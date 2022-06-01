Outlook on the Personal Development Global Market to 2030 - Players Include Franklin Covey, Hay House Publishing and Omega Institute

DUBLIN, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Personal Development Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Instrument (Books, e-Platforms, Personal Coaching/Training), by Focus Area, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global personal development market size is estimated to reach USD 67.02 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2030.

The growing popularity of technology-driven, self-growth platforms among youngsters is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. The strong emphasis employees are putting on improving their domain expertise and communication skills to meet the quality standards set by their employers is expected to contribute to the market growth.



Personal development covers several facets of self-improvement and self-growth on both individual and professional fronts. It includes lectures, courses, conferences, webinars, books, e-books, and personal coaching. These courses help individuals in developing their aptitude, critical thinking and decision-making capabilities, and physical and mental health.



Advances in digital technologies are allowing individuals to undertake self-growth programs irrespective of their geographical location. Key market participants such as Franklin Covey Co., Omega Institute, Toastmasters International, and SkillPath are offering self-improvement programs globally through various online methods, including on-demand courses, audiobooks, podcasts, and e-books, as part of their efforts to broaden their user base.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered the demand for online self-growth programs. Lockdowns and restrictions on the movement of people imposed by governments worldwide have prompted individuals to opt for online courses to acquire new skills and improve their wellbeing. Moreover, advances in the latest technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Positioning System (VPS), and Virtual Reality (VR), enable individuals to undertake self-development courses according to their convenience and preference.



Personal Development Market Report Highlights

The growing awareness among individuals to ensure physical and mental wellbeing is driving the growth of the market .

The mobile application-based segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 7% from 2022 to 2030 owing to the increased convenience offered by smartphones and other mobile devices to people looking to opt for self-improvement courses.

The skillset enhancement segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% from 2022 to 2030 owing to the rising adoption of self-growth programs.

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of around 7% over the forecast period, owing to increased adoption of digital learning and rising consumer awareness of professional skills for landing well-paying jobs.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Personal Development Industry Outlook

3.1. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3. Personal Development Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Personal Development Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.1.1. Growing Need Among Employees To Develop Professional Skills

3.4.1.2. Favorable Initiatives Undertaken by Governments Globally

3.4.1.3. Rising Popularity Of Technology-Driven Platforms For Personal Growth

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.2.1. Lack Of Time & Awareness Of Personal Development Programs

3.5. Personal Development-Key Competitor Analysis, 2020

3.6. Personal Development Market PESTEL Analysis

3.7. Personal Development Market Porter's Analysis



Chapter 4 Personal Development Instrument Outlook

4.1. Books

4.1.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030

4.2. E-Platforms

4.2.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030

4.2.2. Mobile Application-Based

4.2.2.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030

4.2.3. Web Application-Based

4.2.3.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030

4.3. Personal Coaching/Training

4.3.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030

4.4. Workshops & Seminars

4.4.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030



Chapter 5 Personal Development Focus Area Outlook

5.1. Mental Health

5.1.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030

5.2. Motivation & Inspiration

5.2.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030

5.3. Physical Health

5.3.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030

5.4. Self-Awareness

5.4.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030

5.5. Skillset Enhancement

5.5.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030



Chapter 6 Personal Development Regional Outlook



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1. Dale Carnegie & Associates, Inc.

7.1.1. Company Overview

7.1.2. Financial Performance

7.1.3. Product Benchmarking

7.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.2. Franklin Covey Co.

7.2.1. Company Overview

7.2.2. Financial Performance

7.2.3. Product Benchmarking

7.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.3. Hay House Publishing

7.3.1. Company Overview

7.3.2. Financial Performance

7.3.3. Product Benchmarking

7.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.4. Landmark Worldwide

7.4.1. Company Overview

7.4.2. Financial Performance

7.4.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.5. Success Resources America

7.5.1. Company Overview

7.5.2. Financial Performance

7.5.3. Product Benchmarking

7.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.6. Omega Institute

7.6.1. Company Overview

7.6.2. Financial Performance

7.6.3. Product Benchmarking

7.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.7. Skillpath

7.7.1. Company Overview

7.7.2. Financial Performance

7.7.3. Product Benchmarking

7.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.8. Toastmasters International

7.8.1. Company Overview

7.8.2. Financial Performance

7.8.3. Product Benchmarking

7.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.9. Nutrisystem, Inc.

7.9.1. Company Overview

7.9.2. Financial Performance

7.9.3. Product Benchmarking

7.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.10. Esalen Institute and Esalen Center For Theory & Research

7.10.1. Company Overview

7.10.2. Financial Performance

7.10.3. Product Benchmarking

7.10.4. Strategic Initiatives



