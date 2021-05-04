Outlook on the Needle Free Diabetes Management Global Market to 2029 - Development of Next Generation Glucose Sensors Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Needle Free Diabetes Management Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report titled needle free diabetes management market studies various device types such as treatment devices, diagnostic devices and artificial pancreas that respectively sub-segmented. According to the International Diabetes Federation, in 2015 one in 11 adult has diabetes and by 2040 it is expected that one in 10 adults will have diabetes. The data suggests that in 2015 every 6 seconds one person dies from diabetes. Thus, diabetes management is one of the most crucial parts to prevent life threatening effects of this disease. The ongoing research and development activities in field of diagnosis and treatment of diabetes are expected to change the aspect of market in coming years.



For the purpose of this study, the global needle free diabetes management market on the basis of device type is segmented into treatment devices, diagnostic devices and artificial pancreas. Treatment devices comprise of insulin pens, pumps & patches, inhalers and jet injectors. Diagnosis devices are further sub-segmented as continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) device and flash glucose monitoring (FGM) system Market size estimates and forecast for these segments for the period 2019 to 2029 are provided in terms of USD Mn along with the respective compounded annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the period 2021 to 2029, considering 2020 as the base year.



The needle free diabetes management market has been geographically categorized into major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geography market is further split to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, Brazil, and GCC countries. Market size and forecast for these segments during 2019 to 2029 and their CAGRs for the period 2021 to 2029 are provided in this report.



The major key players profiled in the needle free diabetes management market are on the basis of various characteristics such as business description, financial health and budget allocation, product portfolio, and news coverage. The key players profiled in this report are Zogenix, Inc., 3M, Antares Pharma Inc., Glide Pharmaceutical Technologies Ltd., Injex Pharma AG, Pharmajet, Inc., Bioject Medical Technologies, Inc., Medtronic, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Inc., Pancreum LLC, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., JDRF, and Akra Dermojet.



Based on the type of devices, the global needle-free diabetes management market is segmented as follows:

Treatment Devices

Insulin Jet Injector

Insulin Pen

Insulin Inhaler

Insulin Patch & Pump

Diagnostic Devices

Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System

Flash Glucose Monitoring (FGM) System

Artificial Pancreas

In base year 2020, insulin patch & pump was observed as the fastest growing segment in treatment devices segment due to high efficiency, patient convenience, and rising public awareness related to the novel needle-free treatment devices. Insulin pens and jet injectors collectively accounted for the largest market share of around 51% of the overall needle-free diabetes treatment market as they are one of the most initial treatment solutions available in the market, high market penetration achieved till date and high public awareness related with the products. Flash glucose monitoring system is considered as the most novel diabetes monitoring device after CGM.

Abbott Laboratories introduced the first flash glucose monitoring system named as FreeStyle Libre in market that received European CE mark in February 2016. FreeStyle Libre flash glucose monitoring system, which is available in several European countries, is designed to change how people with diabetes measure their glucose levels and ultimately help them achieve better health outcomes. The system reads glucose levels through a sensor that is worn on the back of the upper arm for up to 14 days, eliminating the need for routine finger pricks. In addition, no finger prick calibration is considered as a key differentiating property compared to current continuous glucose monitoring systems.



An artificial pancreas system comprises a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) and a continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion pump, both of which are available in the market today, and a controller linking the monitor and pump, running a highly sophisticated algorithm to determine the appropriate amount of insulin to deliver and the timing for that delivery, based on evaluation of real-time glucose readings. Such systems are expected to imitate the functions of a healthy pancreas by blending continuous glucose monitoring, remote-controlled insulin pumps and artificial intelligence to maintain healthy blood-sugar levels automatically.



For the purpose of this study, the global needle free diabetes management market is categorized into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM)

(LATAM) Middle East and Africa (MEA)

In base year 2020, North America was observed as the largest and most potential regional market for needle free diabetes management market. North America constitutes regional markets of U.S. and Canada, the rising prevalence of diabetes is the major driver for the growth of North America needle free diabetes management market. The developed healthcare infrastructure, high public awareness related to diabetes management, and rising research and development activities related to diabetes management are the key factors assisting the growth of North America needle free diabetes management market.

According to International Diabetes Federation (IDF) reports, approximately 382 million people globally were diagnosed with diabetes in 2013 and this number is expected to grow to 592 million by 2035. Asia Pacific is the expected to be the fastest growing regional market for needle free diabetes management market by 2029. Over the next six years, the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region is likely to be centered in Japan, South Korea, China, and India. Numerous factors such as developing economical landscape and industrialization, increasing disposable incomes, growing public awareness related to diabetes management, and mounting diagnostic rate providing favorable environments for glucose monitoring devices are the major factors expected to assist the growth of Asia Pacific market.



