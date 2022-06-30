Outlook on the Optical Transceiver Global Market to 2027 - Expansion of Telecom Infrastructure in Developing Economies Presents Opportunties

Jun 30, 2022, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Optical Transceiver Market (2022-2027) by Form Factor, Data Rate, Fiber Type, Distance, Wavelength, Connector, Application and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Optical Transceiver Market is estimated to be USD 8.22 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 15.97 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.2%.
Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Optical Transceiver Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.
As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Accelink Technologies Corp, Amphenol Corp, Applied Optoelectronics Inc, Broadcom Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Eoptolink Technology Inc, Fujitsu Optical Components Ltd, FOCI Hisense Broadband Inc, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, II-VI Inc, Infinera Corp, etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Optical Transceiver Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Optical Transceiver Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, The analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Optical Transceiver Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increase in Adoption of Smart Devices and Rise in Data Traffic
4.1.2 Growth in Demand for Cloud-Based Services
4.1.3 Rise in Demand for Compact and Energy-Efficient Transceivers
4.1.4 Growth in the Importance of Mega Data Centers
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Increase in Network Complexity
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Introduction of 800G Optical Transceivers for Extended Wavelengths Over Longer Distances without Regeneration
4.3.2 Expansion of Telecom Infrastructure in Developing Economies
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Everchanging Customer Demands for Portable Devices and Better Speeds
4.4.2 Device Compatibility and Sustainability Issues
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Optical Transceiver Market, By Form Factor
6.1 Introduction
6.2 SFF and SFP
6.3 SFP+ and SFP28
6.4 QSFP, QSFP+, QSFP-DD, and QSFP28
6.5 CFP, CFP2, and CFP4
6.6 XFP
6.7 CXP
7 Global Optical Transceiver Market, By Data Rate
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Less Than 10 Gbps
7.3 10 Gbps To 40 Gbps
7.4 41 Gbps To 100 Gbps
7.5 More Than 100 Gbps
8 Global Optical Transceiver Market, By Fiber Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Single Mode Fiber (SMF)
8.3 Multimode Fiber (MMF)
9 Global Optical Transceiver Market, By Distance
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Less Than 1 Km
9.3 1 To 10 Km
9.4 11 To 100 Km
9.5 More Than 100 Km
10 Global Optical Transceiver Market, By Wavelength
10.1 Introduction
10.2 850 nm Band
10.3 1310 nm Band
10.4 1550 nm Band
10.5 Others
11 Global Optical Transceiver Market, By Connector
11.1 Introduction
11.2 LC Connector
11.3 SC Connector
11.4 MPO Connector
11.5 RJ-45
12 Global Optical Transceiver Market, By Application
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Telecommunication
12.2.1 Ultra-Long-Haul Network
12.2.2 Long-Haul Network
12.2.3 Metro Network
12.3 Data Center
12.3.1 Data Center Interconnect
12.3.2 Intra-Data Center Connection
12.4 Enterprise
13 Americas' Global Optical Transceiver Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Argentina
13.3 Brazil
13.4 Canada
13.5 Chile
13.6 Colombia
13.7 Mexico
13.8 Peru
13.9 United States
13.10 Rest of Americas
14 Europe's Global Optical Transceiver Market
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Austria
14.3 Belgium
14.4 Denmark
14.5 Finland
14.6 France
14.7 Germany
14.8 Italy
14.9 Netherlands
14.10 Norway
14.11 Poland
14.12 Russia
14.13 Spain
14.14 Sweden
14.15 Switzerland
14.16 United Kingdom
14.17 Rest of Europe
15 Middle East and Africa's Global Optical Transceiver Market
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Egypt
15.3 Israel
15.4 Qatar
15.5 Saudi Arabia
15.6 South Africa
15.7 United Arab Emirates
15.8 Rest of MEA
16 APAC's Global Optical Transceiver Market
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Australia
16.3 Bangladesh
16.4 China
16.5 India
16.6 Indonesia
16.7 Japan
16.8 Malaysia
16.9 Philippines
16.10 Singapore
16.11 South Korea
16.12 Sri Lanka
16.13 Thailand
16.14 Taiwan
16.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific
17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Competitive Quadrant
17.2 Market Share Analysis
17.3 Strategic Initiatives
17.3.1 M&A and Investments
17.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
17.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
18 Company Profiles
18.1 Accelink Technologies Corp
18.2 Amphenol Corp
18.3 Applied Optoelectronics Inc
18.4 Broadcom Inc
18.5 Cisco Systems Inc
18.6 Eoptolink Technology Inc
18.7 Fujitsu Optical Components Ltd
18.8 FOCI Hisense Broadband Inc
18.9 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
18.10 II-VI Inc
18.11 Infinera Corp
18.12 InnoLight Technology Corp
18.13 Intel Corp
18.14 Lumentum Operations LLC
18.15 Juniper Networks Inc
18.16 Mellanox Technologies Ltd
18.17 NEC Corp
18.18 Perle Systems
18.19 SmartOptics
18.20 Smiths Interconnect.
18.21 Source Photonics Inc
18.22 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd
18.23 ZTE Corp
19 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oli6wj
