Outlook on the Nanomaterials Global Market to 2031 - Main Application and Product Opportunities

Nanomaterials are increasingly becoming part of our daily lives and are already heavily used in products such as sunscreens (titanium dioxide/zinc oxide nanoparticles), sporting goods (carbon nanotubes, graphene etc.), automotive composites (nanotubes, graphene, cellulose nanofibers etc.) and high-definition TVs (quantum dots). There use is only going to increase due to continued industry demand for nanomaterials for current and next generation batteries, biomedical imaging and flexible electronics.



Their novel properties, that are not apparent in larger forms of the same material, has led to their desirability and exploitation in a wide range of applications. Nanomaterials can be defined as substances that are intentionally produced, manufactured or engineered to have specific properties and one or more dimensions typically between 1 and 100 nanometres. Most nanomaterials are produced in multi-ton volumes in varying sizes, shapes, and also in surface coatings. Nanomaterials cover a range of materials inorganic metal and metal oxide nanomaterials, carbon-based nanomaterials and polymeric particulate materials in a variety of forms.

The report offers:

In-depth analysis of the global market for nanomaterials, producers, and products.

Analysis of the following nanomaterials:

Aluminium oxide nanoparticles/powders



Antimony tin oxide nanoparticles/powders



Bismuth oxide nanoparticles/powders



Carbon nanotubes (MWCNTs, SWCNTs)



Cerium oxide nanoparticles/powders



Cobalt oxide nanoparticles/powders



Copper oxide nanoparticles/powders



Dendrimers



Fullerenes



Gold nanoparticles



Graphene (Graphene oxide; nanoplatelets from liquid phase-exfoliation and intercalation exfoliation; CVD graphene film) .



Iron oxide nanoparticles/powders



Magnesium oxide nanoparticles/powders



Manganese oxide nanoparticles/powders



Nanocellulose (Cellulose nanofibers and cellulose nanocrystals)



Nanoclays



Nanodiamonds



Nanosilver



Nickel nanoparticles/powders



Quantum dots



Silicon oxide nanoparticles/powders



Titanium dioxide nanoparticles/powders



Zinc oxide nanoparticles/powders



Zirconium oxidenanoparticles/powders



Carbon nanohorns



Nanoprecipitated calcium carbonate



Graphene quantum dots/Carbon quantum dots



Hydroxypatite nanoparticles/powders



Palladium nanoparticles/powders



Yttrium oxide nanoparticles/powders



Boron Nitride nanotubes (BNNTs)

Assessment of nanomaterials market including production volumes, competitive landscape, commercial prospects, applications, demand by market and region, commercialization timelines, prices and producer profiles.

Analysis of global demand, including historical data from 2010, and projections to 2031.

Main application and product opportunities in nanotechnology.

Profiles of over 500 nanomaterials producers.

