Outlook on the Organoids Global Market to 2026 - Rise in Use of Organoids in Cancer Research

DUBLIN, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organoids Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Organoids refer to the artificially grown three dimensional cultures of tissues obtained from stem cells. The organoids demonstrate similar organ functionalities to those present in various organs and have the ability to self-renew and self-organize themselves. The rise in the organoid-led medical research and various discoveries made by them which are beneficial for the treatment of various diseases are contributing significantly to the market growth and is expected to bolster the market growth during the forecast period. Also, as the prevalence of cancer around the world is increasing, the organoids are increasingly being used to understand cancer cells better and consequently find better treatments for cancer, which in turn, is anticipated to surge the organoids market growth in the coming years. Better drug testing, personalized medicine and aspiration for creating transplantable organs in labs are also some of the factors which are expected to propel the organoids market growth during the forecast period.



The recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease is anticipated to positively impact the market growth to some extent. The organoids are increasingly being used during the Covid-19 pandemic to better understand the biology of the novel coronavirus and its effect on the human organs. The scientists developed mini lung organoids study how alveolar cells respond to SARS-CoV-2 infection. These utilities of organoids in understanding the virus led to growth in the organoids market and due to successful studies, the organoids is further anticipated to propel the market growth during the forecast period.



The organoids market has been classified on the basis of organ, application, end user, and geography. By Organ, the market has been classified on the basis of Liver, Brain, Lungs, Kidney, Intestine, Pancreas, and others. On the basis of Application, the segmentation has been done into Cancer research, Drug testing, Personalized medicine, Regenerative medicine, Therapeutic tools, and others. By End User, the market has been categorized into Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic and Research Institutions, and Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers. Geographically, the market for Organoids has been distributed into North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.



Growing organoid-led medical research.



One of the key factors supplementing the Organoids Market growth includes the rise in the organoid-led research and development in medical field to study the human organs and diseases related to them. In February 2021, a team of researchers from Stanford University showed in its study that the organoids for brain cells when grown in lab for more than a year closely resembled the cells of human brains of new born babies. This could make it easy for the researchers to study brain studies. There recent developments in research have even led to the hope of growing transplantable human organs in labs. Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center in September 2019 developed a three organoid system having the liver, pancreas and biliary ducts.

According to the researchers, the connected system can provide much more information compared to three disconnected organoids and allow more precise diagnosis and customized treatment. Also, the development is expected to lead to growing organ tissues large enough to be useful in human transplantation in future. These new discoveries are leading to even greater implementation of organoids in medical research and hence are anticipated to bolster the market growth of organoids during the forecast period.



Rise in use of organoids in cancer research.



The organoids are increasingly being used in cancer research, which is making the use of organoids even more prominent as the cancer has been growing rapidly around the world. According to National Cancer Institute database, the prevalence of cancer has been increased by around 30% from 1973 to 2015 and is still growing. In India, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research (NCDIR) have estimated in August 2020 that there will be a rise in cancer cases in India by 12% in the coming five years. The medical sector around the world has been doing various studies and researches to provide a solution for this problem. The organoids provide a better way to study the cancer cells more properly and hence aid in finding a solution.

Hans Clevers (Hubrecht Institute) in April 2021 developed the first organoid model for cervical cancer by deriving tissues from patients. The institute collaborated with the UMC Utrecht, Princess Maxima Center for pediatric oncology and the Netherlands Cancer Institute and stated that the model can be used to study the cervical cancer based on the study of human papillomavirus (HPV) through the model. The Nature Review Cancer journal published in United States National Library of Medicine, National Institutes of Health, in July 2018 stated that the organoid-led cancer research have opened new paths for the development of novel treatment regimens for patients with cancer. It also stated that organoids grown from patient-derived healthy and tumour tissues can enable patient-specific drug testing and personalized treatments for cancer patients. These developments are anticipated to be a major driver propelling the growth of organoids market during the assessment period.



North America to hold a prominent share in the market.



Geographically, the North American region is anticipated to hold a significant share in the market owing to the high healthcare expenditures by governments of countries like United States and Canada, which leads to fast adoption of new technologies in the medical industry in the region The European region is anticipated to witness remarkable growth due to rising investments in organoid and modern healthcare sector.



Competitive Insights



Prominent/major key market players in the Organoids Market include STEMCELL Technologies, Inc., Cellesce Ltd., and Hubrecht Organoid Technology among others. The players in the Organoids Market are implementing various growth strategies to gain a competitive advantage over its competitors in this market. Major market players in the market have been covered along with their relative competitive strategies and the report also mentions recent deals and investments of different market players over the last few years. The company profiles section details the business overview, financial performance (public companies) for the past few years, key products and services being offered along with the recent deals and investments of these important players in the Organoids Market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Data

2.2. Assumptions



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Research Highlights



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of End-Users

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Organoids Market Analysis, by Organ

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Liver

5.3. Brain

5.4. Lungs

5.5. Kidney

5.6. Intestine

5.7. Pancreas

5.8. Others



6. Organoids Market Analysis, by Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Cancer research

6.3. Drug testing

6.4. Personalized medicine

6.5. Regenerative medicine

6.6. Therapeutic tools

6.7. Others



7. Organoids Market Analysis, by End User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

7.3. Academic and Research Institutions

7.4. Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers



8. Organoids Market Analysis, by Geography

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. USA

8.2.2. Canada

8.3. South America

8.4. Europe

8.4.1. Germany

8.4.2. UK

8.4.3. Others

8.5. Middle East and Africa

8.6. Asia Pacific

8.6.1. China

8.6.2. Japan

8.6.3. South Korea

8.6.4. Others



9. Competitive Environment and Analysis

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



10. Company Profiles

10.1. STEMCELL Technologies, Inc.

10.2. Cellesce Ltd.

10.3. Hubrecht Organoid Technology

10.4. Definigen

10.5. 3Dnamics, Inc.

10.6. Organoid Therapeutics

10.7. PeproTech, Inc.

10.8. Thermo Fisher Scientific

10.9. Corning Incorporated (Life Sciences)

10.10. Merck KGgA



