communications Market. The PEST and Porter's five forces are covered in detail in this report.

The key technologies that could impact the Global Military Communications Market have been covered in detail.

The report can be used by the sales and marketing team to formulate their medium- and long-term strategies and to reconfirm their short-term plans.

The report would help the sales and the marketing team to understand the key segments across the top eighteen countries which have been analyzed in the report.

The Opportunity Analysis chapter identifies the key hot spots within the Global Military Communications Market.

The company profiles include company overview, products & services offered by the company, recent news updates, and SWOT analysis for ten companies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Technologies

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Implications of Cross-Cutting Technologies

3.3 Winning the Information Warfare

3.4 5G

3.4.1 5G Demonstrations

3.4.2 Security Concerns

3.5 Synthetic Telepathy

3.6 Brain Computer Interfaces (BCI)

3.7 Pseudo Satellites

3.8 3D Printing

3.9 Quantum Communications

3.10 Cognitive Radio

3.11 Edge Computing

3.12 Advanced SATCOM Technology

3.13 The ARTEMIS LTE Platform

3.14 Software Defined Radio (SDR)

3.15 Fighting Smart

4 Current Market Overview of the Global Military Communications Market

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Ancient Times

4.1.2 Industrial Revolution

4.1.3 World War I - World War II

4.1.4 The New Age

4.2 United States Military Networks

4.2.1 DISN Interface

4.2.2 DoD Gateway

4.2.3 Voice Services

4.2.4 Transportation Services

4.2.5 Applications

4.2.6 United Kingdom Military Network

4.3 Communication Transformation

4.3.1 General Requirements

4.3.2 The Network Chain

4.3.3 Communication System

4.4 Network-Centric Warfare

5 Current Market Trends of the Global Military Communications Market

5.1 Key-Areas of Military Relevant Technologies

5.1.1 Sensors

5.1.2 Internet of Things in Communication

5.1.3 Quantum Technology

5.2 Recent Product Improvements

5.2.1 Multiband Tactical Communication Amplifiers

5.2.2 Military Software-Defined & Cognitive Radio

5.2.3 Next Generation IP Systems

5.2.4 Converged Communications and Countermeasures

5.3 Powering Military Communication Devices

6 Market Analysis of the Global Military Communications Market

6.1 Competitive Force Analysis

6.1.1 Buyer's Bargaining Power

6.1.2 Supplier's Bargaining Power

6.1.3 Threat of Substitution

6.1.4 Threat of New Entrants

6.1.5 Industry Rivalry

6.2 Macro Environment

6.2.1 Political

6.2.2 Economic

6.2.3 Social

6.2.4 Technological

6.3 Forecast Factors

6.3.1 Drivers

6.3.2 Restraints

6.3.3 Challenges

6.3.4 Market Segmentation of the Global Military Communications Market

7 Country Analysis

8 Global Military Communications Market to 2029 by Region

9 Global Military Communications Market to 2029 by Equipment

10 Global Military Communications Market to 2029 by Systems

11 Scenario Analysis

12 Opportunity Analysis

12.1 By Region

12.2 By Equipment

12.3 By Systems

13 Corona Impact on Global Military Communications Market

14 Leading Companies in the Global Military Communications Market

14.1 BAE Systems

14.1.1 Company profile

14.1.2 Products & Services

14.1.3 Segment Revenue

14.1.4 Financial info (revenues, profit last 5 years)

14.1.5 Recent Contract Wins

14.1.6 Recent Projects Completed

14.1.7 SWOT Analysis

14.2 General Dynamics

14.2.1 Company Profile

14.2.2 Products & Services

14.2.3 Segment Revenue

14.2.4 Financial Info (revenues, profit last 5 years)

14.2.5 Recent Contract Wins

14.2.6 Recent Projects Completed

14.2.7 SWOT Analysis

14.3 Thales Group

14.3.1 Company Profile

14.3.2 Products & Services

14.3.3 Segment Revenue

14.3.4 Financial Info (revenues, profit last 6 years)

14.3.5 Recent Product Updates

14.3.6 Recent Projects Completed

14.3.7 SWOT Analysis

14.4 Aselsan A.S.

14.4.1 Company Profile

14.4.2 Products & Services

14.4.3 Segment Revenue

14.4.4 Financial Info (revenues, profit last 6 years)

14.4.5 Recent Product Updates

14.4.6 Recent Projects Completed

14.4.7 SWOT Analysis

14.5 Lockheed Martin

14.5.1 Company profile

14.5.2 Products & Services

14.5.3 Segment Revenue

14.5.4 Financial info (revenues, profit last 5 years)

14.5.5 Recent contract wins

14.5.6 Recent Projects completed

14.5.7 Strategic Alliances

14.5.8 SWOT ANALYSIS

14.6 Northrop Grumman

14.6.1 Company profile

14.6.2 Products & Services

14.6.3 Segment Revenue

14.6.4 Financial info (revenues, profit last 5 years)

14.6.5 Recent contract wins

14.6.6 Recent Projects completed

14.6.7 SWOT ANALYSIS

14.7 Raytheon Technologies

14.7.1 Company profile

14.7.2 Products & Services

14.7.3 Segment Revenue

14.7.4 Financial info (revenues, profit last 5 years)

14.7.5 Recent contract wins

14.7.6 Recent Projects completed

14.7.7 SWOT ANALYSIS

14.8 Rheinmetall Group

14.8.1 Company profile

14.8.2 Products & Services

14.8.3 Segment Revenue

14.8.4 Financial info (revenues, profit last 5 years)

14.8.5 Recent News Updates

14.8.6 SWOT ANALYSIS

14.9 Leonardo S.p.A.

14.9.1 Company profile

14.9.2 Products & Services

14.9.3 Segment Revenue

14.9.4 Financial info (revenues, profit last 5 years)

14.9.5 Recent News Updates

14.9.6 Recent Projects completed

14.9.7 Strategic Alliances

14.9.8 SWOT ANALYSIS

14.10 L3 Harris Technologies

14.10.1 Company profile

14.10.2 Products & Services

14.10.3 Segment Revenue

14.10.4 Financial info (revenues, profit last 5 years)

14.10.5 Recent News Updates

14.10.6 Strategic Alliances

14.10.7 SWOT ANALYSIS

15 Strategic Conclusions

16 About the Publisher

17 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l9vds1

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

