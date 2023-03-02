Outlook on the Packaging Market in North America to 2027: Featuring International Paper, WestRock, Berry Global, Packaging Corporation of America, Graphic Packaging International and Sealed Air

DUBLIN, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Packaging Market with Focus on the US: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America packaging market is forecasted to reach US$237.74 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.50%, for the period 2023-2027.

Factors such as rising demand for cosmetics, growing sales of entertainment equipment, accelerating consumption of single-use packaging, upsurge in goods exports and rapid urbanization would drive the growth of the market.

However, the market growth would be challenged by environmental impact of food packaging and Asia Pacific is emerging as a dominant region. A few notable trends may include accelerating production of containerboard, branding Opportunities for flexible paper packaging and emergence of sustainability in packaging.

Based on materials, the North America packaging market has been segmented into Paper, Rigid Plastic, Flexible Plastic, Metal and Others. Paper packaging occupies a dominant position in the market due to its heavy application across various end industries. Some considerable advantages of paper packaging such as recyclability, reusability, energy saving, and conserve natural resources, make it prior choice for many industries, which would continue to propel its demand in coming years as well.

The packaging market in North America is highly competitive and consists of numerous established key players who focus on expanding their geographic reach in the region, particularly in the U.S. The key players are continuously innovating with their products and launching them to meet the demand, which is likely to support the growth of the packaging market in North America.

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the North America Packaging Market with Focus on the U.S.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (International Paper, WestRock, Berry Global, Packaging Corporation of America, Graphic Packaging International and Sealed Air) are also presented in detail.

