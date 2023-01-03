Outlook on the Pharmaceutical Drugs Global Market to 2027: Look at the Changing Structure of the Pharma and Healthcare Industry

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Drugs Industry: Global Competitive Landscape 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report incorporates an in-depth analysis of the pharmaceutical drugs market and its competitive landscape through 2021.

Major players, competitive intelligence, innovative technologies and company profiles are discussed in detail. The report also examines recent developments and product portfolios of major players, and it features market share analysis and rankings in the market. It includes a regulatory landscape analysis that focuses on recent regulations in regions such as the U.S., Europe and Japan.

Report Includes

71 data tables and 54 additional tables

A brief general overview of the global pharmaceutical drugs industry competitive landscape

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue for 2016 to 2021, estimates for 2022, market forecasts for 2022-2026, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Assessment of major driving factors, opportunities and challenges in this innovation driven market, with emphasis on recent developments in the pharmaceutical industry

Highlights of the current and future market potential of pharmaceutical industry along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario and clinical trails

Discussion of the industry value chain analysis providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved, with emphasis on recent developments and region-specific macroeconomic factors on global pharmaceutical drugs marketplace

Market assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the global pharmaceutical drugs market, along with its implications on demand and supply, price impact and various government strategic decisions

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Descriptive company profiles of the leading pharma manufacturers, including Abbott, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi Corp., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and Zydus Cadila

This report discusses the pharmaceutical industry and its competitive landscape in terms of major player market ranking and top pharmaceutical drugs. Company profiles of the top fifty pharmaceutical companies, innovative products and technologies, trends and market dynamics, competitive intelligence and regional trends are well-researched and analyzed in this report.

Study Goals and Objectives:

The goals and objectives of this study include:

Defining and discussing the competitive landscape of the global pharmaceutical drugs market in 2021.

Competitive ranking of the top fifty pharmaceutical companies in the market

Profiling major players and analyzing market share, core competencies and strategies in the pharmaceutical drugs market.

Tracking alliances, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, new product development and R&D in the global pharmaceutical drugs market.

Reasons for Doing This Study

With long life expectancy and emerging economies increasing their expenditure on healthcare, there is an increased demand for technologically superior pharmaceutical drugs. More stringent regulations, specifically in the mature markets of the U.S. and Europe, compel pharmaceutical manufacturers to launch sophisticated drugs that incorporate new materials, focus on in-depth indications and generate additional new data.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Market and Technology Background

2.1 Background and Definitions: Pharmaceutical Drugs

2.2 Uses of Various Drugs

2.3 Background: Innovation in the Pharmaceutical Industry

2.4 Stakeholders Involved in the Innovation Process

2.5 the Pharmaceutical Industry

2.6 the Cost of Pharmaceutical Drug Innovation

2.7 Current Trends in the Pharmaceuticals Industry

2.7.1 Digital Transformation and Technological Developments

2.7.2 Increasing R&D Spend and Shift Toward Modern Therapeutics and Technologies

2.7.3 Collaborations for Advanced Therapeutics

2.7.4 Market Consolidation for Strategic Growth and to Retain Market Leadership

2.8 Notable Trends

2.8.1 Income Growth in Developing Markets

2.8.2 Changing Structure of the Pharma and Healthcare Industry

2.8.3 Lifestyle Medicine

2.8.4 Patient-Centric Programs

2.8.5 Prevalence of Self-Care

2.8.6 Burden on Public Health System

2.9 Importance of Innovation

2.10 Challenges Facing the Sector

2.10.1 Public Health Systems

2.10.2 Balancing Patient Needs and Financial Sustainability

2.10.3 Competitiveness and Innovation

2.11 Market Dynamics

2.11.1 Drivers

2.11.2 Restraints

2.12 Opportunities

2.13 Strategies

2.14 Distribution Network

2.14.1 Asia-Pacific

2.14.2 U.S.

2.14.3 Europe

2.14.4 India

2.14.5 China

2.14.6 Japan

2.14.7 South Korea

2.15 Recommendations

Chapter 3 Impact of Covid-19 on the Pharmaceutical Drug Market

3.1 Overview

3.2 Covid-19 Crisis

3.3 Impact on Market

3.4 Current Outlook

3.4.1 Implications on Cancer Diagnosis

3.4.2 Implications on Cancer Treatment

3.4.3 Impact on Oncology Pharmaceuticals Market

3.5 Implications on Cancer Treatment

3.5.1 Key Impacts of Covid-19

Chapter 4 Regulatory Structure: Pharmaceutical Drug Market

4.1 Regulatory Background

4.2 Regulatory Systems for Biopharmaceuticals by Region

4.2.1 U.S.

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Japan

4.3 Regulatory Systems for Pharmaceuticals by Region

4.3.1 U.S.

4.3.2 Japan

4.3.3 India

4.3.4 Brazil

4.4 Regulations for Vaccines

4.4.1 Current Regulatory Issues for Vaccines

4.4.2 Moderna Vaccine Regulation in the U.K.

4.5 Key Regulatory Updates, 2020

4.5.1 Pharmaceuticals

4.5.2 Medical Devices

4.6 Code of Federal Regulations (Cfr)

4.7 Good Manufacturing Compliance (Gmp) Compliance

4.8 Establishment Registration

4.9 Drug Registration and Listing

4.10 Local Agent Requirements

4.10.1 Responsibilities of the U.S. Agent

Chapter 5 Pricing and Reimbursement: Pharmaceuticals and Biologics

5.1 Pricing and Reimbursement Background

5.2 Pricing and Reimbursement of Pharmaceuticals and Biologics by Region

5.2.1 U.S.

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Japan

5.3 Pricing and Reimbursement Challenges for Pharmaceuticals

5.3.1 Patented Medicines Price

5.3.2 Prices of Older Drugs

5.4 Pricing and Reimbursement for Medical Devices by Region

5.4.1 U.S.

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Japan

5.5 Other Parts of Asia-Pacific

Chapter 6 Pharmaceutical Drugs Industry: Competitive Landscape

6.1 Overview

6.2 Key Strategies of Major Pharmaceutical Drugs Manufacturers

6.2.1 Distribution Network

6.2.2 Trends

6.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.2.4 Recommendations

6.3 Key Developments of the Major Pharmaceutical Drugs Manufacturers

6.3.1 Mergers and Acquisitions in Pharmaceutical Drugs Market

6.3.2 Agreements, Joint Ventures, Expansions, Divestments and Investments, Pharmaceuticals Market

6.3.4 New Product Launches and Approvals

6.4 Long-Term Outlook

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

Abbott

Abbvie Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Astrazeneca

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Aurobindo Pharma

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Bayer AG

Biogen

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Csl Ltd.

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Endo International plc

Gilead Sciences Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Grifols S.A.

H. Lundbeck A/S

Incyte

Ipsen Pharma

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Mallinckrodt plc

plc A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite S.R.L.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Merck Kgaa

Moderna Inc.

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Roche)

Sanofi

Servier Laboratories

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding

Shionogi & Co. Ltd.

China National Pharmaceutical Group Corp. (Sinopharm)

Stada Arzneimittel AG

Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Ucb S.A.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Viatris Inc.

Zydus Cadila

