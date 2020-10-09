Outlook on the Organic Fertilizers Global Market (2020 to 2027) - by Source, Crop Type, Form and Geography

DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organic Fertilizers Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Source; Crop Type; Form and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market was valued at US$ 6,181.99million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 15,168.62million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during 2019-2027. The report highlights key driving factors and prominent market players along with their developments in the market.



Organic fertilizers' main function is to offer nutrients in organic forms that are derived from organic materials of plant or animal origin. The organic fertilizers provide sustainable agricultural benefits to farmers, growers, consumers, and protects the environment at large. These fertilizers are free from harmful chemicals that can cause water pollution, air pollution, acidification of soil, and chemical burns to crops. They nurture the soil with organic matter that reduces the dependency on chemical inputs and boosts the nutrient efficiency of soil. The organic fertilizers restore and maintain soil fertility to nurture plant growth. They enhance the biological activities & biodiversity in the soil. The organic fertilizers boosts the water efficiency of the soil, which in turn makes the crops more resilient and drought resistant.



Organic fertilizers are produced from natural sources such as animal matter, manure, vegetable matter, and human excreta. It is a vital element that promotes the growth of micro-organisms present in the soil. The nutritional content of the organic fertilizer depends upon its composition. Organic fertilizers are easy to use and are also food safe compared to synthetic fertilizers. Synthetic fertilizers can cause harm to the environment as well as to the living creatures, due to which the companies have developed organic fertilizers to reduce the damage. The increase in organic farming is one of the important factors driving the growth of the organic fertilizers market. The growing health awareness among consumers is driving the demand for organic products. As the consumers consider organic products as safe and healthy, there has been a significant increase in the organic farming across the world.



The COVID-19 outbreak was first reported in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace globally. Lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdown measures implemented to the spread of infection have led to the limitations on the supplies of chemical and materials products. This represents a significant loss for organic fertilizers manufacturers.



