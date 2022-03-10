Outlook on the Network Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Global Market to 2029 - Featuring F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Nova Biomedical and Danaher Among Others

DUBLIN, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Network Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global network point-of-care glucose testing market size is expected to reach USD 1.79 billion by 2029 according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The significant factors of the market, such as growing demand for data-based patient analysis, remote patient monitoring, and incorporation with advanced data transfer techniq- U.S, attribute to the market growth. In addition, increasing incidences of diabetes and other lifestyle-related diseases further foster the demand for network point-of-care testing.

The rising demand for technologically developed network point-of-care glucose testing devices is creating lucrative growth opportunities. Thus, for this, various industry players are working on the advancements and innovations in the devices. The incorporation of developed technologies such as Infrared and BLE and the existing restructuring of the products by several competitors is expected to drive the new product development and launches in the industry.

Innovative advancements like optical devices and instruments have facilitated the significant information used for medical treatments. For instance, in January 2018, Roche introduced its new product, "Accu-check," which enables a blood glucose monitoring system that presents a unique shred with a large easy-edge dosing region. Hence, in turn, these factors may accelerate growth for network point-of-care testing over the coming years.

Industry participants such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bayer AG/Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, Nova Biomedical, Abbott, LLC (Lifescan, Inc.), and Danaher are key players operating in the industry. There are abundant competitors in the industry introducing and advancing their products for expanding their business operations around the world.

