Outlook on the Orthopedic Navigation Systems Global Market to 2031 - by Navigation Technology, Application, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the global orthopedic navigation systems market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators for the market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. The report provides the revenue of the global orthopedic navigation systems market for the period of 2017-2031, considering 2020 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global orthopedic navigation systems market from 2021 to 2031.



The report has been prepared after extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with key opinion leaders, industry leaders, and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global orthopedic navigation systems market.



Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts have employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various attributes of the global orthopedic navigation systems market.



The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments and sub-segments included in the scope of the study. Moreover, the report sheds light on changing competitive dynamics in the global orthopedic navigation systems market. These serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as entities interested in participating in the global orthopedic navigation systems market.



The report also delves into the competitive landscape of the global orthopedic navigation systems market. Key players operating in the global orthopedic navigation systems market have been identified and each one of these has been profiled in terms of various attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are attributes of players in the global orthopedic navigation systems market that have been profiled in this report.



Key Questions Answered in Orthopedic Navigation Systems Report

What is the sales/revenue generated by orthopedic navigation systems providers across all regions during the forecast period?

What are the opportunities in the global orthopedic navigation systems market?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the global market?

Which region is set to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which end user segment is expected to generate the highest revenue globally in 2031? Which segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period?

What are the market positions of different companies operating in the global market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction & Overview

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.3. Global Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2031



5. Market Outlook

5.1. COVID-19 Pandemics Impact on Industry

5.2. New Product Launch and Regulatory Approvals by Region/globally

5.3. Key Mergers and Acquisitions

5.4. Strategies Adopted by Market Players (partnerships, collaborations, etc.)

5.5. Regulatory Scenario, by Country/Region

5.6. Prevalence & Incidence Rate globally with key countries

5.7. Value Chain Analysis

5.8. Volume of orthopedic surgeries



6. Global Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market Analysis and Forecast, by Navigation Technology

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.2. Global Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Navigation Technology, 2017-2031

6.2.1. Electromagnetic

6.2.2. Optical

6.2.3. Fluoroscopy

6.2.4. MRI

6.2.5. Others

6.3. Global Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application



7. Global Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application

7.1. Introduction & Definition

7.2. Global Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2017-2031

7.2.1. Knee surgery

7.2.2. Spine surgery

7.2.3. Hip surgery

7.2.4. Replacement surgeries

7.2.5. Others

7.3. Global Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application



8. Global Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user

8.1. Introduction & Definition

8.2. Global Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2031

8.2.1. Hospitals

8.2.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

8.2.3. Others

8.3. Global Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-user



9. Global Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Global Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region

9.2.1. North America

9.2.2. Europe

9.2.3. Asia Pacific

9.2.4. Latin America

9.2.5. Middle East & Africa

9.3. Global Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region



10. North America Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market Analysis and Forecast



11. Europe Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market Analysis and Forecast



12. Asia Pacific Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Latin America Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market Analysis and Forecast



14. Middle East & Africa Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market Analysis and Forecast

15. Competition Landscape

15.1. Market Position Analysis, by Company, 2020

15.2. Company Profiles

15.2.1. B. Braun Melsungen AG

15.2.1.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.2.1.2. Growth Strategies

15.2.1.3. SWOT Analysis

15.2.2. Amplitude SAS

15.2.2.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.2.2.2. Growth Strategies

15.2.2.3. SWOT Analysis

15.2.3. Brainlab

15.2.3.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.2.3.2. Growth Strategies

15.2.3.3. SWOT Analysis

15.2.4. DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

15.2.4.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments)

15.2.4.2. Growth Strategies

15.2.4.3. SWOT Analysis

15.2.5. Fiagon

15.2.5.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.2.5.2. Growth Strategies

15.2.5.3. SWOT Analysis

15.2.6. GE Healthcare

15.2.6.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments)

15.2.6.2. Growth Strategies

15.2.6.3. SWOT Analysis

15.2.7. Intellijoint Surgical

15.2.7.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments)

15.2.7.2. Growth Strategies

15.2.7.3. SWOT Analysis

15.2.8. Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG

15.2.8.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.2.8.2. Growth Strategies

15.2.8.3. SWOT Analysis

15.2.9. MicroPort Scientific Corporation

15.2.9.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.2.9.2. Growth Strategies

15.2.9.3. SWOT Analysis

15.2.10. Orthokey Italia SRL

15.2.10.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.2.10.2. Growth Strategies

15.2.10.3. SWOT Analysis

15.2.11. Stryker Corporation

15.2.11.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.2.11.2. Growth Strategies

15.2.11.3. SWOT Analysis

15.2.12. Siemens Healthineers

15.2.12.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.2.12.2. Growth Strategies

15.2.12.3. SWOT Analysis

15.2.13. Zimmer Biomet

15.2.13.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.2.13.2. Growth Strategies

15.2.13.3. SWOT Analysis

