Outlook on the Orthopedic Splints and Casts Global Market to 2027: Players Include Essity Medical Solutions, 3M, Enovis, Breg and DeRoyal Industries

The global orthopedic splints and casts market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.06% from 2021 to 2027. There is a growing Demand For 3D Printed Casts & Splints.

The area of orthopedic medicine is best suited for this technology, and the current approach comes in creating orthotics, prosthetics, custom complete joint arthroplasty implants, and others.

Orthopedics is one of the most speedily advancing fields in medicine. With musculoskeletal problems, new technology and treatment are developing yearly to aid patients. 3D-printed orthoses allow digital technology to enhance the patient's experience while delivering appropriate immobilization.

By scanning the limb, the fit of the cast matches the patient's exact anatomy. This prevents pressure points and allows for open areas over wounds or incisions. Interestingly, a 3D cast model has been developed, incorporating a bone stimulator directly into its design.

Many emerging companies in the orthopedic splints and casts market are developing 3D-printed splints & casts. For instance, ActiveArmour, a leading global company in 3D printed casting/splinting, designs a wholly individualized and fitted splint based on the physician's specific positioning and instructions for each patient's unique needs.

Introduction of Spray-Based Form Splint

Inventions for fixing broken bones are offered to companies wishing to license and commercialize them. Dr. Army orthopedic surgeon Kevin Martin developed and tested a new approach using fast-curing foam. Polyurethane foam is sprayed directly onto the skin, eliminating the need for nasty and unsanitary cotton swabs.

Medications such as antibiotics, pain relievers, and coagulants can be added to the foam. Note that fractures can be fixed without manipulation, which reduces the chance of secondary tissue damage, bleeding, and infection. This new process is also unique. Early studies show that spray foam splints offer better fracture resistance and are easier to apply than traditional splints.

The introduction of this innovative concept around orthopedic medicine in the orthopedic splints and casts market can be a game changer because of its benefits over conventional orthopedic splints and casts. The emergence of the spray-based form splint is offering leading players and start-ups to develop orthopedic splints & casts with the help of polyurethane spray in the orthopedic splints & casts.

Increasing Target Patient Population

The number of older people is expected to double by 2050 to 1.5 billion. Globally, the population aged 65 and over has risen from 6% in 1990 to 9% in 2019. Orthopedic diseases and injuries affect the musculoskeletal system. This body's system includes muscles, bones, nerves, joints, ligaments, tendons, and other connective tissues. Chronic orthopedic disease or injury can damage these tissues or structures.

Worldwide, 1.3 million people die yearly in road accidents, 70% of which occur in developing countries. Pedestrians are involved in 65% of deaths, 35% of which are children. Twenty to 50 million people have suffered non-fatal injuries in road accidents. These non-fatal injuries lead to fractures, bone damage, or other severe orthopedic problem.

Therefore, a large target patient population, such as osteoporosis, fractures, arthritis, and road accident injury, has led to splinting and casting to heal the damaged part of the body. The technological advancements in splints and casts are helping even faster to recover or heal the injured body part.

Thus, the increasing prevalence of aging, musculoskeletal disorders, sports, injury, and road accident injuries has boosted the orthopedic splints and casts market.

Vendor Landscape

Many international, regional, and local vendors characterize the global orthopedic splints and casts market. Essity Medical Solutions, 3M, Breg, envois, DeRoyal Industries, Bauerfeind, and Tynor are the key players in the orthopedic splints and casts market. Prime Medical, Datta Mediproducts, Bird & Cronin, Performance health, DUK-IN, medi, Orthosys, and Alimed have a significant presence in respective regions and countries.

Some small start-ups and regional players are also trying to compete in advanced orthopedic splints and casts. Larger healthcare companies tend to acquire, invest in, or partner with these SMEs to diversify their products and participate in digital health.

Key Company Profiles

Essity Medical Solutions

3M

Enovis

Breg

DeRoyal Industries

Bauerfeind

Other Prominent Vendors

ALCARE

Frank Stubbs Company

Weber Orthopedic LP. DBA Hely & Weber

medi

Carolina Narrow Fabric

Thuasne Group

Trulife

Tynor

Orthosys

DUK-IN

Performance Health

AliMed

Lohmann & Rauscher

Elite Orthopaedics

Allard USA

BraceAbility

VISSCO REHABILITATION

Bird & Cronin

Datt Mediproducts

Prime Medical

