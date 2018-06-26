Outlook on the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market 2015-2018 & 2022: Global Strategic Business Report

DUBLIN, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Thousand by the following Dosage Forms:
- Injectables
- Solid Dosage Forms
- Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms
The report profiles 112 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Aenova Group
- Ajinomoto Althea, Inc.
- Albany Molecular Research Inc.
- Alcami Corporation
- Baxter International, Inc.
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing
A Prelude
Current & Future Market Outlook
Sizing the Market
West Leads in PCM Services
Solid Dosage Remains Popular Among CMOs
Injectable-Dose Formulations to Spearhead Growth of the PCM Market
Opportunities Rife for PCM Growth
Key Market Drivers
Major Changes Imperative to Capitalize on Brighter Future Prospects
2. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Changing Face of the CMO Industry
Relevance of CMOs Increases in the Modern Pharma Industry
Patent Expiries Augur Good Tidings for the PCM Market
PCMs Gear Up to Tap Booming Biologics Market
Biotechnology Start-Ups Spur Demand for Contract Manufacturing
Service Differentiation
The Key to Future Success in Solid Dosage Formulations Manufacturing
Strong Growth in Injectables Market to Resonate in Contract Manufacturing
Developed Markets Dominate Sterile Injectables Contract Manufacturing Market
PCM Market for Vaccines Yet to Take Off
PCM Industry Gravitates Eastward, and Subsequently Leads to Near-Shoring
Smaller Production Batches are Here to Stay; Compel Facility Efficiency Improvements
Upstream Movement Becomes a Compulsion for Many
Need to Focus on Better Customer Services Emerges
Rising Drug Complexity Presses for Specialized Expertise
Adoption of Cutting-Edge Technologies to Radicalize PCM Environment
RABS technology
Quality by Design
Track & Trace Techniques
Disposable Processing Techniques
Upstream & Downstream Processes
Process Analytical Technology
Near Infrared Spectroscopy
Perfusion Technology Takes Center-stage as Quality and Cost Concerns Rise
Downstream Processes Get a Lift as CMOs Seek Ways to Improve Capacity
Biopharma Contract Manufacturing Surges Ahead
Cost and Risk Containment Objectives Spur Outsourcing of Biopharma Production
Contract Manufacturing of ADCs Continues to Rise
Competition to Surge in Biological Contract Manufacturing Market
CMOs Gear Up for Capacity Expansions to Address Growing Demand from Biopharma
Ballooning Global Population Offers Increased Growth Opportunities
Aging Population Boosts Opportunities for PCM
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Spur Demand for Contract Manufacturing of Generics
Surge in Generic Drugs to Benefit Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturers
Insourcing of Manufacturing Operations
An Emerging Threat to PCM
Vendor Switching- A Growing Concern for PCMs
New Challenges Threaten Prospects for CMOs
New Distribution Regulations Incites Changes in Operations
3. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
PCM
A Highly Fragmented Industry Undergoing Consolidation
PCMs Battle Fierce Competition and Commoditization
Consolidation Wave Hits the Market
Select Key CMO Mergers and Acquisitions: 2014-2016
Changing Focus on M&A Activity
Investments Rise as CMOs Respond to Changing Market Needs
Capacity Expansions Become Popular Options for Building Integrated Service Offerings
Competition Heats Up in Injectables Market, PCMs Expand Capabilities and Service Offerings
Increased Regulator Scrutiny: A Cause of Concern for the Emerging Market PCMs
4. SERVICE OVERVIEW
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
KDPharma to Merge with Marine Ingredients
Suanfarma Acquires Stake in Idifarma
Recipharm Inks Long-Term Commercial Manufacturing Contract with Tillots
Propanc Inks Contract Manufacturing Deal with AmatsiQBiologicals
BioTechnique Commences Vaccine Manufacturing under Partnership with NPO
Piramal Pharma Solutions Acquires Ash Stevens
Saneca Sells Registration Dossiers for 20 Products to Xantis, Retains Manufacturing Rights
Evonik Takes Over Transferra
Famar to Acquire Roche's Leganes Site
Mylan Acquires Part Business of Renaissance
Averica and Dalton Pharma Ink Preferred Provider Agreement
AGC Asahi Glass Takes Over Biomeva
BioDuro and Formex Merge
Frontida Acquires Sun Pharma's US Manufacturing Facilities
Recipharm Inks Agreement to Take Over CDMO from Kemwell
Generic Specialties Takes Over Axcellerate Pharma
Pfizer Establishes Pfizer CentreOne Specialty CMO
Caisson Biotech Inks Manufacturing Agreement with CordenPharma
Brammer and Florida Biologix Merge
AAIPharma and Cambridge Major Laboratories Merge to form Alcami
Recipharm to Acquire Mitim
TxCell Signs CMO Deal with MaSTherCell
Boehringer Ingelheim to Commence First Biopharma CMO Pilot Project in China
Enteris Commences Contract Manufacturing Service at its Facility
Capsugel Takes Over Powdersize and Xcelience
Synerlab Acquires Alcala Farma
Recipharm Inks Deal to Take Over Majority Stake in Nitin Lifesciences
Pfizer Acquires Hospira
Avista Pharma Takes Over Scynexis CMO and Animal Health Businesses
Lonza and Nikon Team Up for New Contract Manufacturing Facility
Piramal Acquires Coldstream
SK Capital Takes Over Halo Pharmaceutical
FUJIFILM Acquires Kalon Biotherapeutics
Bayer Selects Cardinal Health as Contract Manufacturer for Xofigo
Recipharm Takes Over Manufacturing Facility and Contracts from Flamel
Baring to Acquire Bushu Pharmaceuticals
Recipharm Takes Over Lusomedicameta
Strides Arcolab and Shasun to Merge
Kinex Pharmaceuticals Acquires QuaDPharma
Patheon Acquires Gallus BioPharmaceuticals
Packaging Coordinators Takes Over Penn Pharma
Sun Pharmaceutical Takes Over Pharmalucence
AMRI Acquires Oso Biopharmaceuticals Manufacturing
Carlyle Group Takes Over Sunsho Pharmaceutical
AMRI Acquires Cedarburg
Par Pharmaceutical to Take Over JHP
JLL Partners and Royal DSM Merger Businesses to form DPx
Meiji Holdings Buys Medreich Lifecare Limited
Emilia Group Takes Over Pharma Pac LLC
Emergent BioSolutions Takes Over Cangene Corporation
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Aenova Group (Germany)
Ajinomoto Althea, Inc. (USA)
Albany Molecular Research Inc. (USA)
Alcami Corporation (USA)
Baxter International, Inc. (USA)
Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany)
Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc. (USA)
Cobra Biologics Holding AB (Sweden)
CordenPharma International (Germany)
Dishman Group (India)
DPx Holdings B.V. (USA)
Fareva Group (Luxembourg)
Famar Health Care Services (Greece)
Hospira, Inc. (USA)
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited (India)
Kemwell Biopharma Pvt. Ltd. (India)
Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland)
LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG (Germany)
NextPharma Technologies Holding Ltd. (UK)
Nipro Pharma Corporation (Japan)
Recipharm AB (Sweden)
Vetter Pharma International GmbH (Germany)
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 112 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 125)
- The United States (54)
- Canada (2)
- Japan (7)
- Europe (40)
- France (6)
- Germany (10)
- The United Kingdom (7)
- Italy (3)
- Spain (2)
- Rest of Europe (12)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (21)
- Middle East (1)
