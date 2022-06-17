Outlook on the Network Detection and Response Global Market to 2026 - Rising E-commerce Sales and Increasing Digitalization is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market: Analysis By Deployment, By Component, By Application, By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global network detection and response (NDR) market in 2021 was valued at US$2.24 billion, and is likely to reach US$4.60 billion by 2026. In the past few years, modern communication is highly dependent on networks. Many organizations rely over network which play an important part in overall IT infrastructure. As a result, networks are a popular target for cyber-attackers attempting to disrupt enterprises and governments all around the world.



Network Detection and Response is a cyber-security solution that continuously monitors an organization's network. It uses behavioral analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to detect cyber threats. With the rising acceptance of digitalization in both government agencies and private organizations and rising numbers of internet users, there is a huge requirement for cyber-security solutions for networks globally to prevent data leakage and privacy violations. The network detection and response market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.04% during the forecast period of 2022-2026.

Global Network detection and response Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers: With the number of internet users worldwide increasing at a rapid pace, the threat of cyber-attacks is rising, Network Detection and Response enables organizations to detect such malicious behavior and respond. The increasing number of internet users is a major driver of the market. Further, the NDR market is expected to increase due to increasing digitalization, rising e-commerce sales, surge in cybercrime rate, etc. in recent years.

Challenges: Network security availability and dependability are critical in the digital age for every organization and sector. With the rising number of cyber-attacks and incidences of data theft, achieving this level of cyber security, along with a strong infrastructure, is becoming increasingly difficult. Additionally, other factors like, advancement in cybercrimes, etc. are some challenges to the market.

Trends: 5G promises to revolutionize connection, enabling IoT, and delivers lightning-fast speeds and reduced latency than 4G. This provides an opportunity for advanced NDR solutions in the future years. More trends in the market are believed to grow the network detection and response market during the forecasted period, which may include advancement of internet of things (IoT) devices, integration of artificial intelligence in NDR system, intensifying edge computing trend, etc.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Way Forward:



The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global NDR market. As a result of the pandemic, there was a heightened demand for remote working, increased awareness about the need for cyber-security was observed. In the coming years, the market is predicted to grow at a faster rate, owing to changes created during the pandemic. With increased adoption of remote working models as well as hybrid models, the trend would continue to boost the demand for NDR solutions in post- COVID era. Further, factors such as increased online frauds, growing internet penetration, adoption of concepts such as BYOD and CYOD would provide a boom in the industry in post COVID era.



Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments:



The global market for network detection and response is consolidated, with few major players operating worldwide. Network detection and response (previously known as network traffic analysis) companies are expanding their solutions with additional automatic and manual response functionalities. Since numerous manufacturers may use similar analytical techniques to data monitored via a SPAN port, network detection and response (NDR) remains a competitive market with a low barrier to entry.



The key players of the network detection and response market are:

Darktrace Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

VMware, Inc. (Lastline, Inc.)

Arista Networks

Vectra AI, Inc.

Sangfor Technologies, Inc.

Extrahop Networks

Trellix

Gigamon, Inc.

Corelight

Companies are focusing on extending their market presence through expansion strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and the development of innovative products. These strategies also aid businesses in entering new markets and expanding geographically. For example, in November, 2021, Bricata was acquired by Opentext. Further, XDR, which is NDR + EPDR + User Behavioral Analysis (UBA) + Distributed Deception Platforms (DDP) + Cloud Workload Protection Platforms, will be the future of NDR. This market-wide union of product categories is likely to occur during the next 3-5 years, however some vendors have already begun to acquire and merge these products.

