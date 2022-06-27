Outlook on the Pacemaker Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Medtronic, Boston Scientific and Abbott Laboratories Among Others

DUBLIN, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Global Pacemaker Market, By Type (Implantable v/s External), By Technology (Dual Chamber, Single Chamber, Biventricular Chamber), By Product Type, By Applications, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Pacemaker Market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 6.06% in the forecast period to reach a value of USD7139.00 million by 2027.

The primary factors attributing to the market growth are supportive government policies and the increased prevalence of cardiovascular diseases among the people. Also, the rise in the healthcare expenditure by the private and public players around the launch of technologically advanced pacemakers in the market is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the Global Pacemaker Market in the next five years.

Consumers have started to opt for minimally invasive procedures as they are less costly and are more effective than traditional procedures. The increased funding from the public and private organizations for the development of the healthcare sector and research and development activities is improving the quality of care provided by the pacemakers. Also, the leading authorities are becoming more concerned about the health of their residents. They are providing insurance coverage and reimbursement facilities to increase the accessibility of healthcare facilities to a wider audience. However, the high cost of pacemakers and the risk of infection from using pacemakers may restrain the growth of the Global Pacemaker Market over the forecast period.

The Global Pacemaker Market is segmented based on type, technology, product type, application, end-user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on the end-user, the market can be segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and others. Hospitals dominated the market in 2021 and held 55.30% of the overall market share. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance through the next five years. Patients prefer to visit hospitals for their treatment as they have specialized departments and skilled healthcare professionals, and all the services can be availed under a single roof. Also, hospitals have high budgets and can provide better care to their patients while they are admitted to the hospital facilities, which is one of the major reasons for their high demand in the UAE.

Some of the major players operating in the Global Pacemaker Market are Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik, Sorin Group, Lepu Medical Technology, Abbott Laboratories, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, St. Jude Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Shree Pacetronix, Osypka Medical GmbH, Medico S.P.A., Oscor Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Baxter, Philips Healthcare, Cardinal Health, Becton Dickinson and Company, Siemens Healthineers, Vitatron, and others.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth and the market size of the Global Pacemaker Market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Pacemaker Market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the Global Pacemaker Market is divided into type, technology, product type, application, end-user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Pacemaker Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions, etc., in the Global Pacemaker Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Pacemaker Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Pacemaker Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Pacemaker Market



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Brand Awareness

5.2. Factors contributing to Arrythmia

5.3. Arrhythmia Prevalence, By Gender

5.4. Arrhythmia Prevalence, By Age Group

5.5. Arrhythmia Prevalence, By Region



6. Global Pacemaker Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Implantable v/s External)

6.2.2. By Technology (Dual Chamber, Single Chamber, Biventricular Chamber)

6.2.3. By Product Type (MRI Compatible v/s Conventional)

6.2.4. By Application (Arrythmias, Congestive Heart Failure, Others)

6.2.5. By End User (Hospitals, Cardiac Care Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers)

6.2.6. By Company (2021)

6.2.7. By Region

6.3. Market Map

6.3.1. By Type

6.3.2. By Technology

6.3.3. By Product Type

6.3.4. By Application

6.3.5. By End User

6.3.6. By Region

7. North America Pacemaker Market Outlook

8. Europe & CIS Pacemaker Market Outlook

9. Asia-Pacific Pacemaker Market Outlook

10. South America Pacemaker Market Outlook

11. Middle East and Africa Pacemaker Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

14.2.1. Medtronic Inc

14.2.2. Boston Scientific Corporation

14.2.3. Sorin Group

14.2.4. Abbott Laboratories

14.2.5. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

14.2.6. B. Braun Melsungen AG

14.2.7. Johnson & Johnson

14.2.8. Philips Healthcare

14.2.9. GE Healthcare Inc

14.2.10. Microport Scientific Corp



15. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q9w6y

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets