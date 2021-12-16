Outlook on the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Global Market to 2026 - by Product, Application, End-use and Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oligonucleotide synthesis market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Oligonucleotide synthesis is a chemical process wherein short fragments of nucleic acids are linked to each other for forming desired sequenced products. It can be customized by researchers according to the application and their requirements. It is used as primers and probes in recombinant DNA technologies to develop monoclonal antibodies.

It is also utilized in biological, medical, forensic, and clinical applications for gene expression, cloning, molecular diagnostics, and genetic disease screening. Moreover, it is gaining traction in therapeutics practices for several drugs on account of the introduction of automated reactor platforms, which provide access to oligonucleotides at reasonable prices.



With the increasing cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the urgency for a potential treatment, new generations of oligonucleotide drugs, including mRNA and DNA vaccines, are currently under development. Apart from this, the growing incidences of cancer and other chronic illnesses have resulted in the rising demand for novel diagnostics, which is influencing the need for oligonucleotide synthesis to help develop effective therapies and diagnostic techniques. The increasing geriatric population and demand for personalized medicines are also bolstering the market growth.

Additionally, with advances in purification and quality control technologies, the overall cost of oligonucleotide techniques can be decreased while substantially increasing quality and yield. This is promoting the application of oligonucleotide synthesis in a range of available modifications. Apart from this, several oligonucleotide-based therapies are in different stages of clinical trials. This is anticipated to propel the demand for oligonucleotide synthesis to treat viral infections, rare genetic disorders, and neuromuscular conditions. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global oligonucleotide synthesis market to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Agilent Technologies Inc., Biolegio B.V., Bio-Synthesis Inc, Eurofins Genomics, GenScript, Horizon Discovery Ltd, Integrated DNA Technologies Inc (Danaher Corporation), Kaneka Eurogentec S.A. (Kaneka Corporation), LGC Limited, Nitto Denko Avecia Inc (Nitto Denko Corporation) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



