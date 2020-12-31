Outlook on the Organic Substrate Packaging Material Global Market to 2025 - Impact Analysis of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organic Substrate Packaging Material Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global organic substrate packaging material market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Organic substrate packaging materials are utilized on the foundation layer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) to provide high reliability and outstanding electrical performance. These packaging materials reduce the overall weight of PCBs and increase their functionality and dimensional control. Besides this, they assist in minimizing the environmental impact of PCBs as compared to their inorganic counterparts. Consequently, the demand for organic substrate packaging materials is escalating across the globe.



A significant rise in the demand for portable electronic devices, in confluence with the advancements in information and communication technology (ICT), represents one of the key factors impelling the global organic substrate packaging materials market growth. Apart from this, the growing popularity of miniature electronic devices in the defense and military, healthcare and aviation industries is positively influencing the sales of these packaging materials worldwide. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of self-driving vehicles is contributing to the market growth, as these materials are used in millimeter-wave automotive radar systems to detect obstacles. Moreover, the growing semiconductor industry, coupled with the escalating demand for improved electric motors in industrial equipment, is boosting the sales of organic substrate packaging materials around the globe.



However, due to lockdowns imposed by governments of several countries as a preventive measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), non-essential activities have been halted for a short period. This has disrupted the operational efficiency of various industries and negatively impacted the market growth. The market is expected to experience growth once normalcy is regained. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global organic substrate packaging material market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Amkor Technology Inc., ASE Kaohsiung (Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc.), Compass Technology Co. Ltd., Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd. (Hitachi and Showa Denko), Kyocera Corporation, Mitsubishi Corporation, NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd., Shinko Electric Industries Co. Ltd. (Fujitsu), STATS ChipPAC Pte. Ltd. (Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Tech. Co.) and WUS Printed Circuit Co. Ltd.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global organic substrate packaging material market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global organic substrate packaging material market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global organic substrate packaging material market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

