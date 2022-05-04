Outlook on the Perfume Global Market to 2027 - by Region, Perfume Type, Category and Distribution Channel Among Others

DUBLIN, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Perfume Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global perfume market reached a value of US$ 33.5 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 47.6 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Perfumes are composed of fragrances or essential oils which are used to provide a pleasant smell. Some of the common natural ingredients utilised in the production of perfumes include spices, woods, flowers, grasses, fruits, resins, leaves, roots, balsams, gums and animal secretions.

Perfumes signify a person's style, individuality and personality and a good scent can influence mood, behaviour, perception, emotions and human thoughts. Nowadays, the manufacturing of perfumes has evolved into a mainstream business in the personal care and cosmetics industry.



The global perfume market is gaining traction owing to the rising trend of personal grooming along with the increasing demand for youth-oriented as well as exotic fragrances. Moreover, the product diversification by manufacturers is attracting a larger consumer-base.

Apart from this, increasing consumer spending on luxury fragrances on account of inflating income levels and improving standards of living are further boosting the sales of perfumes. Other major factors propelling the demand for perfumes worldwide are rapid urbanisation, increasing population and aggressive advertising by the manufacturers. However, the availability of counterfeit products represents one of the major challenges faced by the market.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Avon Products Inc., Natura Cosmeticos SA, Chanel SA, Coty Inc., LVMH and L'Oreal SA.



